from the What-would-Gomer-Pyle-say? dept.
HS that suspended teen who tweeted photo of hallway has 9 COVID-19 cases:
North Paulding High School in Dallas, Georgia, sent a letter to parents Saturday, saying, "At this time, we know there were six students and three staff members who were in school for at least some time last week who have since reported to us that they have tested positive." The letter was published by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Most or even all of the six students and three staff members who tested positive could have had the virus before the school reopened on Monday, August 3. As Harvard Medical School explains, "The time from exposure to symptom onset (known as the incubation period) is thought to be three to 14 days, though symptoms typically appear within four or five days after exposure," and "a person with COVID-19 may be contagious 48 to 72 hours before starting to experience symptoms."
[...] As we reported Friday, the school issued a five-day suspension to student Hannah Watters after she posted a photo to Twitter, noting the "jammed" hallways and "10 percent mask rate." The school lifted her suspension after extensive media coverage. One other unnamed student who was suspended for a similar reason also had the suspension reversed, the Journal-Constitution said.
Students attended class in person only on Monday through Wednesday, as the district said it conducted a short first week "so that all of our schools can step back and assess how things are going so far."
Update at 6:50pm ET: North Paulding High School announced Sunday that it has canceled in-person instruction for Monday and Tuesday, August 10 and 11, because of the nine positive cases and "the possibility that number could increase if there are currently pending tests that prove positive." The school said that on Tuesday evening, parents and students will be notified about whether in-person instruction will resume on Wednesday. Remote learning will continue while the school is closed.
Previously:
(2020-08-08) Pupils Who Shared Photos of Packed Corridor of Maskless Georgia Students Suspended
Related Stories
Pupils who shared photos of packed corridor of maskless Georgia students suspended:
At least two high school students in Georgia have allegedly been suspended after sharing a video of school hallway crowded with largely maskless students, according to reports.
North Paulding High School in Dallas went viral after it reopened on Monday when two students shared photos of the school corridors with apparently no social distancing and barely any wearing masks.
Paulding County Schools Superintendent Brian Otott reportedly released a statement saying that the images were taken out of context, that masks were a personal choice for students and reopening was in line with Georgia Department of Education's health recommendations.
[...] "Students are in this hallway environment for just a brief period as they move to their next class. ... There is no question that the photo does not look good," Mr Otott said according to CNN.
"Wearing a mask is a personal choice, and there is no practical way to enforce a mandate to wear them."
Following the alleged suspension 15-year-old Hannah Watters who posted one of the photos and a video on Twitter told Buzzfeed News she received a five-day, out-of-school suspension for posting one photo and one video on Twitter.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Wednesday August 12, @03:10PM (10 children)
While one might say it serves them right. It's the students and families that are suffering. I'm a bit torn on what should be done, but at a certain point. If we don't get back to business as usual, we will have a new economic depression. That would be bad for everyone, except our enemies.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Immerman on Wednesday August 12, @03:33PM (8 children)
> If we don't get back to business as usual, we will have a new economic depression.
Well, a severe recession anyway. And yes, that's what happens when you have a severe pandemic. There's not really any way to avoid that part, all we have control over is how many people die. You can't go back to business as usual until the disease is controlled - trying to just means a whole lot more people die, and the survivors stop trusting the government so that once the disease really is controlled, everybody continues to hide because they don't want to die, and the government already lied to them once about it being safe so why should they believe them now?
>That would be bad for everyone, except our enemies.
Except that our enemies are also suffering from the same pandemic. Our suffering is (arguably) good for them, but their suffering is (arguably) good for us - so things kinda balance out on that front. Unless one or the other actually does a good job of managing the pandemic and maintaining their population's trust in the government - in which case they recover much faster once the threat has passed and gain a strategic advantage.
This isn't exactly unexplored territory - we've got lots of documentation of what happened in previous major pandemics, how hard economies were hurt, and how quickly they recovered under a lot of different responses, with the 1918 flu being particularly well documented. In 1918 those states that shut down soonest and most completely, and remained shut down until the pandemic was actually over, were the ones that recovered to pre-pandemic levels the fastest. While those that lied about how bad things really were, and tried to open up long before the pandemic was over... well they had a long hard road to recovery.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 12, @03:46PM (1 child)
Honestly, who are the enemies of America anyway? Mexico and Canada?
Or maybe what people really mean by "enemies" and those who America has simply decided to fuck with and a pandemic can't be allowed to put a full stop to that!!
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Wednesday August 12, @03:54PM
Russia, Iran, and China are the top three that come to mind. North Korea too, though they really don't have much power to do anything. And no, Russia isn't an "enemy" as you put it; like China, they have aspirations of becoming a superpower again, and America is in their way. When one country wants to become the most powerful nation on earth, and enjoy the benefits that come with that, any other nations that are an obstacle to that goal automatically become enemies.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Wednesday August 12, @04:06PM (4 children)
Except that our enemies are also suffering from the same pandemic.
Not really, no. Just look at the numbers; Iran had a hard time at first, but we're far, far ahead of them in infections and deaths per-capita now, and they seem to have it under control. China has done far better (even if you believe they cooked the numbers), and it's totally under control there. We're handling this about as well as Brazil right now. If anything, this pandemic is a boon for our biggest enemies, because it's hurt us so much more than them, and is threatening to tear the country apart, which is great for countries that want to create a power vacuum that they can then step in to fill.
Unless one or the other actually does a good job of managing the pandemic and maintaining their population's trust in the government - in which case they recover much faster once the threat has passed and gain a strategic advantage.
That doesn't look like it's going to happen here.
In 1918 those states that shut down soonest and most completely, and remained shut down until the pandemic was actually over, were the ones that recovered to pre-pandemic levels the fastest. While those that lied about how bad things really were, and tried to open up long before the pandemic was over... well they had a long hard road to recovery.
There was a lot less travel between states in 1918, so it was easier to isolate them from each other. Not so much now. Now we're all going to have a long, hard road to recovery. Meanwhile, China will be happy to take on a bigger leadership role in the world while we're preoccupied with the pandemic.
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Wednesday August 12, @04:42PM (1 child)
There was still much travel, aiui. The prevalent travel was just of a different nature, mostly soldiers moving into high-concentration areas to be deployed overseas, spreading the flu to each other and to the people along their journeys and at their destinations.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Wednesday August 12, @05:16PM
That's how the 1918 flu spread so fast. But the key is that it was of a different nature as you said: it was much easier to isolate states from each other because they didn't just have people driving or flying all over the country willy-nilly like we do today. People stayed much closer to their homes. So once the problem was identified, it was much easier for states (who wanted to) to contain it.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Immerman on Wednesday August 12, @04:42PM (1 child)
How's Iran's economy doing? We're talking economy here after all, not infections or deaths, since the implied argument for "we need to get back to business as usual" is basically "let people die to improve the economy", despite the fact that that has never actually worked.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Wednesday August 12, @05:11PM
I imagine Iran's economy is doing better now than when they were at the peak of Covid infections. What exactly are you getting at? Iran isn't an example of "let people die to improve the economy"; Iran actually handled it somewhat competently, given the challenges they had with being embargoed. I don't know of any real-life examples of "let people die to improve the economy" actually, but this does seem to be what roughly half of Americans want to do.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 12, @04:33PM
There is a reason we didn't do a lunatic response like this to a seasonal infection for over 100 years.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 12, @04:30PM
What's worse: 1. 90% out of work for a month. 2. 15% out of work for two years.
I think that if we had done a truly hard, intelligent, enforced lock-down, it would be scenario 1. Scenario 1 wouldn't have destroyed the economy. Many people can sustain themselves for a month with no income, and the burden of government aid for those who can't is not that bad for just one month.
Instead, it's looking like we're closer to scenario 2. Scenario 2 isn't just bad for the increased loss of income. It's bad because of the prolonged effect. Even though fewer people are out of work, most people can't sustain that for such a long period of time. That has knock-in effects that tend to amplify the impact in the larger economy.
In other words, American culture seems to be uniquely geared to drag this out unnecessarily long, and to approach it in ways that are less effective.
(Score: 1, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 12, @03:11PM (2 children)
Really, only nine? Why not more? Shouldn't everyone in that enclosed space have been infected? What timeframe was this? There's suggestion that the majority of these infections occurred before the school opened? If they had a significant number of cases before school opened, then less-than-one new infection per infection, with no masks?
Not saying that masks don't help, not saying they were in the right in doing what they did, but what's up?
(Score: 4, Informative) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday August 12, @03:19PM
Slow down. It takes time to incubate, time for symptoms to manifest, time for tests to be done. We don't know yet. It's within the realm of possibility that every student and every staff member in the school comes down sick in the next two weeks. I doubt that heppens, but it's possible.
Looter's Lives Matter!
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 12, @04:22PM
Most people who have COVID aren't going to be tested and, by extension, aren't getting counted. This is particularly true for young people, who are more likely to have mild or no symptoms. If there are nine positive tests, the actual number of cases may be much higher.
The spread of COVID is largely driven by superspreading events where one person has a very high viral load, participates in an activity very conducive to spreading COVID, and infects lots of people around them. If there wasn't a superspreading event in the school, the number of cases might remain rather low. But if such an event did occur there, far more students could be infected than what's currently been reported.
Let's hope that there weren't any superspreaders at that school.
(Score: 2, Disagree) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday August 12, @03:16PM (15 children)
I haven't really come down on either side of opening schools. Yeah, schooling is critical, and we should open them as soon as possible. How soon is reasonably possible? I dunno, really. Schools have historically been a breeding ground for every infectious disease that man knows about. If the schools are open, you are accepting the fact that the infections will be spread.
Huh. No dead kids? Not even any dead staff? School staff is typically young and healthy. Yeah, some older people, but mostly young and healthy. Maybe the schools do need to be opened.
I'm not terribly interested in the theory that closing schools will protect ME, and people in my age group. The real question is, "Is it safe for the KIDS?"
If 75% of the kids get COVID19, and 99% of that 75% have full recoveries, then it's time for all the schools to reopen. Greater than 99% recovery would mean that we have over reacted all along.
Just keep the little terrors away from Grandma, and things should be fine.
Looter's Lives Matter!
(Score: 5, Insightful) by DeathMonkey on Wednesday August 12, @03:39PM (8 children)
And when they spread the disease to their older parents? Their grandparents?
Also, the avegare age for a school teacher is square in the danger zone of over 40 [ed.gov] so your claim they are mostly young is false.
Americans are entitled to a workplace free from recognized hazards. [osha.gov] A globally declared pandemic is pretty damn recognizable.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday August 12, @03:44PM (7 children)
Dude, 40 is YOUNG! I wish I were 40 again, and in the same physical condition! Most of congress can't even remember what it was like being 40.
https://soylentnews.org/submit.pl?op=viewsub&subid=42657¬e=&title=The+Dinosaurs+in+Congress%3A+How+Many+Octogenarians+are+Seeking+Re-election+in+November%3F [soylentnews.org]
Looter's Lives Matter!
(Score: 3, Informative) by DeathMonkey on Wednesday August 12, @03:46PM (5 children)
The virus doesn't give a crap about your opinions on relative age.
The virus is more deadly to people over 40 and most teachers are over 40.
(Score: 1, Troll) by Grishnakh on Wednesday August 12, @03:59PM (4 children)
Yes, but why should we care about this? Since when has America given a crap about the safety of teachers, or even paying them decently to make the profession attractive? The American people clearly don't care much about teachers, or else they'd make this a priority in elections, so why not just force them to go back to work or else get fired? Also remember, we're talking about Georgia here, where a large chunk of the population thinks it's "just the flu" or is "exaggerated by the mainstream media".
(Score: 4, Insightful) by DeathMonkey on Wednesday August 12, @04:06PM (3 children)
I care because I'm not a fucking asshole.
The government cares because the Occupational Safety and Health Act requires them to care.
(Score: 1, Offtopic) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday August 12, @04:24PM
Big deal. You're a virgin.
Looter's Lives Matter!
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Wednesday August 12, @05:13PM (1 child)
I care because I'm not a fucking asshole.
Well people like you aren't doing a very good job of voting, are you? Or you just don't represent the majority. If you did, teaching would be a much more attractive and valued profession in this country.
The government cares because the Occupational Safety and Health Act requires them to care.
Not really. The government can easily ignore its own laws. Maybe they'll be penalized for it, years after the fact, in a court. Maybe.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Wednesday August 12, @05:25PM
I vote. But unfortunately for me the votes of the anti-education nutjobs count more than mine do.
(Score: 2) by Dr Spin on Wednesday August 12, @05:04PM
Most of congress can't even remember what it was like yesterday.
FTFY
Vote for Stupid - everyone else does!
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Immerman on Wednesday August 12, @03:39PM (2 children)
Even assuming 100% of kids didn't develop symptoms, there's been some data suggesting they still develop a much higher viral load (as much as 100x), and are thus much more contagious.
Exactly how "safe" is it for a kid when they infect their parents who are subjected to massive medical bills that wipe out their family savings?
(Score: 2, Disagree) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday August 12, @03:47PM (1 child)
Empirical data suggests that we're all going to die. Doomed! We're all doomed!! What some of us are suggesting is, we've over reacted to the most current threat.
Looter's Lives Matter!
(Score: 3, Touché) by Tork on Wednesday August 12, @04:01PM
And this is why we keep re-learning terrible lessons.
Slashdolt Logic: "23 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 12, @04:27PM
The problem is that young and healthy people are getting serious medical conditions from COVID. Young healthy people are still being left with chronic fatigue, lung damage, and other long term effects from this virus, too. There aren't a lot of people healthier than college athletes. The Big Ten and Pac-12 postponed fall sports because some of those athletes are developing myocarditis.
If you're only looking at the death rate, you're getting a very misleading picture of the actual risk level for young people. We don't know how they'll recover from these issues. Perhaps the issues will go away in a year or two like the longer term lung damage from SARS. But this virus isn't quite like SARS and we don't really know for sure how well they'll recover.
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Wednesday August 12, @05:10PM (1 child)
Are we talking about surviving the disease or fully recovering without any lasting effects?
There is a difference with Covid, ya know...
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday August 12, @05:18PM
We should be looking at all the above. It is well worth remembering that a lot of people survived polio, but were severely crippled for life. So, yes, yours is a damned good question.
Looter's Lives Matter!
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 12, @03:53PM (1 child)
Should be hung by their testicles in the hallway for a photo op.
Invalid form key: bPd5zsybjU
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday August 12, @05:20PM
Hanging by testicles is considered poor form almost everywhere. Half the population lacks said testicles, so cannot be hung in that manner. Hanging people by their testicles is likely to result in tearing said testicles off, and allowing the hanged person to fall to the floor. It's just poor form, and Soylent's servers were trying to remind you of that fact.
Looter's Lives Matter!
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Wednesday August 12, @03:55PM (5 children)
Switching the schools on and off again like this whipsaws the students, parents, and everyone else connected to them. Switch them off. Homeschool exclusively. Lay off the administrators, staff, and all but a handful of teachers to serve as on-call tutors.
Some kids have gotten services through schools. That makes sense when schools are functioning normally, but keeping them open now just to deliver them is the least efficient way to do that; there are other ways.
Public education has needed a paradigm shift for decades. The way they teach prepares students to work in factories at the dawn of the industrial age. Now, it's holding them back from the 21st century. For example, all kids should learn how to program from kindergarten on (adjusted on an age-appropriate basis, of course). Math should be taught by people who love and understand math, not by English teachers who fear numbers. So, we should not lose the opportunity the coronavirus has presented to turn things around.
Washington DC delenda est.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Grishnakh on Wednesday August 12, @04:08PM (1 child)
Math should be taught by people who love and understand math, not by English teachers who fear numbers.
Where are you going to find people who love and understand math, and are interested in working in public schools (in Georgia no less) with all the discipline problems that exist there (not to mention the constant threat of school shootings), for utterly lousy pay? There's tons of far better-paying jobs out there that are far safer.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday August 12, @05:23PM
Retirees?
Just an anecdote, but I know of a Naval Captain who retired (semi-forced retirement) who went on to teach mathematics in a large Virginia school system. Don't remember exactly, I think he taught for about 15 years before health forced him to retire again.
Rest in peace, Bad Bob.
Looter's Lives Matter!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 12, @05:03PM (1 child)
Quoth the parent:
"For example, all kids should learn how to program from kindergarten on (adjusted on an age-appropriate basis, of course)."
Oh please. Do you say that because it's the only white collar job left that pays decently that is not management? Why do you think that is? What do you think will happen when the labor pool of programmers is dramatically expanded to include EVERYBODY? Hint: Supply and demand will kick in and readjust the price of labor.
There is noting magical about computer programming that warrants elevating it so far above other disciplines. I would encourage teaching programming to solve simple problems (i.e., self-contained sorts of problems) because it can be used to teach breaking a bigger problem into solvable pieces. This is a useful approach and attitude to teach. As for cranking out Python "coders": for most students, this is a waste of time.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday August 12, @05:29PM
I'll take up for GP's opinion here.
We already force kids to sit at computers, all through school. With few exceptions, their hours at the computer prepares them to be office drones, working in the Microsoft environment. Meaningless bullshit, preparing them to be wage slaves. They are taught Excel spread sheets, then pushed out into the working world - if, that is, they intend to even work.
Given that we already force them to spend endless hours in front of computers, WTF aren't we teaching them anything meaningful? If you are smart enough to jump through all the stupid hoops that Microsoft makes you jump through (How's that ribbon work, again?) then you are probably smart enough to contribute something useful.
Programming is far more useful than learning Excel, and far more rewarding. That statement stands even if the kid never programs anything more than a stupid "Hello World".
Looter's Lives Matter!
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Wednesday August 12, @05:13PM
If you teach programming like you teach the rest of the curriculum, you get a batch of cargo-cult programmers but not anything that can do more than copy/paste from stackoverflow. First move away from rote-learning, then try to teach something that can't be rote-taught.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 12, @03:57PM (4 children)
It would be useful to compare this to schools with different/better practices. It is the illness rate really worse than others?
But, you know, that would be science, and might not support the current narrative.
(Score: 2) by epitaxial on Wednesday August 12, @05:11PM (3 children)
What narrative are you claiming? This is a contagious respiratory virus with a long incubation period. Putting groups of children in small rooms all breathing the same air is a recipe for disaster. You want to try and enforce every child to wear a mask? Good luck with that. The narrative is you can't safely have schools open.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 12, @05:23PM (2 children)
What about Sweden? Basically a month ago they stopped having any new COVID deaths; I don't think they are getting any new cases either. COVID is **over** in Sweden. You think we can hide forever from this. We are doing nothing more than dragging it out.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday August 12, @05:30PM (1 child)
All we need do, is move to Sweden!!
Looter's Lives Matter!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 12, @05:33PM
Or Belarus. John McAfee has apparently picked that country to stay as he got mask trouble in Spain on his way back to Belarus.
But it looks like someone is stoking a color revolution there right now.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 12, @04:27PM (1 child)
Last week : Suspend the student
This week : Suspend the school
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Dr Spin on Wednesday August 12, @05:02PM
The truth? America can't handle the truth!
Vote for Stupid - everyone else does!