'Bullying' Apple fights couple over pear logo
When Natalie Monson started her food blog 11 years ago, she didn't expect to end up embroiled in a fight with the world's most valuable company.
But the US small business owner is now battling Apple for the right to use a pear in the logo on her recipe app.
In a patent filing, Apple said the image was too similar to its own logo and would hurt its brand.
Ms Monson says the tech giant is simply "bullying" and she feels a "moral obligation" to fight back.
More than 43,000 people have already signed the petition she and her husband Russ, owners of the Super Healthy Kids website, created last week to try to pressure the company to back down.
(Score: 3, Informative) by maxwell demon on Wednesday August 12, @12:42PM (11 children)
Anyone who confuses the two logos must be visually impaired.
Anyone who confuses the two logos must be visually impaired.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by takyon on Wednesday August 12, @12:57PM (2 children)
You don't have LawyerVision.
You don't have LawyerVision.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 12, @01:12PM (1 child)
Is that like beer googles for the reality distortion field?
(Score: 1) by khallow on Wednesday August 12, @01:26PM
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Wednesday August 12, @01:14PM (4 children)
Yes but that can work to bolster Apple's case, because in fact some people are visually impaired. Isn't the legal system and its lawyers wonderful? (that was sarcasm)
(Score: 2, Interesting) by petecox on Wednesday August 12, @01:19PM
Their slogan is Think Different, not See Different.
Bring back the rainbow logo.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by RS3 on Wednesday August 12, @01:28PM (2 children)
I amend my comment: I hadn't seen the "Prepear" logo when I wrote previous post. (What, read TFA? _AND_ links? Too early in the day...)
I'd imagined a black silhouette of a pear, with stem, and a bite. It's nothing like Apple's logo: https://www.instagram.com/p/CDmcFEInZK7/ [instagram.com]
This case IS absurd and frivolous at best. It almost seems like a joke of some kind. It shows the arrogance of such huge wealthy companies. "Prepear" should countersue- certainly for frivolous lawsuit and intimidation. The judge might even award that without Prepear's motion or petition.
Hopefully the "Streisand Effect" will help Prepear and their business.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday August 12, @01:42PM (1 child)
Well... if I had to guess, I'd say that Apple feels compelled to "actively defend" its trademark in order to forestall any claims of abandonment, and this may be the closest thing they could find to infringement this month.
They may "actively defend" against this terrifying existential threat to their business for a month or two, then quietly settle out of court with the offender for terms agreeable to both parties. It may actually become a windfall for the small business.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 12, @03:30PM
This article [dailymail.co.uk] says they've already had to lay off someone because of legal fees. I wonder if the poor bastard will get his/her job back when the dust settles. Apple should be burnt badly for this shit.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 12, @01:17PM
How d'ya like dem apples? [php.net]
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 12, @02:05PM
You're
holdingseeing the logo wrong. It must take real courage to weaponize lawyers without also creating negative PR nightmares at the same time. Oh well, I guess Apple has enough "2 Trillion Fuck You Dollars" to not give a damn.
(Score: 3, Touché) by FatPhil on Wednesday August 12, @02:46PM
I know I'm God, because every time I pray to him, I find I'm talking to myself.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday August 12, @01:02PM (9 children)
If any not-super-wealthy claimant filed that suit, they would be laughed out of court, and punished with a fine on the way out.
Looter's Lives Matter!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 12, @01:24PM
The defendant should have offered a good faith eyesight test for complainants before the boys up the apples and pears [cockneyrhymingslang.co.uk] decided to proceed with this lawsuit.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday August 12, @01:50PM (4 children)
I believe the argument is based on the points of:
- Fruit, clearly both are fruit
- A right leaning leaf, signaling all kinds of things - no doubt, same on both
- A healthy image for a health signaling product
- Monochrome simplicity
- Clean lines
In all, they may have a dozen "arguments" for the similarity of the trademarks and businesses they represent - and this is probably the closest thing to an infringing trademark Apple has seen apply to the USPTO for some time since their last domestic "defense action," so they can't let it go by without being seen to "actively defend" their own mark - to do so would be "abandonment," which then could become an argument for a more serious infringer.
I would like to think that behind the scenes, a year from now, the little pear company is either continuing to use their logo with a modest positive out of court settlement that adequately compensated them for being the token windmill this year for Apple's trademark lawyers to tilt at, or perhaps they have chosen to take a more significant "non-disclosable" out of court settlement to abandon their - frankly rather lame looking - pear logo as a clear sign of Apple's active defense of the Apple logo.
If Steve Jobs were still alive, I'd also suspect heartless grinding of the little people into the dirt because that's life and business, but I'm hopeful that less psychopathic leadership is at work today.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 12, @01:56PM
Tim Cook is clearly deranged.
Pears are not Apples. Green is not Black.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 12, @02:05PM (2 children)
The "intellectual property" here is astounding although Ugg (aged 8) scribbling on a cave wall circa 20,000 BC may have gotten there before formal language existed. Is the trademark office aware that people have always traded fruit using symbols of... fruit? I'm sure market store holders the world over were using pictures of Apples to sell fruit centuries before Steve Jobs was born. If Apple are claiming their trademark applies to the sale of fruit, the trademark must be immediately invalidated.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by looorg on Wednesday August 12, @02:46PM (1 child)
That is one of those things that are "fixed" in the Apple logo. They took the "bite" out of the right side, otherwise it would just be a generic looking apple and I don't think they would have ever gotten to trademark for that since there have been pictures of apples since forever and it would not have been distinguishable compared to just generic apple pictures. So their logo needed something to set it apart from the other apples so they took the bit out of the apple so to speak on the side. That is the logo, not just any old apple. The thing is there is not a part of the pear missing like that, no missing part or "bite" taken out of it. It's also not the same time type of ellipse form as the apple-logo is more of a squished ellipse from the top and bottom while the pear logo has been elongated and drawn out, which is sort of like the shape of a pear. Just like they don't look anything alike if you look at them growing on a tree.
That said it's still borked that they now somehow appear to believe that they hold the rights to all similar objects.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday August 12, @03:02PM
To me, this pear looks rather more like a green eggplant, perhaps wearing a bibb or formal shirt front...
I'm thinking, as part of the out of court settlement, behind the scenes Apple may be offering PrePear some graphic design services.
(Score: 3, Informative) by HiThere on Wednesday August 12, @01:53PM
IIUC, this is not a suit, this is a letter to the trademarks commission saying the logos are too similar. There is no judge or trial involved. The trademark commission just has to look at the logos and decide whether they are too similar.
And Apple is required to "defend their trademark", though the requirement in this case is highly dubious. They aren't very similar.
This isn't a case of Apple being obnoxious (though it is a case of some lawyers in their hire being obnoxious). It is, however, an example of how the system is rigged against small companies. The two companies aren't even in the same market, so there was absolutely no reason for Apple to file this complaint, but lawyers need to justify being on retainer (or salary). And the small company needs to divert attention to deal with this.
Put not your faith in princes.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Username on Wednesday August 12, @02:10PM (1 child)
I hope the judge awards the defendant 1% of apple's revenue for time wasted, and to prevent similar cases.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday August 12, @02:53PM
Sadly, many judges who sit on benches in courtrooms all day every day do not see the legal process as a waste of time, but rather as an honor and a privilege, and anyone who is willing to invest the money and effort required to file a grievance in court is due their hearing.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by looorg on Wednesday August 12, @01:43PM (1 child)
So Apple is claiming the rights of what? All Ellipse shaped objects that may or may not be fruit related? That they could somehow be to similar or? It's not like the Apple logo has always looked the same either. The current form of it is not how the logo looked to begin with. That said it's been somewhat similar since the 1977, except it at that time looked more like some kind of Apple-related gay-pride fruit. The rainbow pattern was fairly common tho, Commodore used it to and so did Sinclair. I guess it was more about showing that they could use colours or something. Anyway they changed the color of it but the form have remained the same as far as I can tell since then.
But they seriously look nothing like each other except on some very basic geometrical form, in which case Apple is indeed claiming ownership all round or ellipse type logos. Which will be some massive lawsuit then cause there are a lot of those logotypes around. The Pear logo is more elongated, the leaf is not in the same place, the apple has theirs on top while the one in the pear logo is on the side. The Apple logo is solid, or filled, while the Pear logo is just an outline that has empty space in the middle. The Apple logo is black (these days), the Pear logo is Green.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-8615673/Apple-takes-small-company-court-pear-shaped-logo.html [dailymail.co.uk]
If this wasn't Apple this would have been laughed out of court in a moment, or to say if the situation had been the reverse where the Pear people sued Apple.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday August 12, @02:58PM
The pear company is just getting started - fresh trademarks are almost always the defendants in these cases, hard to argue that Apple is infringing my brand when I have let them run rampant with it in the global marketplace for the last 40 years.
(Score: 3, Funny) by choose another one on Wednesday August 12, @02:20PM (2 children)
Newcomer clearly should've chosen "Orange" not Pear - just no comparison.
And yes I know the name is actually "PrePear" being a clever play on words and stuff, but you can also "Pre-Orange" your ingredients, mise en place.
I'd get my coat, but it's a tad warm, I'll just go out.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday August 12, @02:49PM (1 child)
That would just be another potential lawsuit as Orange is the current name of what used to be the French telecom monopoly. Which is now a multinational telecom company. I'm not sure if their symbol is an orange tho, it's like an orange coloured square (which I guess could be a zoomed in frame of an Orange -- who knows).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 12, @03:40PM
Orange was actually a good phone company here in AU (I know, amazing calling a phone Co. good) until they got taken over by Hutchinson.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Wednesday August 12, @03:06PM
Here's hoping that the couple take Apple all the way to the cleaners. It's kind of tough to fight a company as large as Apple though, because it costs so much. Which is part of why I don't like seeing these kinds of lawsuits. The couple is running a food blog, not even trying to slap their logo on some pear watch or the like. Even then, the Pear logo is distinctive. Not like Apple, other than the fact that they both resemble a piece of fruit.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 12, @03:54PM
1+n females at Apple are obviously offended by the pear-shaped logo. God's head will roll, & the universe shall be vaporized.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 12, @04:27PM
Apple can go fuck themselves.