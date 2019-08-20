Stories
High-Tech Farmers Sow Seeds of Revolution in Dubai Desert

posted by martyb on Thursday August 20, @01:16AM
from the from-hot... dept.
News Techonomics

Phoenix666 writes:

High-tech farmers sow seeds of revolution in Dubai desert:

An ultra-modern vertical farm in the middle of the desert stands as a testament to Dubai's determination to spark a "green revolution" to overcome its dependence on food imports.

Al-Badia market garden farm produces an array of vegetable crops in multi-storey format, carefully controlling light and irrigation as well as recycling 90 percent of the water it uses.

"It's a green revolution in the middle of the desert," the farm's director Basel Jammal [says].

[...] That was not an issue decades ago when the area was sparsely inhabited by Bedouins.

But the wealth generated by oil discoveries since the 1970s sent expatriates flocking to the UAE.

Dubai now has more than 3.3 million inhabitants of 200 nationalities, relies largely on expensive desalinated water, and its food needs have grown and diversified.

Will hydroponics be cheaper than importing food?

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by NickM on Thursday August 20, @01:21AM (2 children)

    by NickM (2867) on Thursday August 20, @01:21AM (#1039162) Journal

    Will hydroponics be cheaper than importing food?

    It will assuredly be fresher.
    Dubai is able and willing to pay.
    That question is then irrelevant!

  • (Score: 1) by anubi on Thursday August 20, @02:14AM

    by anubi (2828) on Thursday August 20, @02:14AM (#1039183) Journal

    Food.

    That is just another noose someone else can not use to compel you to their command.

    Dependency is a bad thing. Not everyone is just, compassionate, understanding, or nice.

    It's a fishbowl full of piranhas at the executive leadership level.

    Star Trek explored this meme in "Far Point".

    Talk to the many peoples that have been on the losing end.

