Study Confirms That Painting Eyes on Cow Butts Helps Ward off Predators

Wednesday August 19, @03:45AM
Phoenix666 writes:

ArsTechnica:

Granted, it was a small sample size, but those results were encouraging enough to convince Jordan to conduct a more ambitious study over the last four years. His team worked with local farmers in the Okavango delta region, painting the cattle in 14 herds (a total of 2,061 animals). They used acrylic paint (black and white or yellow), applied with foam stencils in the shapes of the inner and outer "eye." The colors were chosen "because of their highly contrasting and aposematic features, common in natural anti-predator signaling settings," the authors wrote.

Roughly one-third of the cattle in each herd got the eye patterns, one-third got simple cross-marks, and one-third weren't painted at all. The results confirmed Jordan's preliminary findings. Cattle with the painted eyes on their rumps were significantly more likely to survive than those cattle that had crosses painted on their butts and those that weren't painted at all. But the authors were surprised to find that even the painted crosses offered some survival advantage over the unpainted cattle. Over the course of the four-year study, 15 (out of 835) unpainted and four (out of 543) cross-painted cattle were killed by lions; none of the 683 cattle with painted eyes were killed.

The tactic will likely fail to deter the cattle's main predator...

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 19, @03:46AM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 19, @03:46AM (#1038694)

    > Helps Ward off Predators Once

    FTFY

    • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday August 19, @04:19AM (1 child)

      by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday August 19, @04:19AM (#1038707) Journal

      Weak correction. RTFA next time before frostpissing

      There are a couple of caveats. First, Jordan acknowledged that there were always unmarked cattle in the herd for their experiments as controls—what he termed "proverbial sacrificial lambs." It's not clear whether applying painted eyes to cow butts would be as effective if all the cows in the herd were painted. He suggests that farmers apply the marks to the most valuable cattle in the herd as the best approach until future research can be done. Second, there is the question of habituation: whether predators will eventually become accustomed to the painted eyes and learn to ignore it as a deterrent.

  • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday August 19, @04:30AM

    by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday August 19, @04:30AM (#1038708) Journal

    An ingenious solution, but still a good way to go [wikipedia.org] to "leg puller", "rope hammer" or "chuckle valves" [youtube.com]

  • (Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday August 19, @04:37AM

    by The Mighty Buzzard (18) Subscriber Badge <themightybuzzard@soylentnews.org> on Wednesday August 19, @04:37AM (#1038709) Homepage Journal

    Om, nom, nom.

    Just in case any of you were wondering, the Burger Basket in Bells, TN is the best burger by far I've managed to find in the past five and a half years here. And I've been putting significant effort into the search because the burgers around here suck ALL OF THE ASS compared to out in cattle country.

