Unique Bronze Age hoard found near Peebles by metal detector enthusiast:
A complete horse harness and sword dating back to between 900BC and 1,000BC were uncovered in a field near Peebles.
That discovery is said to be only the second of its kind ever found in Scotland and it's also the first, thanks to how well preserved it is, allowing archaeologists to see how harnesses were assembled at that time.
The hoard was discovered by Mariusz Stepien, 44, while scanning the field with friends on Sunday, June 21.
[...] Mr Stepien, originally from Poland but now living in Edinburgh, found a bronze object buried half a metre underground and, as he was getting strong signals from the ground around it, he got in touch with the treasure trove unit at Scotland's Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service to report his find.
"I thought I've never seen anything like this before and felt from the very beginning that this might be something spectacular and I've just discovered a big part of Scottish history," he said.
"I was over the moon, actually shaking with happiness.
"There are no words that could describe how happy and excited I am."
[...] "I will never forget those 22 days spent in the field. Every day, there were new objects coming out which changed the context of the find. Every day we learned something new.
"I'm so pleased that the earth revealed to me something that was hidden for more than 3,000 years. I still can't believe it happened."
[...] "We also built a little camp there and secured the area where the hoard was located to protect it, and the archaeologists, from wind and rain.
"I was extremely happy to listen to the archaeologists' lectures about what it is and how important this find is for Scottish history."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 12, @12:44AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 12, @01:02AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 12, @01:58AM
I believe the correct terminology is detectorist...
https://youtu.be/NgN7z0SD8v8 [youtu.be]
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Wednesday August 12, @02:40AM (2 children)
(Score: 2) by PinkyGigglebrain on Wednesday August 12, @02:49AM
"Beware those who would deny you Knowledge, For in their hearts they dream themselves your Master."