The aggressive bald eagle was seen attacking the woman Thursday morning just 100 yards away from the Cascade Lodge and Restaurant along Highway 61 in Lutsen.

Head Kitchen Manager Bernie Banks ran to help the woman — a guest at the lodge — using his chef's jacket to safely stop the raptor from charging on.

"I just took off my jacket and threw it over him and tried my best to get him off of her while not hurting the bird or hurting her anymore without me getting hurt, alright," Banks said.

[...] "It was terrifying. I'm just thankful it was a young bird and not a full grown bird because it was huge and strong. It was something else," Banks said.

The woman was not severely injured thanks in part to the jeans on her legs.

"He had both of his claws in her. He was trying to get at her with is[sic] beak. I just happened to top[sic] get my jacket over his head in time because he was trying. I think it would have been pretty bad if he would have latched on to her with his beak," Banks said.