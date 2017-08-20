The analysis provided new insights into the microorganisms found in cheese, the links between microorganisms and specific desirable and undesirable flavors and the arsenal of antimicrobials that starters and other cheese microorganisms produce to naturally preserve cheese. The study also provides an intriguing insight into the battle between phage (viruses that infect bacteria) and cheese microorganisms, and associated anti-phage countermeasures.

[...] Scientists have been studying these microorganisms and their activities since the 19th century and eventually began to try to better control the process in some instances through the conscious addition of specific microorganisms, known as "starters," to start the cheesemaking process. Studies have also focused on trying to identify and control the growth of other, undesirable, microorganisms that contribute to off-flavors or food poisoning as well as phage, which are viruses that can attack and kill starters.

[...] "This study has the potential to be of tremendous value to the cheese industry. A better understanding of the microbiology involved can lead to the better harnessing of microbes that can positively impact on flavor and other qualities. This could allow the most desirable qualities of artisanally-produced cheeses to be made available to even wider markets. It also has broader implications for the whole fermented food field where the same technologies can be employed in a similar way and scale," explains Professor Paul Cotter.

Video: How milk becomes cheese