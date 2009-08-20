from the who-is-Amber-Fossil? dept.
An ancient amber fossil has offered scientists new insights into the deadly hunting prowess of the "hell ant" species Ceratomyrmex ellenbergeri.
The 99-million-year-old amber, unearthed in Myanmar, trapped a member of the Haidomyrmecine subfamily -- the group known as hell ants -- just as the predator snatched a cockroach relative with its scythe-like mandibles.
Animal behavior rarely becomes fossilized, and fossilized hunting behavior is especially elusive. The hell ant fossil, described Thursday in the journal Current Biology, is a one-of-a-kind find.
Source: https://www.upi.com/Science_News/2020/08/06/Amber-fossil-reveals-hunting-prowess-of-ancient-hell-ant/3761596726657/
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday August 10, @02:40PM (5 children)
Now we have some idea where fire ants came from, right? If you've ever met the things, you probably hate them. Odd, though - one of my sons isn't bothered by them. He can literally stand on, or even sit on, a fire ant mound, and they won't eat on him. I wish I had whatever he has to prevent them biting!
(Score: 2) by Subsentient on Monday August 10, @03:03PM (2 children)
Are you sure he doesn't just have an immunity to pain?
"The foolish man remains closed and tight, the wise man stretches himself in every way" -Goa Tse
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday August 10, @03:09PM (1 child)
Pain is one thing. Not being bitten or stung is something else entirely. Typically, I can be bitten a few times, and not realize it - a single bite doesn't hurt much. It's later, though, when the bite blisters up, burns and itches, that you really regret your carelessness.
The son doesn't get bitten or stung. Weird stuff!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 11, @08:25PM
When I was a kid in NC, I dug up fire ant nests in the backyard (to put them in those big glass pickle jars, and watch what they did to the other bugs, or when I filled it halfway with water), never got stung or bitten. Never been stung by a bee or wasp either.
(Score: 1) by PaperNoodle on Monday August 10, @03:16PM
Oddly enough fire ants make great captive colonies. If that's your thing.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Monday August 10, @06:24PM
I thought it was the offspring of Hellboy and Antman.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 10, @03:14PM (2 children)
Christian-based names are so last Millennium. God particle, Hell ant, Satan's demon seed.
(Score: 2, Funny) by PaperNoodle on Monday August 10, @03:21PM
I agree I vote to change the names to be: Mass Effect Particle. Edward Scissor Mouth. and ... A weekend at the Epstiens.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by cmdrklarg on Monday August 10, @07:56PM
Actually, the guy that coined "god particle" wanted to call it the "goddamn particle".
(Score: 2) by Bot on Monday August 10, @05:14PM (2 children)
>the ant's prowess
or the cockroach's ineptitude.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 10, @05:18PM (1 child)
They were both inept. They both ended-up dead in amber, didn't they ?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 11, @04:29AM
Caught by a fucking tree! And preserved for 6.7 billion years or whatever to be laughed at on the internet by another species. The humiliation.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 10, @05:54PM
You’ll free the hell cockroach upon the world