Homeland Security details new tools for extracting device data at US borders:
Travelers heading to the US have many reasons to be cautious about their devices when it comes to privacy. A report released Thursday from the Department of Homeland Security provides even more cause for concern about how much data border patrol agents can pull from your phones and computers.
In a Privacy Impact Assessment dated July 30, the DHS detailed its US Border Patrol Digital Forensics program, specifically for its development of tools to collect data from electronic devices. For years, DHS and border agents were allowed to search devices without a warrant, until a court found the practice unconstitutional in November 2019.
In 2018, the agency searched more than 33,000 devices, compared to 30,200 searches in 2017 and just 4,764 searches in 2015. Civil rights advocates have argued against this kind of surveillance, saying it violates people's privacy rights.
[...] The DHS said the privacy risks of using the tools are low because only trained forensics technicians will have access to the tools, and only data relevant to investigations will be extracted.
That assurance is in stark contrast from what lawyers from the American Civil Liberties Union and the Electronic Frontier Foundation found, after a lawsuit revealed that agents had searched through travelers' devices without any restrictions, and often for unrelated reasons like enforcing bankruptcy laws and helping outside investigations.
(Score: 2, Informative) by jmichaelhudsondotnet on Thursday August 13, @02:58PM (5 children)
Witch hunts and burnings at the stake, right around the corner.
It is a lot like idiocracy, "no one will abuse this" lol.
They have abused every measure like this every time, since forever.
Bulk collection, shared with foreign states, used to harass reporters and for rapist hollywood producers to better rape.
This is what totalitarianism looks like.
(posting comments like this is the real reason the trolls like calling me names so much)
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Thursday August 13, @03:16PM (2 children)
Pretty much, but there's no need to do witch hunts.
They can come up with "legitimate" charges for virtually any person in the country in a much more organized fashion.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 13, @04:26PM (1 child)
Ahh...The Cardinal Richelieu argument [brainyquote.com]. Well done.
So. What are we going to do about it?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by ikanreed on Thursday August 13, @05:03PM
At this point the fascist death spiral of the US seems inevitable to me, and I struggle all the time to find and reason to hope.
But changes that would fix it:
1. Strike the military down to about 0.5% of GDP
2. Disarm police on patrol
3. Reassert universal warrant requirements for any and all survelience, hang judges who sign blank warrants
4. Require public defenders' offices be as well funded as prosecutors' offices
Definitely in my "not gonna happen" pile though.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 13, @03:22PM
It's even stupider when you realize that anybody with actual incriminating information they want to sneak across the border has much better options using the internet. The whole point is to keep people scared so that they agree to this stupidity.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 13, @03:55PM
Not at the borders. The rules are different. For a reason. And clearly not the one you think it is.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 13, @03:52PM (3 children)
I assume they cant get past that. Or buy a burner that is empty...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 13, @04:10PM
Is this a good way to get rid of my Galaxy S7?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday August 13, @05:38PM
I don't believe that a factory reset renders data "unrecoverable". You can still remove the hard drive, and recover files from it. In my (somewhat limited) experience, factory reset is nothing more than a delete command. We all know that deleted files aren't actually gone, until they are over written with new data.
So, you do a factory reset, walk up to the Customs/Border Patrol agent, he does a disk image - and you're pretty fucked if they ever get around to examining that image. The fact that you even did a factory reset may invite attention that you would otherwise have avoided.
Best practice: Don't carry an electronic device across the border.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 13, @06:09PM
Just buy a cheap temporary phone when you get to your destination.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday August 13, @04:01PM (1 child)
So if you for some reason want to bring your own devices with you why not just DHL (or some similar company) your equipment to where you'll be staying there instead of carrying it with you OR if you are a crook I'm sure some of your crook friends can supply you with a computer or a burner when you arrive OR if it's for business the company your work for will handle that issue. So who is this supposed to stop? Stupid criminals? Government sanctioned corporate espionage?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 13, @04:19PM
shipping your stuff also means less to carry, lose, break, theft, not having to waste time with checked baggage.. I know people who even ship their clothes over, and then dont bother shipping them back. "burner clothes" so to speak.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Thursday August 13, @04:27PM
What, did they invent the solid state rubber hose? Or are they just waterboarding people now?
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Thursday August 13, @04:56PM
Seems the powerful are always trying to push enforcers to operate beyond their purview. The MAFIAA wanted colleges to police students' Internet activity, to stop piracy. Thought nothing of the burden they were asking schools to shoulder. Passing on the costs to someone else is of course another classic ploy. The schools refused.
But those are schools. Enforcers are often not so enlightened, and prove all too willing to exceed their mandate and authority, seemingly because they enjoy playing God. What first brought Bernie Sanders to my attention years ago was reading that some Vermont senator had organized bus trips to Canada for prescription meds. The border patrol used to confiscate prescription drugs, as desired by Big Pharma. But Sander's presence on the bus put a damper on those excesses.