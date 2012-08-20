from the what-about-captured-microbes-and-other-organic-matter? dept.
Highly efficient process makes seawater drinkable in 30 minutes:
A new study has used a material called a metal-organic framework (MOF) to filter pollutants out of seawater, generating large amounts of fresh water per day while using much less energy than other methods.
MOFs are extremely porous materials with high surface areas – theoretically, if one teaspoon of the stuff was unpacked it could cover a football field. That much surface area makes it great for grabbing hold of molecules and particles.
In this case, the team developed a new type of MOF dubbed PSP-MIL-53, and put it to work trapping salt and impurities in brackish water and seawater. When the material is placed in the water, it selectively pulls ions out of the liquid and holds them on its surface. Within 30 minutes, the MOF was able to reduce the total dissolved solids (TDS) in the water from 2,233 parts per million (ppm) to under 500 ppm. That's well below the threshold of 600 ppm that the World Health Organization recommends for safe drinking water.
Using this technique, the material was able to produce as much as 139.5 L (36.9 gal) of fresh water per kg of MOF per day. And once the MOF is "full" of particles, it can be quickly and easily cleaned for reuse. To do so, it's placed in sunlight, which causes it to release the captured salts in as little as four minutes.
Journal Reference:
Ranwen Ou, Huacheng Zhang, Vinh X. Truong, et al. A sunlight-responsive metal–organic framework system for sustainable water desalination, Nature Sustainability (DOI: 10.1038/s41893-020-0590-x)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 12, @09:25PM (3 children)
You'll really screw up the climate with all that water vapor!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 12, @10:46PM (1 child)
Looks like someone grew up in a desert.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 13, @03:02AM
Strictly speaking, he's not wrong. Just about -any- gas in high enough concentration will fuck up our current atmospheric balance and make life miserable (for us). That includes oxygen, by the way.
It's not a matter of "CO2 bad, therefore Not-CO2 good".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 12, @11:34PM
It's true that H2O is the dominant green house gas but it's essentially constant.
(Score: 4, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 12, @09:30PM (2 children)
OK, so the headline says "Makes Seawater Drinkable in 30 minutes" but then TFS says "from 2233 parts per million to [drinkable]"
"Typical" seawater is around 3% dissolved salts, which is ~30000ppm, more than ten times the amount of the 2233ppm sample being tested.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 12, @10:42PM
So you need 10 MOF devices in series?
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 12, @11:35PM
Or just dilute it with fresh water.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 12, @09:35PM (1 child)
So, how would one do this? One mixed the MOF with the salt water, recovers the MOF (a solid?), puts the MOF in the sun light to get the salt out (also a solid)... then how do you split the two solids?
Also, if this method is that easy, I wonder how useful this would be for blue energy generation.
(Score: 2, Funny) by fustakrakich on Wednesday August 12, @10:27PM
So, how would one do this?
I think you have to wash it off with water
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Wednesday August 12, @10:03PM (6 children)
Then go to your city council with a good way to recycle water, then let the local news get ahold of it, and just watch the fireworks.
Me? I understand the chemistry and physical properties. I'm just not sure I trust local government to not save a few $$$ and let a little pee and poo into my drinking water.
See also: Detroit.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 12, @11:37PM (2 children)
I would rather have my water supplied with a proprietary blend of electrolytes.
(Score: 2) by srobert on Wednesday August 12, @11:40PM (1 child)
Like Brawndo. It's got electrolytes.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Mykl on Thursday August 13, @12:39AM
It's what plants crave!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 13, @01:01AM (2 children)
San Diego did this many years ago. The detractors labeled the project, "toilet to tap."
But, if you get your water from a river that is downstream from other cities, you probably already are drinking recycled sewer water. But, so called toilet to tap projects clean the water to a higher standard than the upstream cities are required to meet.
More common, in other California cities, is a parallel water distribution system with purple pipes, and purple sprinklers that carries recycled sewer water. It is used for irrigating landscaping at parks, shopping centers, schools, etc. Not sure if any of that water gets used in ag.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 13, @02:50AM
I heard you can get pregnant from sewer-to-tap government water. Wanna risk your daughters having hundreds of black baby? Every year? No thanks, socialists.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 13, @03:04AM
You see that a lot in rural communities too, where the water supply is a local lake or other non-high-flow water. The property has two supplies. One to the house, potable, and one to the yard, not potable. The non-potable tap is generally not billed by volume, but rather a flat monthly fee.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 12, @11:46PM
