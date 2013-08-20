from the trickle-charge dept.
How to turn regular bricks into electricity-storing supercapacitors:
Usually the phrase "power brick" refers affectionately to the AC adapter of something like a laptop. But what if that term was quite literal, involving an actual brick?
A team led by Hongmin Wang at Washington University in St. Louis set out to make a genuine power brick. More specifically, they wanted to see if they could use a vapor coating technique to turn ordinary red bricks into part of a supercapacitor. That actually isn't quite as weird as it sounds, given that the red of a brick is an iron mineral, and iron is a common component of some battery chemistries. Bricks are often porous as well, meaning there is plenty of surface area where a thin coating could interact with that iron.
The process (something they had developed previously) involves heating the brick in an enclosure along with hydrochloric acid and an organic compound that mercifully shortens to "EDOT." The two liquid substances evaporate and condense on the brick's convoluted surface. The acid dissolves some of the iron mineral, freeing up iron atoms that help the organic molecules link up to form polymer chains (graduating to "PEDOT") that coat the surface. The polymer makes microscopic, entangled fibers that form a continuous and electrically conductive layer on each face of the brick, which otherwise remains. (This does have the effect of turning the brick black, though.)
[...] Even with full-size bricks, the total energy storage is... less than huge. They estimate that a wall of these bricks could hold about 1.6 watt-hours per square meter of wall area. That means a three meter by six meter (10 feet by 20 feet) wall could hold about 20 watt-hours of electricity. As a result, the researchers' pitch for this idea is less dramatic than "turn your house into a battery!"
Hongmin Wang, Yifan Diao, Yang Lu, et al. Energy storing bricks for stationary PEDOT supercapacitors [open], Nature Communications (DOI: 10.1038/s41467-020-17708-1)
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday August 13, @07:18PM (2 children)
Title makes a claim of super capacitance. The article eventually refutes that claim, informing us that an entire wall stores less energy than a standard battery available at WalMart.
Maybe they should have just sat on this discovery, until they figured out how to improve on it.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by ikanreed on Thursday August 13, @07:40PM
"Real" super capacitors do have less energy density than a standard battery.
But the defining character of a supercapacitors is the fractal surface area density of the capacitors. These sound like they're just... the surface area of a brick? So they're regular-ass capacitors?
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday August 13, @08:37PM
Heh, yeah. That ain't even as good as a Leyden jar.
