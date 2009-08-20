Stories
Closest Fast Radio Burst to Earth Yet

posted by martyb on Monday August 10, @09:08AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the zeroing-in dept.
Science

RandomFactor writes:

Fast Radio Bursts (FRBs) are extremely short bursts of high energy radiation and typically originate hundreds of millions of light-years away. Now one has been detected for the first time from inside the milky way from a magnetar.

This FRB is different. Telescope observations suggest that the burst came from a known neutron star — the fast-spinning, compact core of a dead star, which packs a sun's-worth of mass into a city-sized ball — about 30,000 light-years from Earth in the constellation Vulpecula. The stellar remnant fits into an even stranger class of star called a magnetar, named for its incredibly powerful magnetic field, which is capable of spitting out intense amounts of energy long after the star itself has died. It now seems that magnetars are almost certainly the source of at least some of the universe's many mysterious FRBs, the study authors wrote.

"We've never seen a burst of radio waves, resembling a fast radio burst, from a magnetar before," lead study author Sandro Mereghetti, of the National Institute for Astrophysics in Milan, Italy, said in a statement. "This is the first ever observational connection between magnetars and fast radio bursts."

Journal Reference:
INTEGRAL Discovery of a Burst with Associated Radio Emission from the Magnetar SGR 1935+2154 - IOPscience, The Astrophysical Journal Letters (DOI: 10.3847/2041-8213/aba2cf)

Radio emissions drop off with the square of distance, and by the time they reach the Earth the high energy emissions of FRBs have been described as similar in magnitude to 'a cell phone calling from the Moon.' This burst originated several orders of magnitude closer than is typical and was detected by the European Space Agency's (ESA) Integral satellite, as well as radio telescopes in British Columbia, Canada, California and Utah.

  • (Score: 2) by inertnet on Monday August 10, @11:08AM (3 children)

    by inertnet (4071) on Monday August 10, @11:08AM (#1034278)

    This may be a silly question, but does a magnetar vacuum up all the iron from its neighborhood? If so, how big a neighborhood? From all directions or just an imaginary disk?

    • (Score: 2, Informative) by khallow on Monday August 10, @06:21PM

      by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Monday August 10, @06:21PM (#1034440) Journal
      FWIW, I believe it's assumed that such neutron stars form from normal giant stars at the end of their lifespan. The cores of such stars would have a lot of iron and nickel. Given how much energy is radiated by a magnetar, I don't know if they would vacuum anything up after the initial supernova formation.

    • (Score: 4, Informative) by stormwyrm on Tuesday August 11, @06:20AM (1 child)

      by stormwyrm (717) on Tuesday August 11, @06:20AM (#1034773) Journal
      The magnetic fields of magnetars are in the gigatesla range. Yes, 108 to 1011 T. In contrast we can barely manage a pulsed field in the kilotesla range on earth, and the strongest steady magnetic fields we can make are only around 100 T. At a distance of about half that from earth to the moon, a magnetar's field would be enough to erase magnetic storage media like hard drives. At 1000 km distance, the magnetic field would be so powerful that it can interfere with many chemical reactions, including those needed to sustain earth life. As to how far it would attract a piece of iron that has to be magnetised to a dipole first, well, that's an inverse seventh power, so it's likely not all that far; the force probably becomes appreciable only at distances of maybe tens of thousands of kilometres from the surface of the magnetar. The equations for magnetic force are rather complex to say the least so it's a bit hard to work out.
      --
      Nothing in life is to be feared, only to be understood. Now is the time to understand more, that we may fear less.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 10, @04:16PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 10, @04:16PM (#1034374)

    Oh good, the aliens are almost here.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 10, @05:21PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 10, @05:21PM (#1034404)

    but it's magnetars.

