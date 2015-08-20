from the that'll-sting dept.
Amazon.com can be held liable like other traditional retailers for injuries from defective products sold via its sprawling e-commerce marketplace, a California state appeals court ruled on Thursday. The decision overturned a San Diego Superior Court ruling that the world's biggest online retailer was shielded from liability because it acted as a service provider, which is not subject to California product liability law.
In addition to selling its own inventory, Amazon allows third-party vendors to list products for sale on its website. Such vendors may store their products in Amazon's warehouses or ship them directly to customers.
The appeals court found that Amazon played a pivotal role in every step of plaintiff Angela Bolger's purchase of a replacement laptop battery from Amazon third-party seller Lenoge Technology HK Ltd, which was operating under the fictitious name "E-Life." Bolger alleged that the battery burst into flames while she balanced the laptop on her thighs, resulting in severe burns to her arms, legs and feet.
"Whatever term we use to describe Amazon's role, be it 'retailer,' 'distributor,' or merely 'facilitator,' it was pivotal in bringing the product here to the consumer," the appeals court held.
...
Both Pennsylvania's and Ohio's top courts are currently considering the issue, and federal appeals courts are weighing cases under California and Texas law.
Per aspera ad astra*... except the "aspera" part is taken by a third party, eh?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday August 15, @03:33PM
We bring you defective products faster than any competitor!
Facts do not cease to exist because you're a Democrat. -- Aldous Huxley
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 15, @03:35PM (1 child)
Take responsibility for what you sell.
This just might make them think twice about carrying crap products from fly by night Chinese vendors. Nothing else has forced them to yet.
(Score: 1) by Adam on Saturday August 15, @03:52PM
I'd be happy to see it happen to Amazon and every other retailer that has padded their offerings with third party garbage, but I don't expect this to shake out that way. It'll be like trying to make Uber drivers employees - the company will superficially tweak their system just enough to get back into the more lenient regulatory category.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 15, @03:53PM
Say goodbye to ebay and Craigslist if this holds up. I'm sure this has at least two more levels of appeals to go through, though.
Amazon is 100% clear about which products are sold by them, and which products are sold by someone else. No reasonable person can be confused about who the seller is. The court's ruling is basically "you have a big name, so that makes you responsible, no matter what the actual facts are."
Amazon doesn't have a Section 230 defense because this is about physical products, not publishing, but this is exactly the kind of abuse that Section 230 was intended to prevent.