FCC asks for more public input on whether to let Charter impose data caps:
The Federal Communications Commission is taking another round of public comments on Charter's petition seeking permission to impose data caps on broadband users and charge network-interconnection fees to online-video providers, following a court ruling that may complicate the FCC's decision.
The deadline for comments on Charter's petition passed on August 6. But in a public notice issued today, the FCC said it is opening an additional comment period that will last until September 2, giving people time to weigh in on the impact of the court ruling.
"To ensure that the [Wireline Competition] Bureau has a full record upon which to evaluate the effects of the conditions, we initiate this additional comment period," the FCC notice said, while also inviting commenters to "address the effect" of the new court ruling on the FCC's consideration of Charter's petition. As before, comments can be submitted on the docket by clicking "New Filing" or "Express." There are more than 1,500 filings, mostly from consumers who object to data caps.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 21, @03:18AM (3 children)
I think data caps are pretty cool and dope. Please allow Charter Communications, Inc. to impose strict data caps for the good of its customers.
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Friday August 21, @03:44AM
Reminds me of a supermarket near me that used to be open 24 hours. A couple of years ago I go at 12:10 AM and there's a sign: "to better serve you we now close at 12 AM." I'm still trying to figure out how I was better served...
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Friday August 21, @04:07AM
Yeah! Especially on Netflix!
REDЯUM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 21, @04:15AM
Weirdly I can imagine a world where caps make sense. Think cell phones where you can buy unlimited for x and capped for x - y price. Because enough competitors exists and because not everyone needs a ton of cell phone data (or want phones for making calls), it is rational to have price distinctions. The problem is that there is no/little competition and no reasonably priced tiers (e.g. 10 bucks for 500 gigs, 19 for 1 tb, 35 for unlimited), so caps suck. I also like how some cell phone providers have weak caps, where if you exceed the cap, you get slower service. That model would be nice or it could work like how the power company can regulate your AC usage in summer for a small discount. These are based upon different network planning needs, with a discount oriented approach, not a fee to punish a large class of users. That makes a big difference.
(Score: 1) by gmby on Friday August 21, @03:27AM
With more people working from home and schools doing remote learning. It's a wonder that "THEY" didn't start this months ago.
Oh... and Charter sucks!
Bye
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 21, @03:55AM
Does the FCC give-a-fsck about the public's input on data caps? My guess, is that it doesn't.
The only winning move, is not to play.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 21, @03:57AM (1 child)
FCC asks Americans if you like to get reamed in the ass.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 21, @04:01AM
That's phobic.