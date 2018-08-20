from the mood-ring dept.
British police to trial facial recognition system that detects your mood:
A British police force is set to trial a facial recognition system that infers people's moods by analyzing CCTV footage.
Lincolnshire Police will be able to use the system to search the film for certain moods and facial expressions, the London Times reports. It will also allow cops to find people wearing hats and glasses, or carrying bags and umbrellas.
The force has got funding from the Home Office to test the tool in the market town of Gainsborough, but ethical concerns have delayed the pilot's launch.
A police spokesperson told the Times that all the footage will be deleted after 31 days. The force will also carry out a human rights and privacy assessment before the trial gets the green light.
[...] "At the same time as these technologies are being rolled out, large numbers of studies are showing that there is... no substantial evidence that people have this consistent relationship between the emotion that you are feeling and the way that your face looks," AI Now's co-founder Prof Kate Crawford told the BBC late last year.
Could it be it was thrown off because everyone had a stiff upper lip?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by requerdanos on Tuesday August 18, @05:30PM
(Emphasis mine.) That word should perhaps (in a more ideal world) be "prevented," not "delayed."
I believe that this should ideally say "to see whether or not," instead of simply "before."
The idea seems to be that the facial recognition application will go forward no matter what the ethical concerns, no matter the effects on human rights and privacy. In such an environment, does it matter what the ethical concerns and effects on rights and privacy are? If so, why the drive to continue no matter what? If not, then why bother looking into it (other than to partially appease the reasonable)?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Azuma Hazuki on Tuesday August 18, @05:30PM (6 children)
Happiness is mandatory! ...Christ, is this ever Orwellian.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 18, @05:33PM
Careful, excessive smiling could be indicative of extremism.
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Tuesday August 18, @05:36PM
The article doesn't say, and I am not sure I want to know, how historically having displayed a facial expression indicating to the software to be anger, contempt, disgust, fear, or sadness (for example) is any sort of police issue. What's the charge?
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Tuesday August 18, @05:37PM
Yeah but most of the population still won't change their vote.
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Tuesday August 18, @05:46PM (1 child)
I mentioned voting like that would have some effect. If this kind of thing is the agenda now I suspect elections will become even more impotent and meaningless than they already were. I mean, once you have mind control, where's the democracy?
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Tuesday August 18, @06:09PM
If you aren't found to be happy after the election result got announced, you're clearly suspicious.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday August 18, @06:08PM
That's the low hanging fruit though. What I'm curious about is how does it deal with Resting Bitch Face and whatever the male equivalent is called.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 18, @05:42PM (1 child)
These systems can't tell the difference between a Black person and a gorilla, and now they're expected to spot the difference between a happy Muslim and a disgruntled jihadi?
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Tuesday August 18, @06:04PM
Why do you think the jihadi would be disgruntled? After all, he believes that he'll soon get 72 virgins.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday August 18, @05:47PM
You got your hippity-hoppity "light" moods, and you gots your mean and nasty "daaark moods"
See how that works? The system is flawless!
