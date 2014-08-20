from the drilling-what? dept.
Report: Facebook Quietly Abandoned Drilling Gear Off the Oregon Coast:
Facebook has boldly face-planted right into one of the few remaining types of fuckups it hasn't before: quietly abandoning a pile of drilling equipment under the ocean.
Per The Oregonian, Facebook subsidiary Edge Cable Holdings was in the middle of drilling to place a trans-oceanic fiber optic cable off the coast of Tierra Del Mar, Oregon when a drill bit became stuck on April 28, 2020, rupturing a pipe approximately 50 feet below the seafloor. The company moved on, but "about 1,100 feet of pipe, a drill tip, various other tools, and 6,500 gallons of drilling fluid" did not. Edge notified county officials of the accident on May 5, Department of State Lands spokeswoman Ali Hansen told the Oregonian, but declined to mention it had left large amounts of equipment on the seafloor until it told state officials on July 17.
Hansen told The Oregonian that Edge's delay in informing state officials "eliminated any potential options for recovery of the equipment," while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers told the newspaper that Edge plans to just construct a separate pipe in 2021 without cleaning up after itself. Hansen's department has notified Edge it is violating permits by continuing to "store" its equipment onsite, the paper reported, as well as notified Facebook it had 30 days to pay damages, 180 days to remove their junk or get a new permit, and must accept any liability for the incident.
[...] Facebook disputed these accounts, saying the state had been notified earlier and adding that Edge had determined its sea trash wouldn't harm the environment.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday August 14, @06:46PM (3 children)
Edge doesn't sound qualified to be making environmental impact judgements.
Here's a clue: if there's a regulation requiring you to account for and recover drilling fluid: it's not harmless.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday August 14, @06:57PM
Quick googling suggests that Oregon leans Democratic. Thus they might actually believe in regulations. They might actually believe that drilling fluid is not harmless. They might even try to enforce regulations.
This was a stupid move on Facebook's part. A lesson I hope Facebook will learn from and not repeat.
Next time, drill off the cost of a state that does not believe in regulation over businesses, or care about health or the environment. A state that calls such policies "pro business". As in "we're a pro business state!".
This post was not generated by GPT-3. Probably. Maybe.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday August 14, @07:07PM
I've been in and out of oil fields, to deliver pipe stem, as well as delivering the various muds used. Those fluids and muds really aren't much of a concern. I've parked truckloads of the stuff in my yard, over weekends. You can take just about any of them, and spread them on your lawn or garden, or even use them to fill gullies and ravines. We would have to know specifically which drilling fluid was in use to decide that stuff is potentially dangerous, and the "danger" is probably extremely low.
But, you are right that Edge shouldn't be unilaterally making those judgements. The EPA should have been notified at the state level at the least, and maybe at the federal level.
The greater issue seems to be the abandonment of equipment. Is it remotely possible that it could interfere with navigation? Fishing? Could it pose a threat to people swimming, diving, or whatever? Might it interfere with sensitive electronic gear aboard boats and ships? Marine authorities, the world over, frown on abandoning stuff at sea.
Facts do not cease to exist because you're a Democrat. -- Aldous Huxley
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Friday August 14, @07:16PM
Look at the bright side. There would be a lot more spilled fluids if they kept on operating.
Personally, I think it's a big shame that people aren't made to clean up their mess.
REDЯUM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 14, @06:53PM
The drilling fluid's 50 feet below the ocean floor where no humans are expected to be. There's 6500 gallons of it spread over 1100 feet which works out to less than six gallons per foot, in an uninhabited area. Sounds like these tree-hugger Oregonians are getting their panties in a knot over nothing much.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 14, @07:05PM (1 child)
I don't get why FB is drilling to place fiber optics, don't they just lay on the seabed? Isn't it enough to reach xx% of humanity on the surface? Now they want to sign up Satan's charges in Hell too?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday August 14, @07:09PM
The cable needs to be anchored at both ends. There may be some good reason to anchor it at places in between, but you must have a good anchor at both ends, in all cases.
Facts do not cease to exist because you're a Democrat. -- Aldous Huxley
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Friday August 14, @07:08PM
Only you can prevent forest fires
REDЯUM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 14, @07:21PM
They saw it on Facebook.