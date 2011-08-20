from the digging-through-the-memory-banks dept.
The Forgotten Ones: HP Nanoprocessor:
Back in the 1970's the Loveland Instrument Division (LID) of HP in Colorado, USA was the forefront of much of HP's computing innovation. HP was a leader, and often THE leader in computerized instrumentation in the early 1970's. From things like calculators, to O-scopes to desktop computers like the 9825 and 9845 series. HP made their own processors for most all of these products. The early computers were based on the 16-bit Hybrid processor we talked about before. At around the same time, in 1974, the HP LID realized they needed another processor, a control oriented processor that was programmable, and could be used to control the various hardware systems they were building. This didn't need to be a beast like the 16-bit Hybrids, but something simpler, inexpensive, and very fast, it would interface and control things like HPIB cards, printers, and the like. The task of designing such a processor fell to Larry Bower.
The result was a Control Oriented Processor called the HP nanoprocessor. Internally it was given the identifier 94332 (or 9-4332), not the most elegant name, but its[sic] what was on the original prototypes and die. The goal was to use HP's original 7-micron NMOS process (rather then the new 5-micron NMOS-II process) to help save costs and get it into production quickly.
The story has several pictures of the early DIP chips as well as handwritten block diagrams and hand-corrected data sheets.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 11, @06:06PM
I remember seeing first ?CLX? machine in 1990s, it was using some strange architecture (FC687? Clipper? I don't remember) and Unix V. In a single CPU it was fast, really fast, much faster than Intel 486 which was the fastest thing in consumer PC these times. There were 4 bays for CPU boards on the machine and only one was populated. I was curious how it operates with more processors, as every CPU board I saw had its own memory unit chip too, finally I asked someone who was doing more complex repairs and he told me that... they are not memory-sharing, with populating CPU boards you have to add memory board for it too and adding CPUs does not increase speed so well.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 11, @08:26PM
You don't need [sic] when you're block quoting! It is unnecessary and distracting.
(Score: 2) by Rich on Tuesday August 11, @08:56PM
In April 1976, Canon released the AE-1 camera. While imaging was of course analog in that year, it was the first (?!) camera to be microprocessor controlled. To put this into context, this was just before PET, Apple II and TRS-80 were about to appear, and they must have been developing the thing for quite a while. I once got lost on the internet trying to find the story how this came to happen, but didn't find anything more than the baffling schematics. In its time frame, it appears like an alien technology drop.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 12, @02:56AM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Transputer [wikipedia.org]