Jack Daniel’s-Maker Suffers REvil Ransomware Breach

posted by martyb on Monday August 17, @04:42PM
from the too-far dept.
upstart writes in with an IRC submission for RandomFactor:

Jack Daniel’s-Maker Suffers REvil Ransomware Breach:

The Jack Daniel’s-maker has released few details about the incident but claimed it successfully prevented attackers from encrypting its files.

“We are working closely with law enforcement, as well as world class third-party data security experts, to mitigate and resolve this situation as soon as possible,” it added in a brief statement. “There are no active negotiations.”

However, as is often the case, the attackers appear to have taken extra steps to force a ransom payment from the company. They told Bloomberg that 1TB of corporate data is now in their hands and it will most likely be leaked online in batches to turn up the pressure on the Louisville, Kentucky-headquartered firm.

The group apparently responsible for this attack is Sodinokibi (REvil), which, like Maze and other gangs, maintains a dedicated leak site to post stolen data on.

