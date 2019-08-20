from the from-hot... dept.
High-tech farmers sow seeds of revolution in Dubai desert:
An ultra-modern vertical farm in the middle of the desert stands as a testament to Dubai's determination to spark a "green revolution" to overcome its dependence on food imports.
Al-Badia market garden farm produces an array of vegetable crops in multi-storey format, carefully controlling light and irrigation as well as recycling 90 percent of the water it uses.
"It's a green revolution in the middle of the desert," the farm's director Basel Jammal [says].
[...] That was not an issue decades ago when the area was sparsely inhabited by Bedouins.
But the wealth generated by oil discoveries since the 1970s sent expatriates flocking to the UAE.
Dubai now has more than 3.3 million inhabitants of 200 nationalities, relies largely on expensive desalinated water, and its food needs have grown and diversified.
Will hydroponics be cheaper than importing food?
(Score: 2) by NickM on Thursday August 20, @01:21AM (2 children)
It will assuredly be fresher.
Dubai is able and willing to pay.
That question is then irrelevant!
(Score: 2, Touché) by fustakrakich on Thursday August 20, @01:52AM (1 child)
Well, they do want cheap labor
(Score: 2) by NickM on Thursday August 20, @02:01AM
(Score: 1) by anubi on Thursday August 20, @02:14AM
Food.
That is just another noose someone else can not use to compel you to their command.
Dependency is a bad thing. Not everyone is just, compassionate, understanding, or nice.
It's a fishbowl full of piranhas at the executive leadership level.
Star Trek explored this meme in "Far Point".
Talk to the many peoples that have been on the losing end.
