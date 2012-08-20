from the submit-to-MIckey dept.
Why movie theaters are in trouble after DOJ nixes 70-year-old case:
By the late 1930s, the majority of power in Hollywood was concentrated in the hands of eight film studios, with the so-called Big Five—Paramount, MGM, Warner Brothers, 20th Century Fox, and RKO—holding the lion's share of the market. The studios not only locked actors into contracts and controlled film production and the distribution of those films, but also they bought up and founded movie theaters all over the country and thus controlled exhibition as well.
The DOJ [US Department of Justice] filed suit in 1938 alleging the eight studios were violating antitrust law in two key ways. First, the DOJ said, the studios were part of an unlawful price-fixing conspiracy, and second, they were monopolizing the distribution and exhibition sectors.
A federal District Court found in 1940 that the studios were indeed in violation of the law, which ended up leading to a whole long series of other legal challenges and appeals. In the end, the US Supreme Court in 1948 ruled 7-1 in favor of the DOJ in United States v. Paramount Pictures. The agreements the studios reached with the government, called consent decrees, required the studios to divest all their stakes in movie theater chains. They also had to end the practice of block booking, in which studios would require theaters to book a whole block of content—films and shorts—if they wanted to exhibit any of that content.
[...] In April 2018, the Justice Department announced it would undertake a review of "legacy" consent decrees put in place during the late 19th and 20th centuries as part of an agency-wide modernization initiative.
[...] Small theaters and independent theater chains all submitted comments to the docket, the overwhelming majority of which supported keeping Paramount in place.
[...] District Judge Analisa Torres, however, did not agree with any of the comments, and on Friday she agreed to terminate the decrees "effective immediately."
Torres' ruling (PDF) found that, basically, because we now have home video and Netflix, we don't really need to worry about competition in the movie-theater sector the way we used to.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Opportunist on Thursday August 13, @08:48AM (3 children)
Is that the euphemism for "nixing antitrust decisions from a time when the justice system wasn't yet fully owned by corporations"?
(Score: 2) by Subsentient on Thursday August 13, @08:49AM
Yes. Yes it is.
"The foolish man remains closed and tight, the wise man stretches himself in every way" -Goa Tse
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 13, @10:21AM (1 child)
Favors for billionaires? How dare you, Sir. How dare you.
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Thursday August 13, @10:30AM
Don't yell at me, the only favor I'd do a billionaire is to hold his head up when it gets chopped off.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by MostCynical on Thursday August 13, @09:21AM (3 children)
how does a government department get to 'review' judicial decisions?
Books are a poor substitute for female companionship, but they are easier to find. P Rothfuss "The Wise Man's Fear"
(Score: 2) by EJ on Thursday August 13, @09:30AM
District Judge Analisa Torres
(Score: 2) by DrkShadow on Thursday August 13, @10:31AM (1 child)
Brought by the United States, reviewed by the DoJ (the United States), and brought back to court to discuss the remedy as no longer being necessary..
Gotta love how the government continually acts against the interest of the people.
If any movie studios try to take advantage of this change, the large movie theater chains (if any survive) will have to pull this all the way back through the courts again, and they will win, again. If they survive the financial hardship. I don't see any streaming provider or anything else that offers release-day movies. Certainly not Netflix, maybe Disney+ for Disney movies, but the whole premise is incorrect.
Mostly such a re-decision will hurt smaller towns. Sure, Disney will build a Disney theater in Austin, TX -- but to hell with the smaller towns. Those theaters need to have movies from multiple studios just to have enough on offer that people want to see; viewership isn't high enough to have five theaters from five studios, so zero studios will build theaters in smaller towns.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 13, @11:22AM
> Gotta love how the government continually acts against the interest of the people.
Believe me it could be worse:
Against energy? No *anything*? I'll take my chances being raped by billionaires [home.blog], thanks.
(Score: 2) by pkrasimirov on Thursday August 13, @10:54AM
Go Disney! Go Amazon! Go Google!
(Score: 3, Funny) by acid andy on Thursday August 13, @10:56AM
Heh, who wrote this article, Max Zorin?
May you live in boring times.