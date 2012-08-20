from the we'll-see-what-you-did-there dept.
Upcoming Samsung smartphones will use variable refresh rate displays to lower power consumption when static content is being displayed:
Today, Samsung Display is announcing that they are for the first time revealing new generation display panels that allow for variable refresh rate technology, alleviating one of the biggest draw-backs of current generation high-refresh-rate smartphones. The new technology is makings its debut in the new Galaxy Note20 Ultra, which should be available to the public in just two short weeks.
[...] Samsung's new display panel employed in the new Note20 Ultra is actually described as a VRR panel, with Samsung promising new refresh rate modes such as the ability to operate at 120, 60, 30 and 10Hz modes. The latter super-low refresh rates have been to date never been used in smartphones. Samsung describes that the display will now be able to lower itself down to this new 10Hz mode when viewing static content.
Samsung describes the usage of a new backplane technology in order to achieve this – whilst we haven't had an official response from Samsung to our questions on the matter, there's been rumours that this is the generation in which the company has introduced LTPO backplane technology, allowing it higher switching performance and lower power consumption.
Another question which remains to be answered is exact details on Samsung's VRR workings, and whether it is a proper implementation of adaptive sync technology and if it has finer refresh rate granularity in the 10-120Hz beyond just the mentioned 60 and 30Hz examples.
Refresh rates as low as 1 Hz have also been rumored. Apple owns a patent on the technology and may be introducing it into iPhones starting in 2021.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 13, @03:50AM
Apple doesn't make displays. They have patents on software now?
Great money to be made being a parasitic lawyer.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 13, @03:54AM
Will they also be available in 2Gb, 8Gb and 32Gb options? Such innovation in the smart phone space.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Thursday August 13, @04:08AM (3 children)
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Thursday August 13, @04:17AM (1 child)
I've been wondering that too. I wasn't sure if LCD/LED displays actually bother refreshing. CRTs had to constantly refresh to keep them lit, but LCD/LED shouldn't need to. But I guess they have been, and this is the first system to break away from constant full refresh.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 13, @07:45AM
goes way back to segmented LEDs even. Given human eye image persistence, essentially lighting the segments periodically instead of continuously greatly reduces the power needed (and LEDs are current greedy). LCDs need a certain refresh "touch" too to maintain their "state". and their backlighting benefits also from not being continuously "on", especially for baterry-powered displays.
so it is really just leveraging human factors to have more engineering options in the hardware space.
(Score: 2) by driverless on Thursday August 13, @07:32AM
It seems to be more a case of "lookit what we can do!". The closest they ever get to revealing what effect this gee-golly-wilikers tech will give us is:
which tells you nothing about what it will do for battery life. By the time it gets integrated into the overall phone power budget it could end up adding 0.5% to battery life.
So it's further proof that cellphones are a mature market and have been for some time. They're really out of meaningful new features they can add.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 13, @04:33AM (3 children)
They seem immune to epidemic.
Is it because they are largely based in the east Asian countries that had their acts together?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 13, @05:38AM (1 child)
Because they go back to work despite the pandemic, inside manufacturing clean rooms.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 13, @05:50AM
also, robots.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday August 13, @09:21AM
Because they have less idiots in their government.
Citation: How Taiwan’s Unlikely Digital Minister Hacked the Pandemic [wired.com]
Can you imagine? A minister for digital who is a "believer in open data, open governance, and civil society-government collaboration" and... wait for it... is "an accomplished software programmer with a long record of significant contributions to international open-source software projects"?
One that follows Daoist philosophy in her everyday life, is a trans-women and became a minister at 35 yo?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 13, @05:41AM
I always have to bump displays up to 75Hz even for static content