from the old-fashioned-chemistry dept.
Submitted via IRC for RandomFactor
Many of the tools are designed as experimental steps toward human exploration of the red planet. Crucially, Perseverance is equipped with a device called the Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment, or MOXIE: an attempt to produce oxygen on a planet where it makes up less than 0.2 percent of the atmosphere.
Oxygen is a cumbersome payload on space missions. It takes up a lot of room, and it's very unlikely that astronauts could bring enough of it to Mars for humans to breathe there, let alone to fuel spaceships for the long journey home.
That's the problem MOXIE is looking to solve. The car-battery-sized robot is a roughly 1 percent scale model of the device scientists hope to one day send to Mars, perhaps in the 2030s.
Like a tree, MOXIE works by taking in carbon dioxide, though it's designed specifically for the thin Martian atmosphere. It then electrochemically splits the molecules into oxygen and carbon monoxide, and combines the oxygen molecules into O2.
It analyses the O2 for purity, shooting for about 99.6 percent O2. Then it releases both the breathable oxygen and the carbon monoxide back into the planet's atmosphere. Future scaled-up devices, however, would store the oxygen produced in tanks for eventual use by humans and rockets.
Source: https://www.businessinsider.com/moxie-robot-nasa-mars-rover-turns-co2-into-oxygen-2020-7
(Score: 3, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Monday August 10, @03:41PM (36 children)
So, we're converting a mild toxin that we've got strong biological reactions to into a severe one that is a silent killer and then discharging that silent toxin into the atmosphere? Seems.... unwise to scale this particular process up.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 10, @03:52PM (7 children)
If you are in a situation where you are directly breathing the Martian atmosphere then CO poisoning is probably the last thing you need to be worried about.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 10, @04:24PM (6 children)
It's almost untrue to even call what Mars has an "atmosphere."
Atmospheric pressure on Mars is LESS THAN ONE PERCENT that of Earth's.
By engineering standards, this is considered a vacuum.
(Score: 3, Funny) by DannyB on Monday August 10, @06:12PM (5 children)
"Mars is essentially in the same orbit. Mars is somewhat the same
distance from the sun, which is very important. We have seen pictures
where there are canals, we believe, and water. If there is water,
that means there is oxygen. If oxygen, that means we can breathe."
-- US Vice President Dan Quayle
In order to make Halloween scary this year, children are ordered to NOT wear masks.
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Monday August 10, @08:38PM
That checked out on several links. This is one of them:
https://meyerweb.com/other/humor/quayle.html [meyerweb.com]
Put not your faith in princes.
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Monday August 10, @08:45PM (2 children)
You made that up! There's no way someone that stupid could ever be the Vice-President of a major country.
Hang on, wow. He really was that stupid.
That might be what they call "failing up".
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 10, @08:53PM
Quayle may have been dumb, but he was only vice president, not the president, who actually makes decisions. Joe Biden, on the other hand... /shudder/... Oh, who are we kidding, Biden's so dumb they won't let him make any decisions, it'll be the vice president who does that. A fearful symmetry of stupidity. Thanks for bringing up old Dan Q.!
(Score: 2) by deimtee on Tuesday August 11, @04:17AM
There was a popular theory at the time that appointing Quayle as VP was a way to prevent assassinating the P. Nobody wanted Quayle to take over.
If you do not know how to lie, cheat and steal, turn your attention to politics and learn. - Henry Wheeler Shaw
(Score: 1) by anubi on Tuesday August 11, @12:18AM
I just had to moderate it funny...
But all too many "leadership" positions of authority are filled with ignorant people. People who have great "people skills" but little technical skill.
Combine this with the arrogance that comes with authority, and really bad stuff happens. People with authority override those who know better than to do such a thing.
And bad things happen.
A mixture of power, ignorance, and arrogance is a sure fire formula for a full scale clusterfuck.
Now that I am out of the business, this is so damm obvious when I see it, and it's kinda entertaining to watch as little as one suit guy take the whole company down. All he needs is the asskiss skill to please the folks above him, and the authority to dismiss those below him. For him, it's one great party. And the company eventually comes down like a bridge with eroded pilings. All that's left are handshakers, paper signers, accountants, tax men salesmen, liasons to customers, and no one left who knows how the company's product works.
They outsourced that rather unimportant part of corporate operations. H1B, China, wherever.
I've just told you why Congressmen try so hard to get re-elected. They don't like the idea of being compelled to have to live under the laws they passed.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday August 10, @03:52PM (4 children)
If you're attempting to breathe the pristine Martian atmosphere, you've got bigger problems than a little carbon monoxide.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday August 10, @05:37PM (3 children)
True enough, but if we're going to terraform, I'd rather be starting that from a primarily CO2 atmosphere than one that is a mix of CO2 and significant amounts of CO.
I might compare this to the gold miners of the 1800s who polluted the land with mercury and other nasties so they could extract a little gold....
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 10, @06:14PM
If you are terraforming then even if there were a significant concentration of CO in the atmosphere, it won't stick around for long anyway once the atmosphere is otherwise breathable as CO reacts with both oxygen and water.
CO in the martian atmosphere is a total non-issue for human habitability.
Moreover CO's reactions are widely used in various industrial processes so a martian habitat which converted atmospheric CO2 to oxygen and CO would likely be keeping both reagents for use and you wouldn't be venting the CO into the atmosphere anyway.
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Monday August 10, @08:42PM (1 child)
IIUC, CO is rather unstable as a gas, and in any case this won't generate much of it.
If you're talking about plans to use it to replenish a base's atmosphere or for rocket fuel, the CO will probably not be emitted, but saved for some particular use. Purified chemicals are often rather useful.
Put not your faith in princes.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday August 10, @11:08PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 10, @03:53PM
A silent killer in the martian atmosphere? If you are breathing in the martian atmosphere methinks you have bigger problems to worry about than a minuscule amount of CO.
Also, the amount of CO being produced by these things even at full scale on an industrial level would be unnoticeable.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 10, @05:01PM (15 children)
uhm ... carbon monoxide reacts with oxygen to produce carbon dioxide so if they are releasing the oxygen and carbon monoxide back into the atmosphere wouldn't it simply react with oxygen to produce carbon dioxide again?
Or I guess they are exhausting the carbon monoxide into the atmosphere and storing the oxygen in an enclosed environment to see if life can sustain itself in such an environment? I can't imagine they plan to use the oxygen to burn hydrocarbons for fuel with ... there is an energy cost associated with converting carbon dioxide to oxygen and carbon monoxide and are they going to get all of that energy back? Plus they would still have to bring up those hydrocarbons to mars, unless they can find them at mars, which ... defeats the purpose?
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 10, @05:15PM (13 children)
ROCKETS.
There I filled in that one for you. You need Oxygen to burn fuel to get off the surface. We have yet to create an electric rocket that will lift anything from any planetary surface. This is unlikely to change in our lifetimes.
The obvious question you may now have is WHY WE NEED TO LIFT OFF MARS?
1. sample return mission
2. if people want to leave Mars
3. if empty rockets want to leave Mars (like the SpaceX rocket)
If you have to bring in oxygen for this from Earth, it's fucking expensive. Even with re-usable rockets. So it's sooo much cheaper just to make your own there.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 10, @05:35PM (10 children)
The reason why the fuels we use are convenient and useful is because of their energy density. To convert a whole lot of carbon dioxide to oxygen and carbon monoxide may require a whole lot of energy so you might have to start out with an energy dense source to begin with ... which it would probably be more efficient to simply use the energy dense source more directly in the first place instead of making all these energy costing conversions.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday August 10, @05:58PM (6 children)
Certain Mars rockets want methalox (methane + oxygen). You can get the energy to make that from the Sun.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 10, @06:00PM (5 children)
but then you need hydrogen ....
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Monday August 10, @06:07PM (4 children)
Water ice. There's a lot of it [wikipedia.org] on Mars, including nice accessible deposits like this one [wikipedia.org].
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 10, @06:18PM (3 children)
And lo and behold, one of the primary reactions used for industrial production of hydrogen gas here on earth is the reaction of carbon monoxide with water (the water-gas shift reaction).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 10, @06:28PM
uhm ... interesting stuff. Might actually have use one day.
(Score: 1) by anubi on Tuesday August 11, @12:54AM (1 child)
Let me see... Moxie takes co2, add energy (solar? Nuclear?) to make o2 and co.
WGSR takes H2O and the co to make h plus the co2 which moxie needs.
End result, water plus energy makes oxygen and hydrogen.
Anybody working on hydrolysis? Or does the moxie and WSGR use a more attainable energy flow? Like heat. Or maybe use some of the WSGR heat?
There are many ways to skin a cat. Interesting. I haven't studied the thermodynamics and chemistries of this, but other trains of thought are always welcome. These new paradigms often revolutionize our technologies.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 11, @03:51AM
It's actually electrolysis that MOXIE is going to do (for about an hour)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mars_Oxygen_ISRU_Experiment [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 10, @07:35PM
SpaceX intends to concentrate its resources on the transportation part of the Mars colonization project, including the design of a propellant plant based on the Sabatier process that will be deployed on Mars to synthesize methane and liquid oxygen as rocket propellants from the local supply of atmospheric carbon dioxide and ground-accessible water ice.[4] from Wikipedia [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Monday August 10, @08:52PM
Yeah, they take a whole lot of energy. But the benefit of doing this on the ground is that you don't need to carry the weigh required for some of the processing steps, and can accumulate the energy slowly. (If that's not your point, see the prior reply.)
I'm still a fan of some sort of skyhook, but realistically those are only practical when you've got a LOT of transport going up and down. And bases will need to replenish their Oxygen levels until we get a totally closed cycle ecology. (Hah! Thermodynamics! Murphy! There will be leaks.)
So this sounds like a good thing to try. If there's enough energy available I'm sure that the CO can be processed into something useful, possibly plastic if we can design a carbon based plastic that doesn't depend on lots of Hydrogen.
Put not your faith in princes.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 11, @03:44AM
The mechanism used for MOXIE [wikipedia.org] won't require additional power for the electrolysis.
That said, if only there was a gigantic energy source that lasted billions of years, blasting energy in all directions 24/7. I wonder where we could find something like that [researchgate.net].
If only we could find and harness such a power source. It's not like we have any technology here on Earth [wikipedia.org] that could take advantage of such a power source [wikipedia.org], if it existed.
But that's even less likely than commercial fusion, right?
And even if it did, how could we possibly do that on Mars [nasa.gov]?
Oh well, I guess we'll just have to ship millions of tons of coal to Mars, or else we won't be able to power anything at all. Sigh.
(Score: 2) by arslan on Tuesday August 11, @01:30AM (1 child)
Total space newbie here. How difficult would it be to create a space elevator on Mars given the lower gravity and almost non-existent atmosphere? Just wondering if that would maybe be a better option for 2 way transport from/to its orbit...
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Tuesday August 11, @03:48AM
Somewhat easier than on Earth. Somewhat harder than on the moon.
Here's some more detail for you:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Space_elevator#Extraterrestrial_elevators [wikipedia.org]
https://marspedia.org/Space_elevator [marspedia.org]
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 10, @05:44PM
(well ... I guess they would have to bring up the hydrocarbons/fuel to mars but not the oxygen so they supposedly save on the cost of transporting the oxygen to Mars ... but they still need something to power the conversion of atmospheric carbon dioxide into usable oxygen. Perhaps someone should do the required energy calculations ... but I'm too lazy).
(Score: 2) by cmdrklarg on Monday August 10, @07:31PM (5 children)
It's the lack of oxygen that will kill you, not the carbon monoxide.
THE SOFTWARE, IT NO WORKY!
(Score: 3, Informative) by JoeMerchant on Monday August 10, @07:55PM (4 children)
Carbon monoxide kills by defeating the oxygen carrying capacity of hemoglobin, so if you get outside air contaminating your habitat air - you can have a highly oxygenated atmosphere and still die from lack of oxygen reaching your cells.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by cmdrklarg on Monday August 10, @08:17PM (3 children)
You are correct. However, the topic is about Mars, which has insignificant atmospheric oxygen.
Mars also has very low atmospheric pressure (less than 1% of Earth's), so a habitat there will need to be pressurized. Should the seals on that environment fail, the pressure will send air outwards (aka positive pressure). Once that has equalized, then Martian atmosphere can mix with the habitat's, but by that time anyone not in a pressure suit will be suffocating due to lack of oxygen.
THE SOFTWARE, IT NO WORKY!
(Score: 4, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Monday August 10, @09:09PM (2 children)
I feel like that's saying: it's o.k. if we piss in this river, it already has parasites - you shouldn't drink it anyway. Then you can say: it's o.k. if we dump paint in this river, people piss in it anyway. Sooner or later the river catches on fire and people stop to think about choices they have made.
(Score: 2) by cmdrklarg on Tuesday August 11, @02:21PM
I get what you're saying, but any CO released into the Martian atmosphere will be quickly turned to CO2 again.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Atmosphere_of_Mars#Current_chemical_composition [wikipedia.org] (under Other trace gases)
THE SOFTWARE, IT NO WORKY!
(Score: 2) by DeVilla on Tuesday August 11, @07:08PM
Maybe if the "river" were a few centimeters of moist ground on an otherwise arid, brackish continent.
That's not to say we can't make it worse. But I don't think the metaphor of a river which we know can be essential to life and the development of primitive societies is a good match for the current martian atmosphere. You might want to compare it to a pristine lava flow or a vase cavern with rich expanses of bat guano. Both things we could do something with, include making them worse.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by dale_dmanny on Monday August 10, @04:17PM (26 children)
That is to say that very little of it is beneficial to human respiration. Any breathable mixture would have to be produced.
Also from wikipedia on carbon dioxide:
Of course this has an implicit presumption that the mixture in which these levels of carbon dioxide is present is a 'normal' Earth atmospheric one.
On the bright side, we don't have to worry about an industrial revolution on a second planet engaging in massive combustion of hydrocarbons.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday August 10, @04:22PM (22 children)
Terraforming is probably a waste of time. Rocket tanks and indoor humans can use the oxygen.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Freeman on Monday August 10, @04:42PM (5 children)
Terraforming Mars would be cool. What would that even look like though? Given, that we could actually convert all of the atmosphere to breathable air, is that what it would equate to? Just the fact that you could walk outside and not be dead in short order? I mean that would be great, but then, you've still got a giant ball of dust and maybe some ice. Which isn't what one would think of when you think of Sci-Fi terraforming. You think, green grass, flowing water, an atmosphere that replenishes itself, etc. Then, doing that on a planet scale? Yeah, that seems bonkers. You'd likely be able to create massive facilities with tons of redundancy that would be feasible from modern standards. Comparatively, it's like expecting an SR-71 Blackbird from the Wright brothers. Sure, they got something to fly, but there's a whole lot of incremental steps to get to something that they didn't even comprehend. While people may have thought how awesome it would be to be able to fly many centuries ago, being able to travel thousands of times faster than a bird, likely wasn't even something they speculated on.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 10, @04:47PM (3 children)
I dunno. That alien one used in Total Recall (the first one--I never saw the remake) worked pretty darn fast. You could take your helmet off and not have your head explode only minutes after turning it on.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 10, @06:07PM
I see. Let’s send a bunch of holywood people to mars and see what happens.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 10, @07:44PM (1 child)
Yeah,... and how can you be sure that it's not a fake memory somebody planted in your brain?
(Score: 3, Informative) by PartTimeZombie on Monday August 10, @09:06PM
We Can Remember It for You Wholesale
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 10, @08:21PM
We'd still be at 1% of the earth's atmospheric pressure levels. So we'll need to find some ice or breathable rocks to vaporize as well.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday August 10, @06:11PM (4 children)
Speaking of rocket tanks.
SpaceX Raptor engine burns methane and lox.
If we can produce oxygen from Mars' atmosphere, then we could possibly make lox.
Now if we can find underground ice or water, can we then use some of the C's from the CO and some of the H's in water to produce methane for fuel?
In order to make Halloween scary this year, children are ordered to NOT wear masks.
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Monday August 10, @06:19PM (3 children)
Consider it found [wikipedia.org].
They picked methalox in part because it can be made on Mars:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SpaceX_Mars_program [wikipedia.org]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sabatier_reaction [wikipedia.org]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Electrolysis_of_water [wikipedia.org]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday August 11, @01:45PM (2 children)
We could use the H's from the water, but maybe Martian water doesn't have any H's in it?
<no-sarcasm>
My favorite line from various Sci Fi is: it's made of a metal not found on Earth.
Really? What element on the periodic table is that?
Or from Captain America, whose shield is made from the element Vibranium.
What element on the periodic table is that one again please?
</no-sarcasm>
In order to make Halloween scary this year, children are ordered to NOT wear masks.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday August 11, @02:24PM (1 child)
ISLAND
OF
STABILITY
?
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday August 11, @08:38PM
Would such a shield be too heavy for Captain America to lift?
Or would such an alien item made of such a non Earthly metal be too heavy to bring with them on the trip -- especially if the vehicles is made of this non Earthly metal.
In order to make Halloween scary this year, children are ordered to NOT wear masks.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by HiThere on Monday August 10, @09:02PM (10 children)
Terraforming Mars would be a wasteful extravagance, because any atmosphere you add will drift away. Perhaps if you put a UV/solar wind shield around the entire planet it would be reasonable, but WHY? If you can do that kind of engineering you can build much more livable space habitats a lot cheaper.
So if Mars is to be inhabited, it's going to be in pressurized "domes", whatever their shape. 1 atmosphere isn't that hard to maintain, but if you go out on the surface you're going to need a much improved space suit. (Well, "Mars suit", but you know what I mean. It will need better abrasion resistance, something to let you see when there's a dust storm, and lots better joint flexibility. I hope the idea of the "space leotard" can be made to work, but I have doubts that the problem of getting it one and off without wrinkles can be solved. If it can, that would be an ideal inner layer, and the outer layers would do all the adaptation to local conditions.)
Put not your faith in princes.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday August 10, @09:34PM (1 child)
The engineering on domes could be tough. I think it will be a "tent city" for a long time, with various buildings, ice homes, caverns, stainless steel grain silos, etc. strewn about. Keep things separate/redundant and a failure or deranged Martian can only do minimal damage.
The suit should be developed soon, if SpaceX is really planning to send a couple of humans there before 2030. But is Mars regolith any worse than Moon regolith? I was under the impression that the Moon dust is more hazardous to lungs and machinery because there is no wind erosion grinding it down.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Tuesday August 11, @03:55AM
Tents are too fragile, though by domes I wasn't talking about any particular architecture, but just about an enclosed pressurized environment a lot smaller than "outdoors". A buried tube would count. Redundancy is important, of course, but so is durability of each as an individual item...you're going to need both.
OTOH, of course this depends a lot on what you mean by "tent city". Plastic film can be reasonably tough, and if you bury it, then it doesn't get exposed to things that would damage it. This is particularly true if you have a layer of ice over it, but I'm a bit dubious about that. The living quarters would be a lot warmer then the surface. A very light tar would probably be a better choice. Light enough to still be viscously fluid at Mars surface temperature, but not light enough to be a real liquid a room temperature. (I wonder if you could make something like that from CO.)
Put not your faith in princes.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 10, @10:19PM (7 children)
"You can build more livable space habitats much cheaper" is true for everything about Mars, not just terraforming.
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Tuesday August 11, @03:57AM (6 children)
Not yet it isn't. We need to develop a lot of technologies a bit more, especially radiation hardening, gravity control (i.e. centrifugal force in a moving craft), and closed ecology. Until those are more developed Mars has an edge.
Put not your faith in princes.
(Score: 2) by dry on Tuesday August 11, @04:59AM (5 children)
The gravity control or rather producing fake gravity with centrifugal force is relatively simple. Could just attach 2 capsules together with a tether and spin it, or better attach to a central object like a propulsion stage. The closed ecology is likely the hardest, though once on Mars, it doesn't have to be completely closed as there is CO2, H2O and various minerals outside the ecology that can be added to the inside, still likely to be tricky balancing an ecology.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday August 11, @12:20PM (4 children)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nautilus-X#Status_as_of_2011 [wikipedia.org]
Nautilus-X ISS demo: Less than $200 million
Status: What's Nautilus-X? Time to deorbit the ISS
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 3, Interesting) by dry on Tuesday August 11, @02:58PM (3 children)
Looks too small to actually be useful. A rotating habitat has to be big enough with low enough RPM that there isn't a particular large gravity gradient between head and feet. There's other issues such as Coriolis force as well. Still have to start somewhere and one thing it would be nice to know is the minimum G force needed for health.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday August 11, @03:47PM (2 children)
NASA likes to do smaller experiments before scaling things up. Like how the CO2 converter in TFA will produce a small amount of gas, and won't be filling up giant tanks for future astronauts to use.
For the price of SLS/Orion development, we could have had hundreds of neat experiments like the Nautilus-X demonstrator. SLS can't be killed fast enough.
My guess is that almost any amount of simulated gravity will cut microgravity health risks dramatically. But it might as well be set at 0.165g to simulate a long-term Moon experience. Sending thousands of people there will become trivial soon, so it's past time to investigate long-term partial gravity health effects.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 11, @08:22PM (1 child)
You seem to have a very interesting definition for "trivial." I don't think that word means what you think it does.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday August 11, @08:50PM
Relatively trivial. And if you don't agree you need to pay more attention to what's going on.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 11, @07:28PM (2 children)
Actually, massive releases of greenhouse gases (methane, CO2, etc.) would be greatly *beneficial* to terraforming Mars, given how thin its atmosphere (~1% the atmospheric pressure on Earth at sea level) is, not to mention the freezing temperatures.
As such, releasing the stuff that's making it hotter on Earth will also make it hotter on Mars.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 11, @08:43PM (1 child)
I was under the impression that Mars cannot hold a thick atmosphere due to its core being inert and lacking a strong magnetic field.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 11, @09:26PM
Which argues for the *continuous* release of greenhouse gases, if terraforming is a goal.
(Score: 0, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 10, @06:00PM (1 child)
Your Oxygen has been cut off until your Oxygen bill is paid in full. Please stop by anyMoxie service center to restore your Oxygen service.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday August 10, @06:08PM
Internet service is not yet available in your area. Please fill out this online form with your email address so we may contact you once internet service becomes available in your area.
Oxygen is not yet available in your area. Please continue to hold your breath while on hold to this Justin Bieber music.
In order to make Halloween scary this year, children are ordered to NOT wear masks.
(Score: 0, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 10, @07:42PM (4 children)
What does it do with the glucose it creates?
(Score: 1) by nostyle on Monday August 10, @08:05PM (2 children)
This is nearly nothing like a tree.
It does not sprout from a seed.
It does not grow larger over time.
It does not produce fruits or nuts.
It is not a suitable home for birds, insects, mosses, small mammals or ape-like creatures.
All it has in common with a tree is that it consumes C02 and produces 02.
Might as well call it algae-like.
(Score: 1) by nostyle on Monday August 10, @08:43PM
...or (with credit to Douglas Adams)...
This device is almost, but not quite, entirely unlike a tree.
(Score: 2) by dry on Tuesday August 11, @05:01AM
Might have solar cells in a leaf like pattern.
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Monday August 10, @09:04PM
My guess is that it's shaped roughly like a tree, with solar panels instead of leaves. But that *is* just a wild guess.
Put not your faith in princes.
(Score: 2) by Deeo Kain on Tuesday August 11, @08:45PM
Was it programmed by Marlinspike?