Xiaomi Launches a Nearly Useless Transparent OLED TV

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday August 16, @10:28AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the seeing-right-through-it dept.
Hardware

takyon writes:

Is Xiaomi's transparent TV the biggest design fail ever? (archive)

Many strange things have happened in 2020, so it's probably the perfect year for Chinese tech company Xiaomi to announce the world's first completely transparent TV. And if you're wondering that the point of it is, we're here to tell you that you're not alone.

Available in China from from 16 August, the snappily named Xiaomi Mi TV LUX OLED Transparent Edition will cost ¥49,999 ($7,200/£5,500), offering "an ultra-immersive viewing experience" in which "images seem to be suspended in the air". That is, we assume, as long as your TV isn't positioned against a wall.

[...] In a blog post on its website (adorned with several images of women in extravagant ballgowns standing behind transparent TVs, because why not?), Xiaomi calls the TV "a new way to consume visual content previously only seen in science fiction films". Unlike traditional TVs, the Mi TV LUX Transparent Edition "creatively embeds all the processing units in its base stand". The TV sports a 55-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 150000:1 static contrast ratio.

Get your transparent APNGs ready.

Also at The Verge.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 1) by petecox on Sunday August 16, @11:04AM

    by petecox (3228) on Sunday August 16, @11:04AM (#1037421)

    This sounds like a videoconferencing gimmick; combine this with 3D and a remote person in front of a green screen is there in the room with you.

  • (Score: 2) by Marand on Sunday August 16, @11:08AM

    by Marand (1081) on Sunday August 16, @11:08AM (#1037424) Journal

    It might be worthless for watching TV, but I'd wager you could do a lot of interesting things with it hooked up to a computer of some kind, even a weak one like a Raspberry Pi. Transparent displays and smart mirrors (one-way mirror with a display behind it) can be used for all kinds of cool stuff at different sizes.

    Problem is it's still too expensive to be practical for most things. Maybe one day :(

  • (Score: 2) by RamiK on Sunday August 16, @11:15AM

    by RamiK (1813) on Sunday August 16, @11:15AM (#1037425)

    So when you turn it off the view won't be obstructed...

  • (Score: 0) by Steve_Baker on Sunday August 16, @11:17AM

    by Steve_Baker (1641) on Sunday August 16, @11:17AM (#1037426) Homepage

    without the glasses. Still probably way too niche.

