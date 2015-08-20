Windows Defender has caused problems for some Citrix customers after deleting two services incorrectly detected as malware.

The problem appears to be caused by the KB2267602 update. Windows Defender users who installed the update may have had their Citrix Broker and HighAvailability services on Delivery Controllers and Cloud Connectors deleted after they were erroneously detected as a trojan.

According to Citrix, impacted users may notice that the Broker service is no longer available in the Services console, that the BrokerService.exe file is missing from the Program Files folder, and an error saying that the Broker service could not be contacted.

Microsoft has released antivirus definition update 1.321.1341.0 to address the problem and Citrix has provided instructions on how to remove the buggy update and install the new one.