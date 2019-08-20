from the deep-science dept.
Scientists discover 30 new species in Galapagos depths:
An international team of marine scientists have discovered 30 new species of invertebrates in deep water surrounding the Galapagos, the Ecuadoran archipelago's national park authorities announced Monday.
[...] Scientists from the CDF [Charles Darwin Foundation], in collaboration with the National Park Directorate and the Ocean Exploration Trust, probed deep-sea ecosystems at depths of up to 3,400 meters using state-of-the-art Remote Operated Vehicles (ROVs).
The two ROVs, Argus and Hercules, were operated from the 64-meter exploration vessel Nautilus, which carried out the deep-sea probe in 2015.
How many more undiscovered species wait in the deep?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 20, @05:40AM (1 child)
Efforts to preserve the other 1 are being considered.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 20, @05:43AM
That was my question: which ones taste like chicken?