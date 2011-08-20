[...] Mr Stepien, originally from Poland but now living in Edinburgh, found a bronze object buried half a metre underground and, as he was getting strong signals from the ground around it, he got in touch with the treasure trove unit at Scotland's Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service to report his find.

"I thought I've never seen anything like this before and felt from the very beginning that this might be something spectacular and I've just discovered a big part of Scottish history," he said.

"I was over the moon, actually shaking with happiness.

"There are no words that could describe how happy and excited I am."

[...] "I will never forget those 22 days spent in the field. Every day, there were new objects coming out which changed the context of the find. Every day we learned something new.

"I'm so pleased that the earth revealed to me something that was hidden for more than 3,000 years. I still can't believe it happened."

[...] "We also built a little camp there and secured the area where the hoard was located to protect it, and the archaeologists, from wind and rain.

"I was extremely happy to listen to the archaeologists' lectures about what it is and how important this find is for Scottish history."