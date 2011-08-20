from the parting-shot dept.
New York Times CEO Mark Thompson says he expects the end of the physical newspaper in 20 years:
The New York Times was founded in 1851, but it would surprise outgoing CEO Mark Thompson if the physical paper made it to 2040.
"I believe the Times will definitely be printed for another 10 years and quite possibly another 15 years — maybe even slightly more than that," Thompson told CNBC's A View from the Top. "I would be very surprised if it's printed in 20 years' time."
More than 900,000 people subscribe to the print version of the newspaper, said Thompson. At its current subscriber levels, the paper could be printed seven days a week at a profit without a single advertisement, he said.
But as readers become more accustomed to reading the Times on smartphones, tablets and computers each year, a printed paper is clearly a dying form. The New York Times Company reported last quarter that total digital revenue exceeded print revenue for the first time ever. Print advertising fell more than 50% year over year from last quarter, driven by both secular declines and the pandemic. Thompson told CNBC he doubts that advertising will ever come back.
"I'm skeptical about whether it will recover to where it was during 2019 levels," Thompson said. "It was already in year-over-year decline for many years. I think that decline is probably inexorable."
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 11, @10:01PM (2 children)
Goddamn booty kissin' bastards!
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 12, @12:00AM (1 child)
Former newspaper of record, The New Woke Times won't last the decade.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 12, @12:19AM
You should get a private room, masturbating in public like this is unseemly.
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by takyon on Tuesday August 11, @10:13PM (8 children)
The print newspaper is done for.
https://wccftech.com/foldable-ipad-specs-3nm-chip-microled-2023-release/ [wccftech.com]
20 years could be considered optimistic.
(Score: 2) by ledow on Tuesday August 11, @10:56PM (1 child)
You could have a foldable iPad today. Just get two iPads and one of those magentic connectors down the middle to detach (like the keyboards attach to iPads already.
From there's it's just a second monitor and software support.
I bet if you got the right Android tablet you could do this now... with MHL or whatever it's called, and a USB-C -> USB-C magnetic connector interface. One driving the display of the other, but both work independently. Hell, they would even share charge.
The question is: Why would you want to? It's just more to break, and your eyes can only really look at one at a time.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday August 11, @11:19PM
A giant flexible/foldable display might be nice, and potentially perfect for replacing a newspaper.
If $device sucks, reviews or hands-on trial will let you know.
(Score: 3, Funny) by c0lo on Tuesday August 11, @11:16PM (2 children)
In 5 years time, iPads will be used to wrap the fish-and-chips takeaway and as toilet paper for that shit** (large grin)
--
** of course there'll be a brief period of "you are folding it wrong", but Apple will work to... ummm... straighten those creases.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday August 11, @11:23PM (1 child)
https://www.eater.com/2016/12/28/14101172/ipad-plates-restaurant-quince [eater.com]
I believe it. Most establishments will probably use ChiPads to save money, though.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday August 12, @12:38AM
Now that the input port is covered, the output port is next.
For an... ummm... immersive experience.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 11, @11:43PM
Netcraft confirms it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 12, @02:15AM (1 child)
Not so fast, how will I do my crossword puzzle, in pen, on a tablet?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday August 12, @04:28AM
Write on the screen, then hit it with the sandpaper.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 11, @10:18PM (1 child)
One of my favorite words. I want to mod Thompson up for using it! I'm headed out to the bar now, to find a nice exorable woman.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 11, @10:32PM
Wear a mask made of newspaper.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by SomeGuy on Tuesday August 11, @10:35PM (2 children)
And what we will be left with is.... cell phones or similar proprietary locked down DRMed devices. Too many are already giving the web the finger. Of course they will have eye and ear raping advertisements that can't be removed or avoided. Content will change from minute to minute so you will never know if you are mis-remembering something or not. Information that disappears when a service is no longer supported.
None of those problems with physical paper.
(Score: 3, Touché) by Rupert Pupnick on Tuesday August 11, @10:39PM
Similar to the distinction between electronic voting machines and paper ballots...
(Score: 1, Offtopic) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday August 11, @10:39PM
Worry more about people disappearing, because they are deemed "politically incorrect". The headlines in Hong Kong are applicable.
https://apnews.com/2ce4e0aac2bbb360f06e481dffaf5149 [apnews.com]
Better read the story quick, before it disappears!
(Score: 2, Flamebait) by ledow on Tuesday August 11, @10:52PM (9 children)
I'm in my 40's.
I've never bought a newspaper in my life.
I'm honestly surprised we still bother to print them, even if they are free, full of ads, and given away at commuter stations (like the London Metro paper).
Honestly - what a waste of paper and energy. Print a thing on paper in full colour, distribute tons of them around the country, they last precisely 24 hours, then they're "recycled" at huge expense of more energy and a small percentage of that put back into the production of more newspaper (because it's such low quality paper to begin with anyway).
The only one I see are the local-council papers which are put through my door against my will. They've been steadily shrinking and shrinking over the years and the last one I got was barely more than a leaflet. Nobody uses the personal ads, the classified section, nobody cares about the old granny down the road who had her garden gnome stolen, etc.
If every newspaper on the planet disappeared tomorrow, we'd have a more informed populous, and a lot more paper and a lot less waste.
(Score: 1, Offtopic) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday August 11, @11:00PM (2 children)
Gnome lives matter, you RACIST!!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 12, @12:22AM (1 child)
You should stop being a despicable bastard then maybe your kids would call more.
(Score: 1, Offtopic) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday August 12, @12:37AM
I wish they would all move out, so they have a reason to call. Better they call, than stand in front of my refrigerator with the door hanging open. 'Course, that's probably politically incorrect, seeing as they are millenials . . .
(Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 11, @11:01PM (3 children)
If you hadn't bought a newspaper 20 years ago, I would place you as ignorant and self-centered. Lots of people like you in your age group. Not taking an interest in the politics that go on around you. And now you reap the fruits of your ignorance. Hope you enjoy your lockdowns.
(Score: 1, Offtopic) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday August 11, @11:17PM (2 children)
20 years ago. For the math-challenged among us, that was the year 2000. 20 years ago, I didn't buy very many newspapers, either. I mean, it was very rare for me to pick one up - maybe a headline caught my eye. There was news on the radio, news on television, and, we were experiencing that relatively new internet thing. True, the internet has evolved quite a lot in twenty years, but the major news sources were on the web back then. You overstate your case, as if 20 years ago was 1970, or even 1940. Remember the advent of CNN? I don't recall ever seeing a newspaper published by CNN. Not even a magazine! They've always been television and internet.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 11, @11:41PM (1 child)
Back when CNN was still a news organization, they never covered state and local news, for example. For that, and learning about local events (remember those?), you would pick up a copy of the paper. In those days, Craigslist didn't exist yet, so that's how you found jobs and junk for sale.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 12, @01:06AM
Horseshit. Twenty years ago we all used the Tradin' Post to find junk for sale. Classifieds have been dead since the 80s.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday August 11, @11:20PM
Use them to weave paper straw baskets [youtube.com].
Or to make moonshine [youtube.com].
(Score: 2) by ChrisMaple on Wednesday August 12, @12:22AM
Newspapers are reasonably priced kindling. They're also good for training dogs.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 11, @11:33PM
They may be losing money, but rich dudes are clambering to buy them. They still form the Overton window, they still serve as a trebuchet to attack your political enemies.
I've been thinking how a newspaper could still be a profitable enterprise by itself. The national news and significant commentary are already owned by the big boys; more often than not you can get that from a website. But local still matters, and in flyover country, state coverage can be lacking in the national media. And as the lockdowns have shown, those levels have a greater impact on our lives than many thought.
Add to that classifieds: garage sales, moving sales, pets, cars, bikes. And if you can get them, legal notices. Make use of people's ability to quickly scan a newspaper page vs navigating a website.
Price is important, nobody is going to spend $2+ for the local paper that just fills itself up with wire service trash. Report the facts, don't tolerate political animosities in the news section that will offend half your customers. Keep the price as low as possible: free, 25¢ or 50¢, a convenience purchase. USA Today (do they still exist?) kept the 50¢ price for nearly 20 years, so keep costs contained. Change the format to tabloid to make it easy to handle. If color is expensive, forget it. Don't give out your assets for free on a web page, unless the ad revenue truly makes it a positive.
I think that would go a good way to a viable print product.
(Score: 0, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 11, @11:46PM
I've always hated the feel of the paper, the fact that all the ink rubs off on your hands, that when you unfold the paper to read an article you end up looking right through the paper which makes reading it a lot harder, that you have to unfold the paper to read an article, that you have to jump around to find the second half of the article. I never buy papers due to those issues. Their usability is crap.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 12, @02:07AM
I suspect there will be services that print out requested web pages and deliver them via mail or express carrier, but the dedicated for-print paper will end.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 12, @02:26AM
In my neck-of-the-woods, which is a quintessential police state, the local paper is mostly nothing but LEA bait intended to appeal to the community ne'er-do-wells. It's a waste of paper.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 12, @02:59AM
If we can't figure out a business model for the press, the press that keeps check on the gov'ment...
Well, I guess we will all turn into China, Russia, or Brazil. You know, the "shit-hole countries."