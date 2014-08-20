from the now-I-lay-me-down-to-sleep... dept.
200,000 years ago, humans preferred to sleep in beds:
Researchers in South Africa's Border Cave, a well-known archeological site perched on a cliff between eSwatini (Swaziland) and KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa, have found evidence that people have been using grass bedding to create comfortable areas for sleeping and working on at least 200,000 years ago.
These beds, consisting of sheaves of grass of the broad-leafed Panicoideae subfamily were placed near the back of the cave on ash layers. The layers of ash was used to protect the people against crawling insects while sleeping. Today, the bedding layers are visually ephemeral traces of silicified grass, but they can be identified using high magnification and chemical characterisation.
Remains of camphor bush was also found in the bedding, which is used in East Africa to deter insects.
Humans don't like to lie down with rocks sticking in their back, even 200 ka ago.
Note they also discovered that ashes deter insects. Use them in making your bed tonight.
Many animals, including our Great Ape cousins, prefer to sleep with bedding material under and around them. Even our feathered friends spend huge amounts of energy to prepare nests for their young.
I often see the evidence of deer preparing cozy bedding spots in my yard. They prefer nice, tall grass, that when pushed down, makes a thick, soft carpet. Their second favorite bedding seems to be the pine straw beds under low pine trees.
This study can be considered a confirmation of a pretty obvious fact, IMHO.
