Scientists Discover 30 New Species in Galapagos Depths

posted by Fnord666 on Thursday August 20, @05:37AM
Phoenix666 writes:

Scientists discover 30 new species in Galapagos depths:

An international team of marine scientists have discovered 30 new species of invertebrates in deep water surrounding the Galapagos, the Ecuadoran archipelago's national park authorities announced Monday.

[...] Scientists from the CDF [Charles Darwin Foundation], in collaboration with the National Park Directorate and the Ocean Exploration Trust, probed deep-sea ecosystems at depths of up to 3,400 meters using state-of-the-art Remote Operated Vehicles (ROVs).

The two ROVs, Argus and Hercules, were operated from the 64-meter exploration vessel Nautilus, which carried out the deep-sea probe in 2015.

How many more undiscovered species wait in the deep?

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 20, @05:40AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 20, @05:40AM (#1039256)

    Efforts to preserve the other 1 are being considered.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 20, @05:43AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 20, @05:43AM (#1039257)

      That was my question: which ones taste like chicken?

