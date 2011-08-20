from the as-the-bitcoin-turns dept.
The quest to liberate $300,000 of bitcoin from an old ZIP file:
In October, Michael Stay got a weird message on LinkedIn. A total stranger had lost access to his bitcoin private keys—and wanted Stay's help getting his $300,000 back.
It wasn't a total surprise that The Guy, as Stay calls him, had found the former Google security engineer. Nineteen years ago, Stay published a paper detailing a technique for breaking into encrypted zip files. The Guy had bought around $10,000 worth of bitcoin in January 2016, well before the boom. He had encrypted the private keys in a zip file and had forgotten the password. He was hoping Stay could help him break in.
In a talk at the Defcon security conference this week, Stay details the epic attempt that ensued.
[...] "If we find the password successfully, I will thank you," The Guy wrote with a smiley face. After an initial analysis, Stay estimated that he would need to charge $100,000 to break into the file. The Guy took the deal. After all, he'd still be turning quite the profit.
[...] That's partly why the work was priced so high. Newer generations of zip programs use the established and robust cryptographic standard AES, but outdated versions—like the one used in The Guy's case—use Zip 2.0 Legacy encryption that can often be cracked. The degree of difficulty depends on how it's implemented, though. "It's one thing to say something is broken, but actually breaking it is a whole different ball of wax," says Johns Hopkins University cryptographer Matthew Green.
From a massive pool of passwords and encryption keys, Stay was able to narrow it down to something on the order of quintillions.
[...] By February, four months after that first LinkedIn message, they queued it all up and started the attack.
That initial attempt took 10 days to run... and did not work. Further sleuthing finally uncovered a bug. They were, ultimately, able to successfully extract the contents.
(Score: 2, Offtopic) by barbara hudson on Tuesday August 11, @03:40PM (24 children)
It's every idiots goto password. Or 42, which is the answer to the question "What was the jersey number of Jackie Robinson, the first black baseball player to break the Major League Baseball colour barrier."
(Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 11, @03:48PM (22 children)
Correction: As any literate geek knows, 42 is the answer to "what do you get when you multiply six by nine".
(Score: 2) by DECbot on Tuesday August 11, @04:23PM (19 children)
Did I miss an issue of the new math journal? Last I read 6x9 is 56. Maybe you mean 6x7?
cats~$ sudo chown -R us /home/base
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Tuesday August 11, @04:28PM (11 children)
(Score: 3, Funny) by barbara hudson on Tuesday August 11, @05:00PM (8 children)
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Tuesday August 11, @05:45PM (2 children)
"fractional radix" -- my head hurts. I'm back to hating math like I did in college.
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Tuesday August 11, @06:17PM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Wednesday August 12, @02:21AM
Bummed out? When I first saw your analysis I thought "makes sense" and "another math thing beyond me". Many of life's great innovations have been stumbled upon, or at least motivated by unintended circumstances (mistakes?). Now you just need to apply for a math research grant and show us how it's done. :)
It may help to work on moving a decimal point, uh, partially. You know, 0.4 places and such. You'll figure it out.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 11, @09:50PM (1 child)
Sorry, you didn't create fractional radix systems first. You were beat by thousands of years. The golden ratio base is probably the widest used and formally studied.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by barbara hudson on Tuesday August 11, @11:54PM
(Score: 2) by D2 on Tuesday August 11, @09:53PM (2 children)
Bad news... https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Non-integer_base_of_numeration [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Tuesday August 11, @11:51PM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Wednesday August 12, @02:24AM
And you did it independent of that knowledge.
If I had a nickle for everything I've invented that's already been invented, well, I'd have some nickles.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by hendrikboom on Tuesday August 11, @07:35PM (1 child)
Try arithmetic to the basis sqrt( - 2 ). It was mentioned once in the Scientific American. The say coming up with trial divisors for long division required inspiration.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by barbara hudson on Tuesday August 11, @08:12PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 11, @04:37PM (3 children)
Haha, try again!
(Score: 3, Funny) by DECbot on Tuesday August 11, @04:39PM (2 children)
yeah, my bad. 6x7 is 54. Sorry for the typo.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 11, @05:18PM (1 child)
Try again, again?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 12, @04:10AM
Probably using an Intel processor.
(Score: 3, Informative) by KilroySmith on Tuesday August 11, @04:40PM (1 child)
With your username, it is with delight that I say:
whoosh!
Missing this is forgiveable for the millenials of our time, but not a person of your august nature.
I heartily recommend to you:
https://www.amazon.com/Ultimate-Hitchhikers-Guide-Galaxy/dp/0345453743 [amazon.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 11, @09:58PM
It is not.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 11, @05:37PM
I always thought there was something fundamentally wrong with the universe!!!
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Tuesday August 11, @04:25PM
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 11, @06:13PM
Damn straight. You know this. I know this. The question is, why isn't the lib'rul media telling you this?
What do they have to hide? Why do they insist on telling you that six times nine is 54? Why the unfair bias against alternative truths?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 11, @04:05PM
Damn it, that's the password to my p̶o̶r̶n̶cats.zip file.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by drussell on Tuesday August 11, @03:52PM (6 children)
I'm pretty sure I mined some coin in the very, very early days on a couple of the machines that I used to run the rc5des challenge on, just testing it out, but I never thought it would really go anywhere so I forgot about them. They're probably long lost on some abandoned hard drive somewhere around here or, more likely, erased forever.
Oh well, hindsight is much closer to 20/20 than my crystal ball. :(
(Score: 2) by DECbot on Tuesday August 11, @04:29PM (2 children)
I got a bargain on my obsidian crystal ball. Though I admit I don't have the skill to use it for predictions. It always appears dark, cloudy, or obstructed.
(Score: 2) by DECbot on Tuesday August 11, @04:31PM
But it does look pretty awesome at the bowling alley.
(Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 11, @04:46PM
Sadly, that's just what the future is.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 11, @05:26PM (1 child)
I know I did this, back when you could mine with a CPU. Who would have thought it would actually become something other than a math exercise?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 11, @05:52PM
I think a fair amount of us, or people like us, did that in the beginning but then didn't really think it would amount to much or was worth next to nothing so it was just discarded.
(Score: 2) by ledow on Tuesday August 11, @07:01PM
At one point I owned a whole Bitcoin.
I think over the ten years or so I had it it was spent on video games and gift cards (only really practical way to turn it into real money - my banks won't accept payments from almost any Bitcoin exchange).
The remainder of it I cashed in for a £30 gift card. It cost me almost nothing, made profit. Sure, if I could have kept hold of it with perfect foresight, it would be worth thousands. But I can say that about an awful lot of things.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 11, @04:46PM (1 child)
Crypto should have a small account maintenance fee. There is an associated cost to maintaining an account, it's not free. For example banks sometimes charge such fees as well. The proceeds of the fees should go to those that are mining/verifying transactions. That way the currency can go back into circulation instead of contributing to unpredictable deflation that's hard to account for because who knows for sure which coins are still useful and which aren't.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 11, @05:53PM
there's probably a coin that does things the way you envision. Crypto projects have all kinds of consensus algorithms service infrastructure and economic systems. you can check out coinmarketcap.com and go to each coin's website to see what all they do. you might be surprised how much all these projects are doing.
(Score: 2) by iWantToKeepAnon on Tuesday August 11, @05:12PM (2 children)
Um, no. More like:
"Happy families are all alike; every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way." -- Anna Karenina by Leo Tolstoy
(Score: 2) by Osamabobama on Tuesday August 11, @06:03PM (1 child)
$300,000 sale price, minus $10,000 purchase price equals $290,000 gross profit. Expenses of $100,000 reduce net profit to $190,000.
(Score: 2) by iWantToKeepAnon on Tuesday August 11, @09:09PM
Except the 300k is already in his wallet ... although misplaced; he just paid a finder fee. Besides that, I think your values are off:
Sounds like he paid $25k; which is a bargain but $0 would have been better by writing down the password.
"Happy families are all alike; every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way." -- Anna Karenina by Leo Tolstoy
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 11, @05:29PM (1 child)
I thought that was ultra weak and crackable within hours.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 11, @09:53PM
There are multiple ZIP encryption standards. Some are easier to break than others. Given the date, he probably used software that defaulted to AES.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 11, @05:55PM
any chance bitcoin used to facilitate this backup method and The Guy actually has someone else's stolen backup? either way it's probably stolen from some Windows user. oh well, they deserve it for supporting the enemies of free humanity.
(Score: 2) by legont on Wednesday August 12, @02:06AM
He will be totally screwed.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.