Mozilla lays off 250 employees while it refocuses on commercial products
The Mozilla Corporation announced today it was laying off approximately 250 staff members in a move to shore up the organization's financial future.
The layoffs were publicly announced in a blog post today. Employees were notified hours before, earlier this morning, via an email [PDF] sent by Mitchell Baker, Mozilla Corporation CEO and Mozilla Foundation Chairwoman.
Baker's message cited the organization's need to adapt its finances to a post-COVID-19 world and re-focus the organization on new commercial services.
[...] In 2018, the Mozilla Corporation said it had around 1,000 full-time employees worldwide. Mozilla previously laid off 70 employees in January. Several sources have told ZDNet that the recent layoffs accounted for nearly a quarter of the organization's workforce.
Main casualties of today's layoffs were the developers working on the company's experimental Servo browser engine and Mozilla's threat management security team. The latter is the security team that investigates security reports and performs incident response. The security team that fixes bugs in Mozilla products is still in place, according to sources and a Mozilla spokesperson.
Changing World, Changing Mozilla
(Score: 5, Insightful) by coolgopher on Thursday August 13, @06:03AM (17 children)
Laying off the threat management team instead of, say, whoever has been pushing unnecessary, unwanted, and detrimental UI changes onto Firefox, or whoever it was who was squandering money on diversity/inclusivity programs, is probably the death knell for this company. Pity, they used to make a really good web browser, and we'll be far worse off in the increasing browser mono-culture.
(Score: 3, Touché) by fustakrakich on Thursday August 13, @06:15AM (11 children)
It started life as a crippled version of what is still the best browser [seamonkey-project.org]

(Score: 3, Funny) by Arik on Thursday August 13, @07:07AM (8 children)
I'm not sure exactly when SeaMonkey started, but it took off about the time the stripped down customizable web browser got even more bloated than Navigator.

(Score: 2) by Subsentient on Thursday August 13, @08:11AM
Lol, "Nutscrape Navigator".

(Score: 2, Insightful) by fustakrakich on Thursday August 13, @08:18AM (6 children)
No, it started as the stripped down, customizable browser only alternative to Nutscrape Navigator
Yes, that's what I said. Netscape is Seamonkey, and there is no denying that it is still the best ever. I've tried the rest, they all suck. Firefox was always lame. It was never really any faster than the full Mozilla suite. And now it's just a Chrome Look-a-like. Why not just use Chrome? What does Firefox offer?
REDЯUM
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Arik on Thursday August 13, @08:35AM (3 children)
I must disagree.
It became lame about version 4. It became totally lame when they abandoned version numbers and started with the marketing numbers. So roughly 10 years ago.
At this point it's an object history in how not to manage a software project.
The people who need to learn their lesson, won't.
"The *other* sort of Marxist."
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Thursday August 13, @08:38AM (2 children)
:-) But, we still have Seamonkey. So all is well
REDЯUM
(Score: 2) by Arik on Thursday August 13, @08:43AM (1 child)
Doesn't that depend on Gecko?
Doesn't that depend on Gecko?
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Thursday August 13, @10:29AM
The nice thing with Open Source is that if the original developer fails to deliver, others can take over.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 13, @08:43AM
Mosaic? A pattern made of differently colored stone fragments, set in a mortar matrix, and ground into a flat floor-like surface. Netscape? A scape of nets? Or the rogue rip-off off Stanford graduate students, same as it ever was. And then, the Dark Lord, Internet Exploder, come to blow you up and destroy network standards and protocols. And finally, Mozilla! Risen from the dead, prepared to return battle to the Dark Lord, who in Redmond lies. Or, not so much. And now, after the Mormon-Catholic anti-gay and trans and democrat and cowboy thing, we have come to this. Obligatory XKCD [soylentnews.org]" rel="url2html-20493">https://xkcd.com/1022/">XKCD Will no one think of the children? Where are the standards? Why do I not have extensions to nuke advertisers and trackers to the Sixth Level of Dante's Inferno? Even the Pale Moon has paled as a browser, in favor of the whores and mercenaries, and Betsy DeVoses, of the internet. Good luck, humanity!
(Score: 2) by fido_dogstoyevsky on Thursday August 13, @11:33AM
A powerful argument to choose Seamonkey.
A powerful argument to choose Seamonkey.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 13, @07:10AM
I think that the guys developing FF extensions, gecko based browsers, and the new rust engine, should consider mozilla a zombie and start supporting forks as they were the main versions.
No need to invest. Use IPFS/zeronet/torrents as the zero cost massive distribution network, the end.
Seamonkey has the right UX philosophy: the UI is familiar, therefore change as little as possible. Waterfox has been bought, so it depends on what the new owners want.
(Score: 2) by darkfeline on Thursday August 13, @08:20AM
It started life with a team of skilled and competent developers, and then those developers left and went on to work on Chrome/Chromium. Which explains a lot, really.
https://web.archive.org/web/20100310155025/https://blogs.wsj.com/digits/2009/07/09/sun-valley-schmidt-didnt-want-to-build-chrome-initially-he-says/ [archive.org]
Join the SDF Public Access UNIX System today!
(Score: 5, Informative) by driverless on Thursday August 13, @07:27AM (2 children)
They only needed to lay off one person, Asa Dotzler, years ago. Instead, they're busy laying off the people who are actually doing something useful for Firefox.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 13, @09:42AM (1 child)
She does do something useful: brings in those big donations that pays her and the other top brass's salaries. Until that changes or there is a big enough public outcry, no one who can actually do anything about it will care to replace her or the rest of them.
(Score: 1) by tedd on Thursday August 13, @10:26AM
Asa Dotzler is male. Get the right person to hate.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 13, @08:09AM
Somewhere, Brendan Eich is smiling.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 13, @08:51AM
The death-knell for that company was when the majority of their higher ups, especially marketing, began using Chrome as their browser of choice.
As far as UI/UX changes in Firefox and certain other FLOSS projects are concerned, that's down to activist coders who've decided to blot out everything originally introduced by "the wrong people." Not by some kind of concerted effort mind you, but as an inevitable result of their all too modern mode of thinking.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 13, @07:09AM
for Outreachy, that sexist and racist program?
(Score: 2) by Bot on Thursday August 13, @07:15AM
axing servo = we have closed down shop.
OK mozilla is dead, ex servo team pls do a patreon or a go fund me and keep working on the thing. Brave browser people, consider helping out, depending on webkit is a perfect tactical move but strategically problematic.
If they axed servo, then servo was good.
Monocultures are inherently bad and apple has been playing the part of the fake alternative (that is, the alternative that is content to stay that way) so it's still a monoculture.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by petecox on Thursday August 13, @07:19AM (2 children)
As Linus once said, security bugs are just bugs. So having a separate task force away from the programmers that originally wrote the bugs isn't necessarily good management. If they fix their own stuff, they might be less prone to introducing new issues.
I'm not surprised Servo isn't receiving love. Quantum folded in the cool bits and there's too much inertia from Gecko to replace it.
Mobile is set for a renewal with GeckoView, where they've thrown out the existing Fennec code.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 13, @08:06AM (1 child)
Good QA needs a separate review/triage team because the people that wrote the code often can't see the remaining bugs, which is why those bugs still exist. Writers need editors for exactly the same reason. 'Many eyes' isn't just a slogan, it is a core part of good engineering.
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Thursday August 13, @09:26AM

(Score: 3, Interesting) by barbara hudson on Thursday August 13, @09:39AM
They just renewed their deal with Google to put Google search as the default browser for another 3 years. Google probably tossed them the bone just to avoid antitrust issues. So, if you're going to get paid despite declining market share, why not lay off most of the developers - your REAL customer - Google - doesn't give a shit if you put it into maintenance mode. They'll still pay you to give the illusion of competition.
Too bad the developers of lynx are links can't get some of that bs pseudo-antitrust cash.
Moderation? Don't need to - people i disagree with already think I downmod them.