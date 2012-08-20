from the also-have-great-deals-on-oceanfront-property-in-Kansas dept.
Charter tries to convince FCC that broadband customers want data caps
Charter Communications has claimed to the Federal Communications Commission that broadband users enjoy having Internet plans with data caps, in a filing arguing that Charter should be allowed to impose caps on its Spectrum Internet service starting next year.
Charter isn't currently allowed to impose data caps because of conditions the FCC placed on its 2016 purchase of Time Warner Cable. The data-cap condition is scheduled to expire on May 18, 2023, but Charter in June petitioned the FCC to let the condition expire two years early, in May 2021.
With consumer-advocacy groups and Internet users opposing the petition, Charter filed a response with the FCC last week, saying that plans with data caps are "popular."
"Contrary to Stop The Cap's assertion [in an FCC filing] that consumers 'hate' data caps, the marketplace currently shows that broadband service plans incorporating data caps or other usage-based pricing mechanisms are often popular when the limits are sufficiently high to satisfy the vast majority of users," Charter told the FCC.
Or you could offer some kind of software that shows which users are hogging the network.
(Score: 3, Informative) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday August 12, @11:30PM (4 children)
Comcast imposed the same 1.2TB monthly cap on ALL of their plans - regardless of how much you pay, the "cap" is the same, and the only effect of this "cap" is that you pay a (rather steep) penalty for going over.
They claim that "less than 1% of their customers exceed the cap" - we don't do anything unusual, no torrents or other heavy usage, just Netflix and Youtube for the kids, we run within 10-20% of that cap every month.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 13, @12:16AM
Steps to prepare customers for overage fees:
Step 1, Implement data cap.
Step 2. Offer option to "extreme" usage customers to exceed data cap for a fee.
Step 3. Redefine "extreme" using averages and percentages to force downward scope creep.
Comcast made similar arguments about data usage in the past. These companies absolutely know how percentages work and use statistics to couch their manipulations in an air of legitimacy.
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Thursday August 13, @02:05AM (2 children)
All 8K+ @ 120 fps, of course. :)
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday August 13, @02:23AM (1 child)
Actually we don't do high def (beyond maybe 720p) on anything.
The kids can be demons on the fast forward / rewind though, and I think that eats it pretty fast.
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Thursday August 13, @03:28AM
Could be.
Hey, I know, I'll invent a thing that will store the video locally in RAM and maybe in a temporary disk file, that way you can scrub through, rewind, play loop, whatever you want and not download extra redundant bytes. I'll call it buffeting. No, maybe buttering. Bummering. No, wait, buffering! That's it, buffering! Naa, won't catch on. Takes away from carrier's profits so they'll figure a way around it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 12, @11:52PM (1 child)
This is really why all of the telcos/cablecos/Internet and cell phone companies wanted to merge. So they can increase prices and provide worse service.
Yet somehow Google, Facebook, Twitter, Amazon, Uber, Netflix, etc... are the bad guys. The ones that actually provide competition.
If anti-trust laws were meant to be enforced in the public interest the first order of business would be to either break up or regulate the cableco/telco/Internet monopolies. Instead they are being used to go after the businesses that best serve the consumer.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 13, @02:51AM
At this point, it's obvious that telcos will never be anything but corrupt and monopolistic. They should be nationalized under a mandate similar to USPS.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 13, @12:07AM (1 child)
Just because data caps are the least hated things about their service, that does not mean they are liked.
(Score: 2) by Booga1 on Thursday August 13, @12:22AM
"Well, there's spam, egg, sausage, and spam. That's not got much spam in it."
(Score: 0, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 13, @12:18AM (6 children)
Hey, if people can vote for Trump, I guess anything is possible...
People are pretty stupid. They bought into a cell phone service where they paid to receive calls! How dumb is that?
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Thursday August 13, @12:52AM (3 children)
It would be pretty dumb if people had a choice. But that's the thing with telcos: they have a monopoly. And even when there is a choice, the competition is only an illusion.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 13, @01:02AM (2 children)
They did have a choice, to steadfastly refuse to buy into such a corrupt system. Means doing without, but that's the price to pay to see that you don't get ripped off.
Most countries in Europe didn't rob people this way. So it's wasn't like there was no choice. People like pricey trinkets, and the rest of us pay for the next 20 years.
The real problem here is that rich people didn't have to care about the price and bought right in, and we got fucked, on the short run granted, but the top 20% control 80% of the consumer market. We pay their prices and get inferior products
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Thursday August 13, @01:11AM (1 child)
People in Europe don't get shafted as hard because the EU regulates telcos a lot more heavily.
Case in point: the EU finally told cellphone operators to drop the roaming charges ripoff [bbc.co.uk] in 2017. If that's not in the consumer's best interest, I don't know what is.
In the US, the ripoffs can go on unabated, because the state refuses to intervene.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by PartTimeZombie on Thursday August 13, @01:32AM
Ironic that you link to the BBC reporting on how the EU stopped the roaming charges ripoff.
Lots and lots of Brits who voted leave are going to get a huge shock when they get back from their next Greek holiday, aren't they?
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Thursday August 13, @01:54AM (1 child)
That came to an end pretty quickly. Now cell phones have larger free calling areas than landlines (what's a landline? Something you hang your laundry on to dry?)
You can ruin their business model - stop streaming shit. You won't die.
Or you can choose to be a slave.
Moderation? Don't need to - people i disagree with already think I downmod them.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 13, @03:12AM
I prefer to live in the gray between area. As in, option three. I could keep streaming shit and suffer (option one). I could stop streaming shit and not die, as you say. (Option two!)
Or I could "stream" it once. ..via bitorrent. After that, it's purely lan-traffic no matter how many times I re-watch it. For bonus points, the second-hand dvd/bluray collection can live in a box in my basement, without any damage-from-usage. They get paid, I get what I want, my physical copy stays pristine. everyone wins!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 13, @12:41AM
Seriously, government backed monopolies shouldn't have shareholders. Utilities like Charter are required to have licenses to operate in specific geographic areas. Essentially, this monopoly exists in part due to regulations. Cable companies benefit from the use of public land to place their infrastructure. This is necessary because it's a limited resource and needs to be used responsibly, to serve the public. It's a matter of practicality, otherwise anyone could essentially seize public land for however they might want to use it. This places limits on the competition that can exist in such an industry. Some of the infrastructure is then built with public money in the form of subsidies. Both the cost of building the infrastructure and the regulatory hurdles are large barriers to entry, so there is absolutely nothing free or competitive about this market.
Charter is looking for any excuse to increase revenue, whether it's lying about broadcast fees or trying to break their agreement about data caps. But this revenue doesn't generally benefit the public. It benefits the shareholders. Charter isn't in good financial shape, but a lot of that is due to debt incurred acquiring Time Warner Cable, which again enriched shareholders.
Charter should not be enriching shareholders while benefiting from government backed monopolies and subsidies. There could be good alternatives like municipal broadband but companies like Charter fight these at every turn. Even if no taxes funded municipal broadband and the entire operating costs were covered through billing customers, Charter could probably operate at cost and be less expensive than the municipal option. Operating at scale allows Charter to reduce their costs in ways that a small municipal broadband service could not. But operating at cost wouldn't provide shareholder value, which is what this is about. Virtually without exception, companies like Charter place shareholders ahead of customers and the general public, even when they directly benefit from monopolies granted by the public. This is why shareholders must go. Fire the damn shareholders. In practice, eminent domain could be used to acquire the assets so shareholders and creditors would get a fair deal.
(Score: 4, Touché) by sjames on Thursday August 13, @12:41AM
Charter to judge: I didn't do nothing wrong, she WANTED it! I can tell!!
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 13, @12:42AM
Also taxes, cancer and anchovies.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 13, @12:43AM (1 child)
I am a self loathing white person, who needs to make amends for being white! If I self flagellate, the cops will beat me, shoot me, and lock me up. But, I can punish myself with data caps, and it will be alright!!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 13, @02:02AM
There's special therapists for people with problems like yours ready to take your call... 800-266-2278
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Thursday August 13, @12:43AM (1 child)
So what is this? Bandwidth control by naming-and-shaming?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 13, @01:51AM
I saw something similar while looking for apartments a while back. There was this one place that advertised the entire building was powered by rooftop solar. Pretty neat I thought, maybe I'll call to get a tour. Then I read that there are monitors in the lobby/commons area that show how much power each unit is using. I passed it up.
Maybe Charter should advertise tiny green internet plans.
(Score: 2) by jasassin on Thursday August 13, @12:56AM
If the FCC asked people "Do you like data caps?" the answer would be one of the following:
1. No.
2. Am I being punked?
3. What's a data cap?
DAAAAAAAAA (slaps limp wrist against chest repeatedly) sure, please cap my data! While your at it DAAAAAAAA could you cap my intimate relations to 1.2 per month? DAAAAAAAAAA...
jasassin@gmail.com Key fingerprint = 0644 173D 8EED AB73 C2A6 B363 8A70 579B B6A7 02CA
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 13, @03:24AM
Good old time warner leading the way on fucking over their customers.
They are even playing both sides of the coin to fuck us over. They even managed to create a 'we vs they' political fight out of it.