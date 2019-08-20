from the load-of-crap dept.
Wastewater grit may find use in "green" pothole filler:
Currently, potholes are filled with asphalt. Unfortunately, though, that material contains toxic substances known as polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons. These are dangerous both to the workers applying the patches, and to other people who may be exposed to the hydrocarbons as they leach out of the asphalt and into the environment.
The leftover grit that's used in wastewater treatment is also problematic. Not only is it non-biodegradable, but because it contains pathogens, it can't be recycled as is. With that in mind, researchers at California State University-Bakersfield set out to make the substance more useful.
They started by mixing wet grit with calcium oxide and magnesium oxide, creating a gritty slurry in which pathogens can't proliferate. Next, they converted that slurry into a mortar by adding a weak acid called potassium dihydrogen phosphate. The result was a chemically bonded phosphate ceramic (CBPC), which the team refers to as a grit assisted patch (GAP).
The lab found the composite to have compressive strength similar to asphalt.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 20, @04:42PM (3 children)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 20, @05:00PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 20, @05:01PM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday August 20, @05:06PM
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday August 20, @05:29PM
Ceramic doesn't sound like great pavement material - maybe as a base layer, but the best top-layers are flexible and self-healing. Cracks in road surface collect water, and even if the water doesn't freeze and expand, if that grit gets suspended in a slurry then traffic driving over the grit-slurry will splash it out, developing potholes.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Thursday August 20, @05:34PM
The germs that fill waste water plants absolutely stink to hell and back.
And merely killing them does little to eliminate the macromolecules that your nose detects quite literally smelling like ass.