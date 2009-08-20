EXCLUSIVE: The list has been shared on a Russian-speaking hacker forum frequented by multiple ransomware gangs.

A hacker has published [on August 4] a list of plaintext usernames and passwords, along with IP addresses for more than 900 Pulse Secure VPN enterprise servers.

ZDNet, which obtained a copy of this list with the help of threat intelligence firm KELA, verified its authenticity with multiple sources in the cyber-security community.

According to a review, the list includes:

IP addresses of Pulse Secure VPN servers

Pulse Secure VPN server firmware version

SSH keys for each server

A list of all local users and their password hashes

Admin account details

Last VPN logins (including usernames and cleartext passwords)

VPN session cookies

The security researcher noted that all the Pulse Secure VPN servers included in the list were running a firmware version vulnerable to the CVE-2019-11510 vulnerability.

[...] The publication of this list as a free download is a literal DEFCON 1 danger level for any company that has failed to patch its Pulse Secure VPN over the past year, as some of the ransomware gangs active on this forum are very likely to use the list for future attacks.