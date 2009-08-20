Stories
Return of the Zombie Cicadas: Team Unearths Manipulative Qualities of Fungal-infected Flyers

posted by martyb on Monday August 10, @02:39AM
from the do-not-lick-the-cicadas dept.
News

upstart writes in with an IRC submission:

Return of the zombie cicadas: Team unearths manipulative qualities of fungal-infected flyers:

Massospora manipulates male cicadas into flicking their wings like females—a mating invitation—which tempts unsuspecting male cicadas and infects them.

It's a recent discovery into the bizarre world of cicadas plagued by a psychedelic fungus that contains chemicals including those found in hallucinogenic mushrooms.

[...] "Essentially, the cicadas are luring others into becoming infected because their healthy counterparts are interested in mating," said Brian Lovett, study co-author and post-doctoral researcher with the Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design. "The bioactive compounds may manipulate the insect to stay awake and continue to transmit the pathogen for longer."

[...] Massospora spores gnaw away at a cicada's genitals, butt and abdomen, replacing them with fungal spores. Then they "wear away like an eraser on a pencil," Lovett said.

Journal Reference:
Brian Lovett, Angie Macias, Jason E. Stajich, et al. Behavioral betrayal: How select fungal parasites enlist living insects to do their bidding, PLOS Pathogens (DOI: 10.1371/journal.ppat.1008598)

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 10, @02:52AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 10, @02:52AM (#1034160)

    The noisy mofos tells me it's the summer.

    Probably edible, too.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 10, @06:08AM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 10, @06:08AM (#1034233)

    >get to be a grub for 17 years
    >get your genitals eaten by fungas
    >forced to break with biological desire and "mate" with other males

    Verily a femenists dream.

    • (Score: 2) by etherscythe on Tuesday August 11, @04:51PM (1 child)

      by etherscythe (937) on Tuesday August 11, @04:51PM (#1035009) Journal

      Second wave, maybe. Fourth wave "femenists" are a lot more laid back and inclusive. Have a look, you might be surprised.

      "Fake News: anything reported outside of my own personally chosen echo chamber"

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 12, @02:14AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 12, @02:14AM (#1035351)

        i tend to agree with first and second wave types. Its the 4th wave out there burning down our cities.

  • (Score: 2) by Bot on Monday August 10, @10:02AM (1 child)

    by Bot (3902) Subscriber Badge on Monday August 10, @10:02AM (#1034263)

    People put Leviticus in doubt one bit and look what happens.

    • (Score: 2) by Bot on Monday August 10, @11:09AM

      by Bot (3902) Subscriber Badge on Monday August 10, @11:09AM (#1034279)

      Otoh I now know while males dressed up as females are called traps.

