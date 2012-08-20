from the 4-tens? dept.
It's time to implement a 4-day workweek
In May, Andrew Yang, the entrepreneur and former Democratic presidential candidate, floated the idea of implementing a four-day workweek to better accommodate working Americans in a time of uncertainty, saying a shorter workweek could have mental-health benefits for employees.
There's not one overarching definition of a four-day workweek. "There are different models for the shortened week, some of which envision the same output condensed into fewer hours while others simply imagine longer hours spread over fewer days," a Washington Post report said.
Some involve a three-day weekend, while others mean a day off midweek.
[...] "It would help get us off of this hamster wheel that we're on right now, where we're all sort of racing against the clock in service of this giant capital-efficiency machine," Yang said. "And the race is driving us all crazy."
In a Harris poll conducted in late May, 82% of employed US respondents said they would prefer to have a shorter workweek, even if it meant longer workdays.
The idea of a shorter workweek has become so popular in Finland that Prime Minister Sanna Marin has called for employers to allow employees to work only six hours a day, four days a week. In New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern proposed the policy as part of a coronavirus economic recovery effort.
Andrew Barnes, the CEO of Perpetual Guardian, introduced a four-day workweek at his company in New Zealand in 2018.
Barnes, a cofounder of the nonprofit platform 4 Day Week Global and the author of "The 4 Day Week," said he found that "stress levels drop, creativity goes up, team cohesion goes up" under such a policy.
[...] Microsoft experimented with a four-day workweek last year at a subsidiary in Japan as part of its "Work-Life Choice Challenge." The subsidiary closed every Friday in August and said it saw productivity jump by 40% compared with the previous year.
I'm somehow attracted to the idea, be it only for the reason the weekends are the most productive time for me, with no meeting interruptions (large grin)
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Wednesday August 12, @05:07PM
What we'll get is the same amount of workload with just 4 days of it being paid. How many unpaid and never to be paid overtime hours do you have clocked already?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by srobert on Wednesday August 12, @05:08PM (1 child)
Several years ago my company decided to implement our 40 hour work week as (4) 10 hour days per week. With an hour off for lunch on our own time, that translates for me into 7AM to 6PM for 4 days. It's a long day, but if I must work 40 hours, then it's a better way of doing it. Longer weekend, fewer commutes, etc. It's worth it.
Of course that brings up the issue that we're now 20 years into the 21st century. Why the hell are we still working 40 hours a week? And a lot of people are doing more than that. Moreover, for the typical family, both parents are selling 40 hours or more to their employers (if they're fortunate enough to have jobs). That's 80 hours per family. When I was a kid in the 60's, we were promised that new technology would result in dad having a shorter work week, and mom having an easier time taking care of the home. The future ain't what it used to be and has proven to be a big disappointment. Where'd we go wrong? IMHO we busted the unions and outsourced our manufacturing abroad. Those were stupid things to do.
(Score: 1) by PaperNoodle on Wednesday August 12, @05:26PM
I did enjoy 4 10's but like you the say it's a long day. I prefer 9 hour days and every other Friday is a day off. 9 hours wasn't such a long day and having a 3day weekend every other weekend was nice.
B3
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 12, @05:11PM
If people are not kept busy, they could Do Something, and some maybe even start to Think!
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Wednesday August 12, @05:29PM
In the agricultural and industrial sectors, where the primary work activity is manual labor that produces goods and services, there's a direct relationship between the hours of labor worked and how much stuff you get out of each worker. In the commercial and scientific sectors, that relationship doesn't exist and never has.
Why were white-collar employees kept cooped up in offices for at least 40 hours a week prior to Covid? Because the bosses were hanging onto a completely incorrect model of how work actually gets done. Heck, I wouldn't be surprised if having everyone working from home and completely slacking off 10-20 hours per week they're supposed to be working has had approximately zero effects on company productivity.
Vote Potted Plant 2020 - at least you know it won't make things worse!