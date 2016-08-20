Germany's anti-trust authority has launched a new investigation into Amazon's relationship with third-party traders selling on its site, its head was quoted as saying on Sunday.

"We are currently investigating whether and how Amazon influences how traders set prices on the marketplace," Andreas Mundt, President of the Federal Cartel Office, told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung daily.

[...] "Amazon must not be a controller of prices," he said, adding that Amazon had responded to his office's requests for information and those statements were now being evaluated.

Amazon could not immediately be reached for comment.