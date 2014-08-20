A never before seen malware has been used for espionage purposes via Linux systems, warn the NSA and FBI in a joint advisory.

The U.S. government is warning of new malware, dubbed Drovorub, that targets Linux systems. It also claims the malware was developed for a Russian military unit in order to carry out cyber-espionage operations.

The malware, Drovorub, comes with a multitude of espionage capabilities, including stealing files and remotely controlling victims' computers. The malware is sophisticated and is designed for stealth, leveraging advanced "rootkit" technologies that make detection difficult. According to a Thursday advisory by the National Security Agency (NSA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the malware especially represents a threat to national security systems such as the Department of Defense and Defense Industrial Base customers that use Linux systems.

"Drovorub is a Linux malware toolset consisting of an implant coupled with a kernel module rootkit, a file transfer and port forwarding tool, and a Command and Control (C2) server," according to a 45-page deep-dive analysis of the malware published Thursday [PDF] by the FBI and NSA. "When deployed on a victim machine, the Drovorub implant (client) provides the capability for direct communications with actor controlled C2 infrastructure; file download and upload capabilities; execution of arbitrary commands as 'root'; and port forwarding of network traffic to other hosts on the network."

Despite the in-depth report, the FBI and NSA did not detail how the initial attack vector for the malware occurs. The report also does not specify how long the malware has been in action, or how many companies may have been targeted – and whether any attacks have been successful. Authorities didn't say specify that the malware initially infects victims either. It did say the threat actor behind the malware uses a "wide variety of proprietary and publicly known techniques to target networks and to persist their malware on commercial devices."