Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Black Silicon Photodetector Breaks the 100% Efficiency Limit

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday August 16, @05:38PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the Wait,-what? dept.
Science

upstart writes in with an IRC submission:

Black silicon photodetector breaks the 100% efficiency limit:

Aalto University researchers have developed a black silicon photodetector that has reached above 130% efficiency. Thus, for the first time, a photovoltaic device has exceeded the 100% limit, which has earlier been considered as the theoretical maximum for external quantum efficiency.

"When we saw the results, we could hardly believe our eyes. Straight away we wanted to verify the results by independent measurements," says Prof. Hele Savin, head of the Electron Physics research group at Aalto University.

The independent measurements were carried out by the German National Metrology Institute, Physikalisch-Technische Bundesanstalt (PTB), which is known to provide the most accurate and reliable measurement services in Europe.

Head of the PTB Laboratory of Detector Radiometry, Dr. Lutz Werner comments, "After seeing the results, I instantly realized that this is a significant breakthrough—and at the same time, a much-welcomed step forward for us metrologists dreaming of higher sensitivities."

[...] The results leading to the record efficiency has been accepted for publication in Physical Review Letters in an article titled "Black-silicon ultraviolet photodiodes achieve external quantum efficiency above 130%."

Garin et al. Black-silicon ultraviolet photodiodes achieve external quantum efficiency above 130%, Physical Review Letters (2020). arxiv.org/abs/1907.13397

Original Submission


«  This Online Calculator Can Predict Your Stroke Risk
Black Silicon Photodetector Breaks the 100% Efficiency Limit | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 4 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 16, @05:43PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 16, @05:43PM (#1037542)

    ...mine goes to 11.

  • (Score: 2) by RS3 on Sunday August 16, @05:50PM (1 child)

    by RS3 (6367) on Sunday August 16, @05:50PM (#1037549)

    So take the output of the photodetector, feed it into the photon emitter, siphon off 30% so it doesn't explode, and use that 30% to power a city, electric cars and trucks, ion drive rockets, etc.

(1)