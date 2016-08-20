Although Microsoft has tried its hands with smartphones, it didn't quite work out. However, the Redmond giant is no quitter and is planning to return to the industry with a bang. The company today demoed the Microsoft Surface Duo, something which it calls a communications device instead of a foldable phone.

Unlike the Samsung Galaxy Fold and the Huawei Mate X, the Microsoft Surface Duo has two separate 5.6-inch displays. When unfolded, you get an 8.3-inch tablet, with a visible hinge in the middle. However, given that the first generation of bendable devices do not seem to be doing well, both aesthetically and functionally, this seems like a better approach.

[...] Quite like the bigger Surface Neo, the Microsoft Surface Duo is not a finished product. Thus, don't be disappointed to know that there are no cameras on the back, as the company will likely add some sensors on the final version, which we should expect next year. Microsoft has partnered with Google so that Android apps will work on the Surface Duo seamlessly. We do not know yet if the device will run Android or Windows 10X operating system, which is a new platform optimized for dual-screen devices.