OpenAI's new language generator GPT-3 is shockingly good (archive):
GPT-3 is the most powerful language model ever. Its predecessor, GPT-2, released last year, was already able to spit out convincing streams of text in a range of different styles when prompted with an opening sentence. But GPT-3 is a big leap forward. The model has 175 billion parameters (the values that a neural network tries to optimize during training), compared with GPT-2's already vast 1.5 billion. And with language models, size really does matter.
Sabeti linked to a blog post where he showed off short stories, songs, press releases, technical manuals, and more that he had used the AI to generate. GPT-3 can also produce pastiches of particular writers. Mario Klingemann, an artist who works with machine learning, shared a short story called "The importance of being on Twitter," written in the style of Jerome K. Jerome, which starts: "It is a curious fact that the last remaining form of social life in which the people of London are still interested is Twitter. I was struck with this curious fact when I went on one of my periodical holidays to the sea-side, and found the whole place twittering like a starling-cage." Klingemann says all he gave the AI was the title, the author's name and the initial "It." There is even a reasonably informative article about GPT-3 written entirely by GPT-3.
[...] Others have found that GPT-3 can generate any kind of text, including guitar tabs or computer code. For example, by tweaking GPT-3 so that it produced HTML rather than natural language, web developer Sharif Shameem showed that he could make it create web-page layouts by giving it prompts like "a button that looks like a watermelon" or "large text in red that says WELCOME TO MY NEWSLETTER and a blue button that says Subscribe." Even legendary coder John Carmack, who pioneered 3D computer graphics in early video games like Doom and is now consulting CTO at Oculus VR, was unnerved: "The recent, almost accidental, discovery that GPT-3 can sort of write code does generate a slight shiver."
[...] Yet despite its new tricks, GPT-3 is still prone to spewing hateful sexist and racist language. Fine-tuning the model helped limit this kind of output in GPT-2.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday August 14, @10:26AM (1 child)
It's all about control with "OpenAI".
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Friday August 14, @10:40AM
If they don't want to make it open, maybe they should rename themselves from “OpenAI” to “ClosedAI”.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 14, @10:40AM (4 children)
"Publish or Perish", anyone?
Now, we need an AI which can peer-review :D
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Friday August 14, @10:56AM (3 children)
Maybe one should train it on mathematics textbooks and papers, and then prompt it with the title “Proof of the Riemann conjecture.” Then we would see if the AI really is intelligent, or simply a pretender! :-)
(Score: 2) by ledow on Friday August 14, @11:16AM (2 children)
All current AI is not intelligent at all.
That's just a statistical text engine, tuned for success of "what sounds right", it has no depth or structure or context or understanding.
It's also awful. I mean the first text is worse then a kindergarten kid, talking in short sentences, but without the overlying story arc. Nothing happens, it goes nowhere, because it has no semantic understanding of where it can or should go. Run it longer and that "character" will pick up and put down the gun a hundred times, in all kinds of prosaic ways of doing that, but not actually have any story.
AI is just a sufficiently advanced statistical engine that you could fool an idiot for a few seconds. It doesn't have the leap of inference to actually understand a world that it's not really part of.
All AI is the same at the moment. It's human-steered heuristic (how many stories were rejected for sounding like nonsense, or had their length tuned so they didn't repeat?), or bog-standard statistical analysis (generally after this kind of word, this kind of word appears). It's not intelligence, of any order.
As you say, when it makes a breakthrough that isn't just "try everything and see what happens", when it's able to *infer* new mathematics or new ways to solve mathematics, when it's able to reason and connect unrelated things itself without just reliance on statistical measuring, then we might have created the amoeba of AI, which we can then try to evolve for the computer equivalent of billions of years. But we're not even there. This is like a human making a sugar maze on the ground in a particular shape such that ants moving across it results in the desired output of particular words. Then tweaking the maze and outputs constantly until you force some kind of sense onto them, and then claiming that the ants are "writing books", "solving maths" or "generating art". They're not. They're following the path given and doing the dumbest, simplest of things with the environment they are contained in. And yet, even that analogy is poor because even an ant has more "intelligence" about it than these kinds of models.
AI hasn't evolved at all since the days of early computer game AI. It looks "really cool" when you first round a corner, are confronted by enemy who are all alerted and chase after you, and spot you behind a building, so they grenade over the top. It all looks very convincing the first time you see it. And then you see the code. The heuristics - human written rules. And you see that it's basically programmed such that nothing else could possibly have ever happened but that, and that it was all based on very, very simple rules that a human wrote to get that reaction out of it. To the point that it is precisely and guaranteeably assured that "throwing this grenade here will arc and land successfully on the other side" by the physics engine in advance, and so on.
"If human in range, then target = human" is not AI any more than this stuff. It's just sufficiently more complex that it appears - at first glance - to be different. It's not. Complexity isn't intelligence either.
Until we have a single demonstration of proper inference in AI - where it inferred knowledge that it had no way of otherwise knowing directly - then it's just a toy.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 14, @12:01PM
just get over yourself, will you?
why can't people accept that there's nothing special about us humans?
yes, this GPT thing is no more coherent than a 3 year old who swallowed a dictionary.
what will you say about GPT-4? "well, being able to go to the store looking for bread and coming back with pretzels because they ran out of bread is somehting that any 10 year old can do, call me when it can deduce the existence of ovens from the fact that both bread and pretzels exist"
this result is a big deal for many people. it will objectively change the world, even if you don't accept it can do so.
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Friday August 14, @12:11PM
I wouldn't be surprised if that text generator is more coherent than the average Twitter message... but that doesn't say much about intelligence, granted.
Your example of a grenade-throwing AI is by no means different than average basic training in an army. You're telling soldiers how to lob a grenade with the intent to hit the person they know is behind a wall. I agree, that's not a sign of intelligence. That's a sign of training. If you want to see intelligence, observe whether the AI improves based on experience. Can it figure out whether lobbing the grenade is effective? Can it learn how to counter that tactics? Can it develop improved tactics based on examining the counter tactics?
THAT would be intelligence.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Friday August 14, @10:41AM (2 children)
which of the posters on SN is GPT-3?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 14, @10:50AM (1 child)
the one of them who writes "Shockingly Good", obviously. ;)
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Friday August 14, @11:41AM
so, not the one writing the headlines...
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Friday August 14, @01:17PM
Maybe this is what I've been wanting. I am a very good coder, but I find the work tedious. I keep hunting for a better programming language, and trying to understand why coding is dull. One of the problems is that the typical compiler/interpreter is the most extremely anal retentive, brainless follower of instructions ever. Leave out one semicolon, and the compiler is apt to generate hundreds of errors.
There's boilerplate code. For example, properly done C++ operator overloading should include every operator. But unless it's a library function, I never do that, I only write the operator functions for operators I actually use. I may have operator+ and operator=, and not operator +=. C++ is too stupid to fill in operator += for the programmer, given the existence of the other two. The conventions for making a function call in general are loaded with boilerplate. Like, the way old C passes parameters. Why the heck does the programmer have to tell the compiler the types twice, or more? Often have to write function prototypes, and what for? Only for the convenience of the compiler and compiler writers! One way to get around much of that is pass one structure. Put all the parameters in that structure. And, oh, use "typedef" so you don't have to write "struct" over and over and over. Old C also has the mess of '&' and '*' sigils, to pass a pointer so that the parameter can be modified. Then there's the silly va_list stuff you have to do if you want the number of parameters to vary, like with the printf function. Heck with that, use an array or a struct.
Another is mystery meat library functions. In particular, there's often no documentation on how much processing a library function takes. It's the sort of problem that lead to the rise of threading as a lightweight alternative to forking.