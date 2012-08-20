from the is-that-a-particle-accelerator-in-your-pocket? dept.
Phys.org has the story on new research demonstrating an extremely small particle accelerator that uses lasers to generate terahertz frequency pulses of light to accelerate electrons.
Scientists have successfully developed a pocket-sized particle accelerator capable of projecting ultra-short electron beams with laser light at more than 99.99% of the speed of light.
To achieve this result, the researchers have had to slow down light to match the speed of the electrons using a specially designed metallic structure lined with quartz layers thinner than a human hair.
This huge leap forward simultaneously offers the ability to both measure and manipulate particle bunches on time scales of less than 10 femtoseconds (0.000 000 000 000 01 seconds, or the time is takes light to travel 1/100th of a millimeter). This will enable them to create strobe photographs of atomic motion.
Particle accelerators are widespread with applications in basic research in particle physics, materials characterisation, radiotherapy in hospitals, where they are used to treat cancer patients, radioisotope production for medical imaging, and security screening of cargo. The basic technology (radio-frequency oscillators) underpinning these machines however, was developed for radar during the Second World War.
In new research published today in Nature Photonics, a collaborative team of academics show that their unique solution is to use lasers to generate terahertz frequency pulses of light. Terahertz is a region of the electromagnetic spectrum between infrared (used in TV remotes) and microwave (used in microwave ovens). Laser-generated THz radiation exists in the ideal millimeter-scale wavelength regime, making structure fabrication simpler but most importantly providing the half-cycle lengths that are well suited for acceleration of whole electron bunches with high levels of charge.
In addition to applications such as radiotherapy and imaging, in the long run the researchers feel this technology could potentially be used to replace miles-long particle accelerators in use today with devices only meters in length.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 12, @12:11PM (7 children)
So what! My D-cell torch strapped to a hoover, sends electrons at 100.00 percent the speed of light.
(Score: 0, Disagree) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 12, @01:41PM (2 children)
Photons, dumbass. It sends *photons* at the speed of light.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 12, @02:32PM (1 child)
> It sends *protons* at the speed of light.
FTFY
(Score: 1) by RandomFactor on Wednesday August 12, @04:52PM
Naw, the Proton can be configured to make escape velocity, but that's still only about 11.2 km/s
Not sure how much that would go up without a payload, but at least a bit :-)
В «Правде» нет известий, в «Известиях» нет правды
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Wednesday August 12, @01:48PM (3 children)
No, it really doesn't.
The speed electricity (a.k.a. the speed of electrons moving through a conductor when subjected to an electric field) is typically on the order of a few meters per second through a good conductor like copper. Or about 100,000,000x slower than the speed of light. Turns out colliding with an atom every few hundred picometers really slows things down.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Speed_of_electricity [wikipedia.org]
And of course there's also the _minor_ detail that electrons have mass, and thus require an infinite amount of energy to accelerate to light speed.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 12, @02:07PM (2 children)
Oh, yeah? Then how do you explain electromagnetism if not by the relativistic space-time dilation of moving electric charges [wikipedia.org]?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 12, @02:42PM
String theory is even faster
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Immerman on Wednesday August 12, @03:04PM
Electric _fields_ propagate at light speed, electric charges rarely get anywhere close.
I think you might be misunderstanding your link, which appears (my relativistic electromagnetism is 20-years rusty) to be talking about electromagnetism's invariance under Lorentz transformation - a.k.a. you should see the same behavior of a system no matter how fast you're passing it. Which is a real problem with a naive understanding of electromagnetism.
For example, if I had a long charged rod containing 1 Coloumb of charge per meter, and a separate electrostatic charge held stationary next to it, the charge would be subjected to an electrostatic field, but NOT a magnetic one since there is no current flow in the rod.
However, if I were to fly along the length of the rod at a rate of even just 1m/s, I would then see a 1amp (=1 Coloumb per second) current flow in the rod in the opposite direction, which would mean that from my perspective the charge *would* be subjected to a magnetic field from the rod, and thus would be expected accelerate differently when released. Which is obviously a problem - the velocity of the observer should not have any effect on the behavior of the system.
(Score: 3, Funny) by stormreaver on Wednesday August 12, @01:09PM (3 children)
Pew pew. (yes, I have karma to burn).
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Wednesday August 12, @02:59PM (2 children)
You're not wrong, the military is always looking for new technology to kill people with.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 12, @03:41PM (1 child)
Replace "military" with "people" and you will be more correct.
We have seen what "defunding the police" leads to in liberal Democratic cities. Imagine elevating that level of criminal mayhem to the international level if you weaken the military.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 12, @04:03PM
And imagine if you understood what "defund the police" actually meant!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 12, @02:03PM
> The basic technology (radio-frequency oscillators) underpinning these machines however, was developed for radar during the Second World War.
And velcro, let's not forget, was a spin-off of our spending of $10,000T on nuclear weapons. So you see, it's all worth it.
(Score: 2) by BananaPhone on Wednesday August 12, @02:41PM (1 child)
Just wait until those people on ghost hunter shows get a hold of these!
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Immerman on Wednesday August 12, @03:16PM
They'll accidentally create a lot more ghosts?
Well, they can definitely confirm the corpses anyway, the ghosts are B.S., but good for ratings.
Fun aside - they actually did a show at a hotel in my hometown that's widely accepted to be haunted - as in normally level-headed people I know personally, refuse to spend time in the affected areas anymore because they were unexpectedly overcome by such intense feelings of an angry malevolent presence while working there. The show of course completely ignored those areas, instead "documenting paranormal effects" in the photogenic areas where nobody had ever encountered any sort of paranormal activity.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by stormwyrm on Wednesday August 12, @04:49PM
So if it's at 0.9999c, the electron energy would be ½(9⋅10-31 kg)⋅(0.9999c)2 = 250 keV. This would have required a voltage of at least 250 kV (probably substantially more) to produce such high-energy electrons. Highly compact high-energy particle accelerators are the obvious application, but might it then be possible to make a desktop-sized electron microscope with this technique? Or something like an orthovoltage x-ray machine? These are somewhat large and unwieldy pieces of equipment right now to say the least.
Nothing in life is to be feared, only to be understood. Now is the time to understand more, that we may fear less.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 12, @05:18PM
Is that a particle accelerator in your pocket, or are you just happy to see me?
...but I repeat myself.