Chemists Discover Way to Make New Nitrogen Products 'Out of Thin Air'

posted by Fnord666 on Thursday August 13, @12:25PM
Phoenix666 writes:

Phys.org:

A nifty move with nitrogen has brought the world one step closer to creating a range of useful products—from dyes to pharmaceuticals—out of thin air.

The discovery comes from a team of Yale chemists who found a way to combine atmospheric nitrogen with benzene to make a chemical compound called aniline, which is a precursor to materials used to make an assortment of synthetic products.

[...] Holland said previous attempts by other researchers to combine atmospheric nitrogen and benzene failed. Those attempts used highly reactive derivatives of benzene that would degrade before they could produce a chemical reaction with nitrogen.

Holland and his colleagues used an iron compound to break down one of the chemical bonds in benzene. They also treated the nitrogen with a silicon compound that allowed the nitrogen to combine with benzene.

Journal Reference:
Sean F. McWilliams et al. Coupling dinitrogen and hydrocarbons through aryl migration, Nature (2020). DOI: 10.1038/s41586-020-2565-5

Original Submission


  Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 13, @01:10PM

    Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 13, @01:10PM

    Yay ! Now we have a way to create out of thin air truckloads of highly unstable nitrogen-based products and stockpile hundreds of thousands of tons of them in giant warehouses for years and years !

    What could possibly go wrong ?

    Hartree on Thursday August 13, @01:52PM

      Hartree on Thursday August 13, @01:52PM

      The year 1909 called and wanted to remind you about the Haber Bosch process.

  HiThere on Thursday August 13, @01:54PM

    HiThere on Thursday August 13, @01:54PM

    That's not my field, but the abstract didn't leave me convinced that they were processing atmosphere rather than Nitrogen gas.

  Rosco P. Coltrane on Thursday August 13, @02:35PM

    Rosco P. Coltrane on Thursday August 13, @02:35PM

    It's a liquid composed of 78% nitrogen, 21% oxygen, 0.9% argon, 0.04% carbon dioxide, and trace amounts of other gases. Best thing you never saw!

  Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 13, @05:26PM

    Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 13, @05:26PM

    A nifty move with nitrogen has brought the world one step closer to creating a range of useful products—from dyes to pharmaceuticals—out of thin air.

    "Thin air." Why is it always "thin air"? Never fat air, chubby air, mostly-fit-could-stand-to-lose-a-few-pounds air."
  maxwell demon on Thursday August 13, @05:34PM

    maxwell demon on Thursday August 13, @05:34PM

    So they are also getting the benzene from the air? Because if not, then I don't see how this is making stuff out of thin air any more than fire produces ash out of thin air.

