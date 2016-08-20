from the just-because-it's-natural-doen't-mean-it's-safe dept.
Have you ever been attacked by a wild animal? What happened? Your humble editor has so far succumbed only to being sprayed by a skunk. Weeks later — much to my dismay (and anyone around me) — after heavy exertion, those putrid oils were still coming out of my pores!
What prompted the opening query? We had three(!) different story submissions about animal attacks... be careful out there!
Bald Eagle Attacks Woman Along Lake Superior -- Sott.net
Bald Eagle attacks woman along Lake Superior:
The aggressive bald eagle was seen attacking the woman Thursday morning just 100 yards away from the Cascade Lodge and Restaurant along Highway 61 in Lutsen.
Head Kitchen Manager Bernie Banks ran to help the woman — a guest at the lodge — using his chef's jacket to safely stop the raptor from charging on.
"I just took off my jacket and threw it over him and tried my best to get him off of her while not hurting the bird or hurting her anymore without me getting hurt, alright," Banks said.
[...] "It was terrifying. I'm just thankful it was a young bird and not a full grown bird because it was huge and strong. It was something else," Banks said.
The woman was not severely injured thanks in part to the jeans on her legs.
"He had both of his claws in her. He was trying to get at her with is[sic] beak. I just happened to top[sic] get my jacket over his head in time because he was trying. I think it would have been pretty bad if he would have latched on to her with his beak," Banks said.
More details at: AP and Duluth News Tribune.
Bison Pulls Off Woman's Jeans in Attack at US State Park Caught on Video
Bison pulls off woman's jeans in attack at US state park caught on video:
The incident took place at Custer State Park in South Dakota on Wednesday and was filmed by Jo Reed, who was also visiting the park.
In the footage, that Ms Reed uploaded to Facebook, a group of motorcyclists could be seen gathered around a herd of bison that were crossing the road.
[...] One of the motorcyclists, a 54-year-old woman from Iowa, got off her bike and sat in the grass to take pictures of a mother bison and her calf, as the rest of the group took photos further away from the animals.
A bison then charged at the woman and hooked its horns into the belt loops of her jeans and flung her around in the air for a few seconds.
The woman was then thrown out of her jeans and she landed on the grass a few feet away, as other members of the group ran over to help her.
Custer State Park superintendent Matt Snyder told NBC that the woman was flown to a local hospital and confirmed in a separate Facebook post that she escaped serious injury.
[...] Chris Geremia, Yellowstone's senior bison biologist, said: "Bison are wild animals that respond to threats by displaying aggressive behaviours like pawing the ground, snorting, bobbing their head, bellowing, and raising their tail. If that doesn't make the threat (in this instance it was a person) move away, a threatened bison may charge."
He added: "To be safe around bison, stay at least 25 yards away, move away if they approach, and run away or find cover if they charge."
Bald Eagle Takes Down Government Drone
Bald eagle takes down government drone:
A bald eagle took down a government drone at a Michigan lake last month, state officials confirmed on Thursday.
On 21 July, environmental quality analyst Hunter King was piloting a Phantom 4 Pro Advanced quadcopter drone over Lake Michigan to map the erosion of its shoreline.
When he noticed that his connection to it started to fade, Mr King commanded that the drone come back to him, but a few seconds later the device started to spiral down towards the lake below as a bird flew away close by.
[...] Two bird watchers who were visiting the lake said they saw an eagle attack an object before flying away uninjured, according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.
After studying the footage filmed by the drone and the data it collected, the department concluded that the device fell from 162ft in the air into the lake after a bald eagle tore off its propeller.
The department added that the incident "could have been a territorial squabble with the electronic foe, or just a hungry eagle."
