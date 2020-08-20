from the out-with-the-old-in-with-the-new dept.
Microsoft 365 apps to end Internet Explorer support next year:
Internet Explorer's days have been numbered since Microsoft launched its Edge browser five years ago. Microsoft appears to be another step toward closer to retiring the web browser with the announcement its Microsoft 365 apps suite will end support for Internet Explorer 11 on Aug. 17, 2021, the company said Monday.
Users of Microsoft's Teams chat and collaboration service will lose IE 11 support a bit earlier, on Nov. 30, Microsoft said in a blog post. Microsoft also said it would end support for the Microsoft Edge Legacy desktop app on March 9, 2021.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 21, @01:32AM
I still use IE multiple times a day. I have Chrome, Firefire, Edge and few others but they not not compatible Payroll system and US Government websites refering to 2 vendors classes. WE even have a Vortext server with IE8 loaded so we can reach other non-standard webbase equipment, from printers to furnace monitors. Hell we just installed a new monitoring equipment required by US Gov that is built on Embedded XP!
MS go make your claims, but that will not end-of-life equipment if the Governmwent REQUIRE IT!
Start getting real using real standard in place first. No Flash, JAVA, C# or other non-stnadrad add ons. MAke REAL websites using real HTML. Get it full supported... send staff to the real pople holding this all up and FIX THE MESS,
Google and others YOU TOO!!! Stop fragging the internet for person fiefdoms..