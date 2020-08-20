from the defibrillating-a-mummy dept.
New BlackBerry Phone Planned by Third Party:
It looks like BlackBerry hardware is back from the brink of extinction once again. Today, the security startup OnwardMobility announced plans to release a new 5G BlackBerry smartphone with a physical keyboard. It could arrive in North America and Europe as soon as the first half of 2021.
This may sound familiar. A few years ago, BlackBerry seemed to be a thing of the past. Then, TCL agreed to manufacture two BlackBerry-branded phones. In February, TCL decided not to renew the deal with BlackBerry, and this month, it stopped selling the devices. Thanks to OnwardMobility, BlackBerry may get one more chance.
Also at Arstechnica and CNet.
(Score: 2) by black6host on Friday August 21, @10:41PM (1 child)
I loved my Blackberry. I loved the keyboard and I miss having one. However, the keyboard wasn't the only, or even the main, draw for me and I suspect others. It excelled in a business environment. For me, the ability to download good apps for task management, contact management and a myriad of other tasks was what sealed the deal. Remember, this was at a time when people were coming off palm pilots and many had just flip phones.
Fast forward to now, Android and iOS are thriving. There are untold apps to do just about anything you'd like. Sure, Blackberry could conceivably bring back the physical aspects of what I loved but it won't be the same as when Blackberry was in its heyday and offered hardware and software hands above the rest.
I mean, who needs a keyboard anyway when you can just talk to your phone? I kid, sort of...
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Friday August 21, @10:53PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MC9AjN5l4Gs [youtube.com]
Ceterum censeo Sinae esse delendam