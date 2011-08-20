from the 490-must-be-enough-for-anyone dept.
With the latest long range Tesla rated at 402 miles, newcomer Lucid Air demos one of their cars going 450 miles in real-world driving. An additional 40 miles were driven after the Motor Trend witness called it a day.
2021 Lucid Air First Ride Review: 450 Miles on One Charge!:
Lucid engineering is located close to Tesla in the Bay Area and the article claims they employ 1200 people at this point--not a small effort. A clipping from the end of the story:
Back on the road and heading north, we pass a milestone: 402 miles, or the highest rated range for which a Tesla model is certified. At this point, the Air's battery reads 16 percent remaining, and the range prediction has now dipped to 478 miles. An hour and a half later, we roll into Lucid HQ for a coffee, a stretch, and a shake of our foggy heads, then crawl back in and head out again. We cut west across the Dumbarton Bridge to lap up and down the 101 as it arteries along San Francisco Bay's east side, increasingly reddening on the traffic map. The day is starting its reverse transition to twilight, and we're experiencing range anxiety of the opposite type: Instead of worrying about running out of juice, we're getting anxious that we'll never stop driving.
At 6:20 p.m., 450 miles and almost 12 hours after we started, we pull back up to HQ. A stubborn 7 percent of energy is displayed on the screen, predicting a range of 484 miles—that's now probably very close to reality for this trip—and we sit silently for several seconds before I concede the battery has beaten us. That's enough; we're calling it a day. I slowly climb out of the car and straighten up. Later that evening, a fresh Lucid driver took out the car again, finally ending the experiment at 490 miles. Not the FEV laboratory's 517, but 95 percent of it, every mile demonstrated in the hills and heat of the real world.
Also noted in the article is that Lucid have developed their system in-house, not using available parts from suppliers. They make their own 900V battery pack which allows motors to be smaller, and charging (with the right charger) to be faster.
Getting closer, but still not enough range for this AC--I'm headed out for a 730 mile road trip tomorrow, it took about 12 hours when I did the same trip last month (didn't want to fly for viral reasons). I stopped to pee a few times and twice for gas, never pushed the ~400 mile range of the gas tank of my Impreza. Yes, it's a bit noisy, that's what ear plugs are for!
While Lucid moves the bar up for battery life, Audi has made a pretty weak first move says http://www.autoextremist.com/current/2020/8/11/the-grand-transition-will-leave-some-consumers-behind.html [autoextremist.com]
https://www.cnet.com/roadshow/news/2021-audi-e-tron-electric-suv-sportback/ [cnet.com] also chimes in,
What's "destination"?
In the US, car dealerships add a fee to the vehicle price that - they claim - covers their shipping and preparation costs for the vehicle.
I think it's just an excuse to advertise one price and then charge something higher, like Comcast cable.
I'm assuming we don't have that in the UK. Never heard of that, and bought a new car only a few years ago direct from the dealer.
Sorry, but if the car is £20k, then the delivery cost to the dealer is out of YOUR profit, not added to my cost as an additional extra. Certainly not of that amount! A car transporter could be hired and traverse the country with 10 cars on it, for that kind of cost, let alone "per car".
I'd be happy to pay, say £50 or so for them to deliver it to my door, but apart from that, that's just profiteering. I mean... it has wheels and propulsion of its own! All you need is a driver and a mate to pick him up.
Agreed. Like I said, it's part of the all too common tactic, at least in the US, of advertising one price but then charging the customer something higher.
Often you can haggle that cost away, but it's all a game anyway. Maybe the vehicle is advertised at $30k with a $1k destination fee. If you say you won't pay the fee and you want a lower price, they eliminate the fee and reduce the price to $1k, so your total discount is $2k. If you don't say anything about the fee but say you want a lower price, they preserve the fee but reduce the price to $2k. Either way your discount is the same - and it's a good bet they were planning on selling that model for $29k all along.
Just curious.
Charge time doesn't seem to have been released yet. Will probably depend on the model, but I'd guess 2-3 hours? With the long range model (described in tfa) it looks like it can charge at 150kw, if you can find that charger.
Could be less, based on "900V battery pack" - means it needs less charge for the same amount of stored energy.
Less current. Same energy.
But the charge time will be largely unaffected.
And once you figure in transformer losses, etc.
Or same recharge current, less charging time.
Yes, but if it's a 10KW charger, then it's a 10KW charger, the battery isn't going to charge any faster whether it's a 900V battery or a 12V battery.
You're just converting/transporting power. And a 900V charger still has a wattage. Of course a 900V 100A charger will do more than a 900V 10A charger, and a 12V 1000A charger more than a 900V 1A charger, but you're not limited by the voltage at all in terms of charging time. You can charge at any voltage you like above a certain threshold more than the battery voltage.
You'd use 900V because it requires less-thick cables, not because it charges faster (which would require thicker cables, again) - especially when it's all going to come off a domestic (110/220V) or industrial (400V?) supply in the end anyway. It won't magically charge faster "just because" it's 900V.
No necessarily. See that "They make their own 900V battery pack which allows motors to be smaller, and charging (with the right charger) to be faster."
The thickness of the charging cable is not that much in the budget of the car dead-weight. The thickness of the electric motors winding is important.
If I'm optimizing for the later (weight of motors) by increasing the voltage, I might let the charging cables be bulky and use a more powerful recharger to provide a better user experience.
> "900V battery pack" -- means it needs less charge for the same amount of stored energy.
How do you define "charge"?
I think what you mean is less amperage (thus smaller wire size) for the same charging power. Power in Watts = volts x amps.
Power x time = energy = total_charge x voltage.
Higher voltage means lower amount of charge required for the same total energy.
Lower amount of charge means:
- keep the intensity the same (and thick cables) and lower the amount of time required for a full charge
- keep the charging time the same and lower the current/intensity (and use thinner wires)
- any combination of the two above.
I could deal with a range of ~350km for the vast majority of my use, but when I'd need more it would probable be a lot more, 1000+ km.
So this falls short of the occasional use case, and is overkill for daily driving. At this point for multi vehicle households, a cheaper short range electric, paired with a hybrid makes sense. For those with a single vehicle only, how would the cost of rentals for road trips compare with the cost of a really long range battery? It's tricky to get good figures because trim level varies with the range so it's hard to estimate what part of the incremental price difference is due to the bigger battery, but I'd bet the rentals would be cheaper.
That's my long term plan for our family, if I can talk my spouse into it. A hybrid for longer trips and an electric commuter vehicle.
We have four kids. For our last round of vehicle shopping I tried to talk my wife into a Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid (plug-in seven passenger minivan hybrid, 30 miles / 50 km of pure electric range and then estimated 30 miles per gallon / 7.84 liters per 100 km) or a Toyota Highlander Hybrid (non-plug-in seven passenger SUV hybrid, 35 miles per gallon / 6.72 liters per 100 km). Instead we got a used seven passenger vehicle that was $20,000 cheaper than either one, and with the low cost of gasoline in the US that was the financially sensible if environmentally damaging choice.
Depending on how your power is being generated the environmental impacts may not be that different.
Where I live an all electric would probably cause a slightly higher net carbon emissions, as local power generation is coal fired. That said, an ever growing chunk of our power is being generated by wind, so there'll be a tipping point eventually. Even before that point comes, we may soon be getting power from a hydroelectric development, the link is complete, but the project isn't online yet.
Another cost component to consider on electric vehicles is home electrical service. I will eventually need to upgrade mine from 100A service to 200A, in order to accommodate a reasonable charge rate of an EV, which I'll bet will cost me upwards of 5k Canadian dollars, combined with the headache of bringing the house up to current code, which is a requirement for upgrades like that.
And enough AMPs to move a battery laden vehicle.
This isn't grandpa's battery that is relatively safe unless you physically toss a wrench across the terminals.
There will never be a suitable replacement for gasoline-powered vehicles until they can be immediately "refueled" in the same time as a gasoline-powered vehicle can be.
I imagine a standard that must be reached where some sort of removable power cell can be swapped out the way propane tanks are. That would allow "fuel" stations to recharge the cells at a reasonable rate without interfering with road trips.
Do you know about flow batteries [wikipedia.org]? The 'gas' station would have freshly-charged electrolyte available just like existing stations have gas. They need some further development to get to L-Ion densities, however.
Since mid-2017, I've logged over 60K road miles on the Tesla Model S. Lots of work driving, long road trips up and down the east coast of the US, and inland as far as Detroit and Indiana - dozens of 500-600 mile trips. (Obviously, COVID-19 has changed the amount of driving I've done since Februrary.)
My general working range (to 90% battery) is a bit over 250 miles. For normal driving, I find that the ability to charge in the driveway is a huge timesaver - the car's full every morning, I get a text at 10PM if I've forgotten to plug it in, and I almost never think about where or when I'm going to charge the car during my work driving day, because there's a huge network of high-speed chargers (SuperChargers) which the car knows about and will route me to if it thinks I won't have enough power to get where I'm going. (It usually assumes I'll be able to charge at my destination, that's not always true, so once in a great while I'll charge more than it suggests so I have room at the far end to get to another SuperCharger.) On the rare occasions I've had to drive a gasoline car, I forget to look at the fuel gauge - cars are supposed to be full when you wake up.
For road trips - I've made a couple small changes to my driving habits, and those changes dovetail so well with SuperCharging that I don't notice the charge times (The car charges at over 500 miles/hour when the battery is low, and that slows as the battery fills to the brim. Charging is much like filling a glass - you can pour very fast at first, but the more liquid is already in the glass, the more likely you are to spill. In charging, spillage is heat, and your battery system can only handle so much heat, so it charges slower as it fills.) What I do is:
Figure it will take more time than the car's trip estimate - it's going off current road conditions and only adding the exact time it calculates you'll need to charge at the SuperChargers. Add time to walk to a service building, grab a coffee, hit the bathroom, eat lunch. My Tesla trip from Philly to Detroit is about 90 minutes longer than I would maybe have done in a gasoline car.
Eat meals in restaurants instead of over the steering wheel while I'm driving. It's a nice car, don't want to get cheese sauce all over the upholstery - plus, if I sit down and eat lunch or dinner, the car has more than enough time to charge near 100% - and 250+ miles of driving is enough range (around four hours' driving) that I'll be the one looking to stop before the car is.
Choose hotels based on whether or not they have EV charging. Rather than be a slave to some loyalty program, I look on the car's display (or the PlugShare app) to see what hotels near my destination have chargers. Again, I'll wind up sleeping someplace, might as well have the car charged up while I'm sleeping. Same goes for shopping - if there's a SuperCharger in the parking lot of a grocery store on a road trip, that's where I'll buy groceries.
Often I'll override the car's decisions on where to charge to select chargers with more varied food options, or pick a charger that's farther away than the car is comfortable suggesting - if I bring the pack down to 30 miles or so, I get the benefit of faster charging at the bottom of the pack, so I'll add that first 100 miles much more quickly.
So, using those little changes to my behavior, I've made road trips without having the charging be any sort of big deal. The fact that the car knows what chargers are out there and how many stations are currently in use or offline is tremendous - I don't have the concern that I'll drive somewhere only to find that I've got 10% range left and the charger's broken. SuperCharger stations have at least four stalls, and some have upwards of 20, so even if a connector is damaged, it's not the only one to pick from - and if you find a non-working unit, you call it in and they'll fix it - sometimes not as soon as you'd like, but they fix it.
End result is - some vendor says they have a new vehicle that's got x++ range, I couldn't care less. For daily use, 250 miles is enough for my driving patterns, and having a car that uses a battery pack voltage that's not compatible with the existing non-Tesla DC bulk charging networks (ionity, Electrify America, Blink, etc.) means that either that vendor has to build their own fast-charging network, or their drivers will be stuck without any fast-charge options. Head to http://supercharge.info [supercharge.info] to see the map of what Tesla has in place and what they're adding - that is a _huge_ effort for any other vendor to try to match - it's taken years, and while in many places permitting is easier now, it is still a multi-billion dollar effort. The other systems have a fraction of what Tesla's got, and may never be at parity, because Tesla's network is a moving target.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday August 12, @02:55PM
That is useful and interesting information. Most of us have little idea what's available, or how to use it.
Real life experience, vs advertised range, which may or may not mean anything. I long ago said that a range over 200 miles is something that I could probably work with, and that a range of 300 would definitely be workable. You're splitting the difference there at 250. And, again, those are real miles driven on real roads, as opposed to some special track at a test facility.
I think that I could adapt to driving your car. Of course more range would always be a good thing.
Only two things stopping me from seriously considering buying an electric then.
A: I don't want Tesla (or anyone else) tracking my vehicle continuously. They don't own the data, I don't want them accessing it.
B: Price. It's been thirty years since I bought an almost-new car, forty years since I've paid for a new car. I generally pay between $2000 and $3000 for a well-used vehicle, that has obviously been well maintained. If I only get 1 year of service from such a car, I've done well. The vehicle I'm driving now is over three years. No financing, no interest, no high dollar insurance, nothing. Paid $2500 cash, and drive, drive, drive.
I don't anticipate that any electric vehicles will be in that price range soon. :^)
(Score: 2) by ElizabethGreene on Wednesday August 12, @03:05PM
I'm excited to see the bar raised, but I'd like to see how well the battery holds up if you frequently use that range. Lets put it in taxi service for a couple of years for more data.