WTF, when will scientists learn to use fewer acronyms?:
Have you heard of DNA? It stands for Do Not Abbreviate apparently. Jokes aside, it's the most widely used acronym in scientific literature in the past 70 years, appearing more than 2.4 million times.
The short form of deoxyribonucleic acid is widely understood, but there are millions more acronyms (like WTF: water-soluble thiourea-formaldehyde) that are making science less useful and more complex for society, according to a new paper released by Australian researchers.
Queensland University of Technology (QUT) Professor Adrian Barnett and Dr. Zoe Doubleday from the University of South Australia (UniSA) have analyzed 24 million scientific article titles and 18 million abstracts between 1950 and 2019, looking for trends in acronym use.
[...] "For example, the acronym UA has 18 different meanings in medicine, and six of the 20 most widely used acronyms have multiple common meanings in health and medical literature," according to Dr. Zoe Doubleday.
Are scientific papers meant to communicate to a lay audience, or to other scientists?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 14, @11:11PM (2 children)
We run into the same problem as programmers. The short, common words are already taken. Thus, we create new names, and they tend to be longer or less familiar than the words that came before. The problem is especially bad if the words are constructed to follow some naming pattern that is unambiguous and supposedly self describing, as is common in chemistry. Think a really long Java class name. So to be able to use these unwieldy names, we end up abbreviating them and use that instead.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Booga1 on Friday August 14, @11:47PM
It becomes especially problematic when the difference between two chemicals is a single prefix and the common parlance becomes the short version to refer to the long named chemical.
Look at what happened with hydroxychloroquine when Trump called it "chloroquine." Some dude died after taking fish tank meds: https://freebeacon.com/latest-news/death-of-arizona-man-from-chloroquine-ruled-an-accident/ [freebeacon.com]
If you're going to use abbreviations, always use the fully spelled out term you're going to abbreviate immediately followed by the abbreviation. That was an absolute requirement for any papers I wrote all the way back in high school. It shouldn't be any different in scientific papers or even articles for a news outlet.
(Score: 3, Touché) by c0lo on Friday August 14, @11:59PM
If only the science publishing would adopt a coding standard and the scientists use an IDE with comprehensive autocompletion/variable renaming features. (grin)
(Score: 3, Interesting) by MostCynical on Friday August 14, @11:16PM (1 child)
What does UA mean?
This list [thefreedictionary.com] only seems to have two of the medical versions.
The issue is context-specific knowledge.
Some inorganic chemistry papers [rsc.org] require advanced chemistry to even understand the topic. There is no possible way to 'dumb down' chemical compounds.. why should medicine or any other field of science?
Books are a poor substitute for female companionship, but they are easier to find. P Rothfuss “The Wise Man's Fear"
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Saturday August 15, @12:06AM
Lately, it became hard to get "my ignorance is as good as you knowledge" accepted.
The solution: dumb down the science. And be quick, the post-truth world is barely holding up with this pandemic; why do you want the work of all the Runaways of this world go wasted?
(Score: 2, Insightful) by khallow on Friday August 14, @11:27PM (3 children)
In particular, there's no way that thousands of specialized interests, each with its own jargon can all fit in a single coherent language.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Friday August 14, @11:53PM (1 child)
True. One problem might be tho that the acronym just gets explained the first time it's used and if the paper is really long you might have missed it if you just skim it.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Saturday August 15, @12:22AM
Simple: if you really want to understand the paper, you go back and search for it.
If you don't want to understand it, why are you wasting your time reading a "really long" FA in the first place, you could stop at the abstract.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Saturday August 15, @12:14AM
Most of them are. Read any scientific article (especially chem, bio or genetics) and you'll note that the acronyms used specifically in that paper are introduced within the text.
Examples from things that hit S/N in the last 24h:
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Friday August 14, @11:34PM (1 child)
Do scientific journals still have a 10 page limit?
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Friday August 14, @11:53PM
We all need to join the AAAAA: Anatolian Association Against the Abuse of Acronyms.
[BTW, "WTF" = "Winning Theories Forward"? ]
Aristarchus: "Don't be a fool, Buzz!" TMB: "You're not the boss of me."
(Score: 2) by looorg on Friday August 14, @11:51PM
Other scientists. The other audience, lay people or whatnot such as whomever requested the research to be done such as some kind of management type or politician person, are free to read the real paper at the own peril. Just cause you are not a scientists there are people with strong interests in certain subjects that can comprehend the papers. But for the others there are sometimes a short version, a sort of extended summary -- or the pop science version. They tend to try and cut out most of the "science talk" and just get to the point of what you did, why you did it and the result without going into half the paper being some kind of summary of previous knowledge and what others have done and how your work relates to their work and things like that.
Abbreviations sort of cut down on the amount of things you get to type. I recon the DNA example, the real one -- not to other one, is probably ok for most people or usage. I would much rather that gets used then having people going around trying to pronounce Deoxyribonucleic Acid. That said it's sometimes very annoying to read papers that are just filled with little in-field abbreviations or acronyms. It sort of destroys the reading rhythm for most people. I try not to use to many of them in the things I write. You just don't really save that much space and it becomes somewhat harder to read. That said everything has it's place. But sure it's annoying when you have some that mean many different things depending on context or across multiple fields of science.
Perhaps it's some sort of guildification where small groups try and create their own language to keep the strangers out. That can't be ruled out either.
Otherwise I would say that a lot of scientific papers are mainly there to get your quotation ratio up so you can stroke your own ego, or be stroked by others.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 15, @12:09AM (1 child)
Bureau of Land Management (since 1946)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 15, @12:19AM
The Boston Lunatic Museum begs to differ.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 15, @12:21AM
Teaching at a college level, introducing some TLA's, and put out the clue that TLA is itself a TLA. Military personnel in the class immediately responded that TLA stood for "Travel Lodging Allowance". Hmm, well, maybe. In the context, however, TLA is a Three Letter Acronym.