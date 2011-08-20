Stories
California Judge Rules Uber and Lyft to Immediately Classify Drivers as Employees

A California court issued a preliminary injuction on Monday, ordering Uber and Lyft to immediately reclassify Uber and Lyft ride-share drivers as employees, in a highly anticipated decision that follows a months-long battle between the state of California and the gig economy companies.

The San Francisco Superior Court judge said the companies must begin complying within 10 days.

In May, California's attorney general Xavier Becerra, alongside the cities of San Francisco, Los Angeles, and San Diego, sued Uber and Lyft, arguing that the companies have been violating law by misclassifying Uber and Lyft drivers as independent contractors since January 1 when a state law known as AB5 went into effect.

In June, Becerra filed a request for a preliminary injunction, arguing that drivers are currently enduring such significant damages that waiting until the end of litigation would cause irreparable harm.

Responding to news of the preliminary injunction, attorney general Becerra said, "The court has weighed in and agreed: Uber and Lyft need to put a stop to unlawful misclassification of their drivers while our litigation continues. While this fight still has a long way to go, we're pushing ahead to make sure the people of California get the workplace protections they deserve."

  by fustakrakich (6150) on Tuesday August 11, @07:33PM

    by fustakrakich (6150) on Tuesday August 11, @07:33PM (#1035110) Journal

    How many more months must pass?

  by krishnoid (1156) on Tuesday August 11, @07:40PM

    by krishnoid (1156) on Tuesday August 11, @07:40PM

    “The court’s ruling is stayed for a minimum of 10 days, and we plan to file an immediate emergency appeal on behalf of California drivers." - Uber

    The other site mentioned that they had the 10 days to file any emergency appeals, but this article doesn't even mention that they have 10 days to file the appeal -- so they have 10 days to submit the appeal, which stops the clock again until the appeal is evaluated?

    by barbara hudson (6443) on Tuesday August 11, @08:17PM

      by barbara hudson (6443) on Tuesday August 11, @08:17PM
      It's a clickbait thing. They were given 10 days to appeal, which stops the clock. They said they would appeal immediately, which in my dictionary is less than 10 days. It's like the other article that claims the asteroid Ceres, which is in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, is at the edge of the solar system.
      by barbara hudson (6443) on Tuesday August 11, @08:23PM

        by barbara hudson (6443) on Tuesday August 11, @08:23PM
        It's in the original submission:

        In response to the court order, a spokesperson for Uber told Motherboard: “The court’s ruling is stayed for a minimum of 10 days, and we plan to file an immediate emergency appeal on behalf of California drivers.

  by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 11, @08:36PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 11, @08:36PM

    He'll be able to get full benefits when he becomes an Uber driver after losing his current job - which is inevitable now that Biden's done the right thing and chosen a Black woman as his running make to neutralize the Kanye vote.

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 11, @09:24PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 11, @09:24PM

      Yay, Kamala! She'll put a bunch of those darkies in prison!! Law and Order Harris!

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 11, @10:36PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 11, @10:36PM

      Sumthin not right wid you boi

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 12, @01:47AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 12, @01:47AM

        you're just figuring that out?

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 12, @01:48AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 12, @01:48AM

      Rich old white man keeps subservient black woman in his office.

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 12, @05:36AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 12, @05:36AM

      While there is progress in selecting a black woman as VP... she would still be playing second fiddle to another white male.

      I am voting for Hillary this November because her turn is long overdue.

  by ChrisMaple (6964) on Wednesday August 12, @12:30AM

    by ChrisMapla (6964) on Wednesday August 12, @12:30AM

    This court decision is a money grab by the state of California. If the drivers are employees, Uber has to report all payments as earned income for each driver. This makes stealing the money immensely easier for the state: one source for all data instead of tens or hundreds of thousands of drivers trying to hide their financial activities.

