A nifty move with nitrogen has brought the world one step closer to creating a range of useful products—from dyes to pharmaceuticals—out of thin air.
The discovery comes from a team of Yale chemists who found a way to combine atmospheric nitrogen with benzene to make a chemical compound called aniline, which is a precursor to materials used to make an assortment of synthetic products.
[...] Holland said previous attempts by other researchers to combine atmospheric nitrogen and benzene failed. Those attempts used highly reactive derivatives of benzene that would degrade before they could produce a chemical reaction with nitrogen.
Holland and his colleagues used an iron compound to break down one of the chemical bonds in benzene. They also treated the nitrogen with a silicon compound that allowed the nitrogen to combine with benzene.
Sean F. McWilliams et al. Coupling dinitrogen and hydrocarbons through aryl migration, Nature (2020). DOI: 10.1038/s41586-020-2565-5
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 13, @01:10PM (1 child)
Yay ! Now we have a way to create out of thin air truckloads of highly unstable nitrogen-based products and stockpile hundreds of thousands of tons of them in giant warehouses for years and years !
What could possibly go wrong ?
(Score: 2) by Hartree on Thursday August 13, @01:52PM
The year 1909 called and wanted to remind you about the Haber Bosch process.
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Thursday August 13, @01:54PM (1 child)
That's not my field, but the abstract didn't leave me convinced that they were processing atmosphere rather than Nitrogen gas.
Put not your faith in princes.
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Thursday August 13, @04:51PM
It's not hard to separate Nitrogen from atmosphere.
