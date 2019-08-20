from the Chelyabinsk-wannabe dept.
Astronomers spot closest Earth-buzzing asteroid ever recorded :
Astronomers have identified an asteroid that's just made the closest pass to Earth ever recorded – and it was only spotted after it had passed. The object skimmed Earth's atmosphere over the weekend, close enough to have its orbit changed by the planet's gravity.
On August 16, an asteroid designated 2020 QG whizzed past our planet at a distance of only 2,950 km (1,830 mi) above the surface. That's well within the altitude of many satellites, and almost twice as close as the previous record-holder, an asteroid called 2011 CQ1. Of course, this record is about the closest pass to Earth, and doesn't include objects that have impacted the planet.
That said, even if it had hit, asteroid 2020 QG wouldn't have caused any damage. It measures about 3 to 6 m (10 to 20 ft) wide, meaning it would have just burned up in the atmosphere.
Perhaps the Monolith was doing a fly-by.
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Thursday August 20, @12:54PM
>The object skimmed Earth's atmosphere over the weekend, close enough to have its orbit changed by the planet's gravity.
You don't say? The moon is close enough to have its orbit changed by the Earth's gravity. Heck *Mars* is close enough to have its orbit changed by the Earth's gravity. Even Pluto is close enough to have it's orbit changed by the Earth's gravity, though actually detecting the change is more of a challenge.
Being close enough to skim the atmosphere on the other hand, and presumably have its orbit at least slightly changed by aerobraking - that's close. Why bother mentioning gravity?
(Score: 1) by khallow on Thursday August 20, @12:55PM
Even a brief warning can be extremely valuable - for example, to allow a nuclear armed country to realize that destruction of a city wasn't a surprise nuclear attack or to allow delicate or dangerous activities to reach a safer stopping point (surgery or nuclear reactors, for example). The ability to spot small asteroids below the threshold of arm indicates to me that we likely will spot most asteroids large enough to harm us a useful period of time before impact. This would be a good first step to mitigating the harm from these asteroids.