Electric Car Charging Stations Head to Love's Travel Stops Across The US

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday August 19, @06:51PM
from the electrifying dept.
News

Phoenix666 writes:

Electric car charging stations head to Love's Travel Stops across the US:

[Electrify America] announced Tuesday a new collaborative effort with Love's to install charging stations at its stops across the US. Five locations are already open as of today in Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah and Florida. Crucially, the stops now open helped complete a nationwide charging route from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C.

The new stations will charge at rates up to 350 kilowatts and can add up to 20 miles of range per minute. Ultimately, Electrify America's goal is to continue chipping away at America's range anxiety about electric cars. With more places to charge, it will be mighty difficult to run out of juice. Of course, the company's also bound to invest the cash as part of a Volkswagen dieselgate settlement here in the US...

Will such partnerships vanquish range anxiety for electric vehicles (EVs)?

Original Submission


