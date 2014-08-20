from the You-spin-me-right-round,-baby dept.
UChicago scientists discover way to make quantum states last 10,000 times longer:
A team of scientists at the University of Chicago's Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering announced the discovery of a simple modification that allows quantum systems to stay operational—or "coherent"—10,000 times longer than before.
[...] Quantum states need an extremely quiet, stable space to operate, as they are easily disturbed by background noise coming from vibrations, temperature changes or stray electromagnetic fields.
Thus, scientists try to find ways to keep the system coherent as long as possible. One common approach is physically isolating the system from the noisy surroundings, but this can be unwieldy and complex. Another technique involves making all of the materials as pure as possible, which can be costly. The scientists at UChicago took a different tack.
[...] In tandem with the usual electromagnetic pulses used to control quantum systems, the team applied an additional continuous alternating magnetic field. By precisely tuning this field, the scientists could rapidly rotate the electron spins and allow the system to "tune out" the rest of the noise.
"To get a sense of the principle, it's like sitting on a merry-go-round with people yelling all around you," Miao explained. "When the ride is still, you can hear them perfectly, but if you're rapidly spinning, the noise blurs into a background."
This small change allowed the system to stay coherent up to 22 milliseconds, four orders of magnitude higher than without the modification—and far longer than any previously reported electron spin system. [...] The system is able to almost completely tune out some forms of temperature fluctuations, physical vibrations, and electromagnetic noise, all of which usually destroy quantum coherence.
Kevin C. Miao, Joseph P. Blanton, Christopher P. Anderson, et al. Universal coherence protection in a solid-state spin qubit [$], Science (DOI: 10.1126/science.abc5186)
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 14, @07:52AM (1 child)
This is brilliant. And I think I actually understand it.
1. the system is affected by many external agents which are independent.
2. the effect from each agent can accumulate and lead to decoherence.
3. by imposing a "reorientation" of the system on time scales shorter than those of the external agents, the effects for different agents are averaged.
4. because the different agents are independent, it means the cumulated effect is reduced. because if I have the sum of n random variables with mean zero, this sum will be smaller in magnitude than the individual variables.
5. decoherence happens slower because accumulation of external effects is slower.
It brings to mind the phenomenon of stochastic resonance (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stochastic_resonance) for some reason.
