from the oh-bother dept.
President-for-life Xi Jinping Facing Massive Pushback From the CCP, Insider Claims
A former professor at China’s elite Central Party School has issued an unprecedented rebuke of the Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, accusing him of “killing a country” and claiming that many more want out of the ruling Chinese Communist party.
Cai Xia, a prominent professor who taught at the school, a higher education institution for top officials, was expelled from the party on Monday after an audio recording of remarks she made that were critical of Xi was leaked online in June. She is no longer in China. The school said in a notice that Cai, a professor at the party school since 1992, had made comments that “damaged the country’s reputation” and were full of “serious political problems”.
In her first interview[*] with English-language media since her expulsion, Cai told the Guardian she was “happy to be expelled”.
[*] 'He killed a party and a country': a Chinese insider hits out at Xi Jinping.
