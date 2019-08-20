from the measure-once,-cut-twice dept.
According to a study published August 18th in Nature Communications, a new gene therapy approach eliminates over 90% of latent herpes simplex 1 virus (HSV-1, also known as oral herpes) in animal models.
Two-thirds of the world population under the age of 50 have HSV-1, according to the World Health Organization. The infection primarily causes cold sores and is lifelong.
In the study, the researchers used two types of genetic scissors to cut the DNA of the herpes virus. They found that when using just one pair of the scissors the virus DNA can be repaired in the infected cell. But by combining two scissors - two sets of gene-cutting proteins called meganucleases that zero in on and cut a segment of herpes DNA - the virus fell apart.
Using this approach...
researchers found a 92% reduction in the virus DNA present in the superior cervical ganglia, the nerve tissue where the virus lies dormant. The reductions remained for at least a month after the treatment and is enough the researchers say to keep the virus from reactivating.
The researchers are also pursuing using this approach to target herpes simplex 2 (genital herpes), although they indicate clinical trials are at least three years out.
Journal Reference:
Martine Aubert, Daniel E. Strongin, Pavitra Roychoudhury, et al. Gene editing and elimination of latent herpes simplex virus in vivo [open], Nature Communications (DOI: 10.1038/s41467-020-17936-5)